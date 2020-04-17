Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports no new cases of COVID-19

Friday, April 17 2020
By: Avery Everett, Brendan Hall and Maggie Madro, KOMU 8 Digital Producers and the Associated Press

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Friday, April 17 will become available below:

5:19 p.m. | Boone County reports no new cases of COVID-19

The City of Columbia reported Friday that Boone County had no new positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County is 87. By Friday afternoon, 79 of those patients had recovered.

4:20 p.m. | Pettis County reports 12 total positive COVID-19 cases Friday

As of Friday afternoon, Pettis County Health Center reported three more positive cases of COVID-19.

Pettis County is now at 12 total positive COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, Pettis County Health Center said it will post updated testing numbers on Monday.

4:16 p.m. | Saline County announces seven more positive COVID-19 cases

On Friday, the Saline County Health Department announced on Facebook that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases hit 60.

The county has had five patients recover from COVID-19 so far.

3:46 p.m. | Missouri State Parks extend temporary closures through May 3

Missouri State Parks is extending the temporary closures of campgrounds, park-run lodging, offices and visitor centers and the cancellation of special events and programming through May 3.

Most state parks and historic sites will remain open during the day, except five state parks: Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park, Weston Bend State Park and the off-road vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park.

3:24 p.m. | Callaway County reports no new cases of COVID-19

The Callaway County Health Department reported no new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 19 cases with 15 recovered, three active, and one death.

3:03 p.m. | Kroger Family of Companies to accept SNAP benefits

On Friday, Kroger Family of Companies announced it would begin accepting benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program.

Starting April 24, customers will be able to use the SNAP payment option for curbside pickup at any Kroger stores.

2:44 p.m. | Most in-person proceedings suspended until May 15 for Missouri Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Friday that it would be extending its statewide suspension of most in-person proceedings, except some listed exceptions, through Friday, May 15.

The state's courts remain open for necessary business, but access to court buildings is limited. In a news release, the Supreme Court of Missouri's Communications Counsel said the Court's order won't affect the court's "ability to consider or rule on matters." It also won't affect required deadlines through Missouri's electronic filing system.

2:06 p.m. | Pettis County reports two more positive COVID-19 cases

Pettis County Health Center reported two more positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

Pettis County is now at nine total positive COVID-19 cases.

9:30 a.m. | More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Missouri

O'FALLON (AP) - The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri had it’s biggest one-day increase, jumping by more than 400 Friday and claiming 16 more lives.

Data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has been tracking cases worldwide, showed 418 newly-confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,560. The number of deaths rose to 170, up from 154 on Thursday.

In just the past week, the number of deaths in Missouri has increased by 78, and 1,936 new cases have been confirmed.

The latest figures come a day after Republican Gov. Mike Parson extended his statewide stay-at-home order through May 3, with plans to begin a phased-in approach to reopening businesses starting May 4.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County all extended their stay-at-home orders through at least mid-May.

8:35 a.m. | MU Health Care scales back drive-thru testing site 

Starting on Saturday, April 18, MU Health Care will change testing hours to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The site will be closed on Sundays.

Since the drive-thru testing site opened March 18 they have given over 3,000 COVID-19 tests. 

MU Health Care said if you or someone you know requires immediate testing on Sundays you can go to the emergency department at University Hospital or Women’s and Children’s Hospital. If you do want to get tested in the emergency department, MU Health Care asks that you call ahead before arriving so health care staff can take steps to limit their exposure to others.



