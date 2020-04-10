Friday COVID-19 Coverage: United Way of Central Missouri and Fechtel Beverage & Sales establish Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live Updates for Friday, April 10 will become available below:

5:17 p.m.: United Way of Central Missouri and Fechtel Beverage & Sales establish Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund

With funding support provided by Fechtel Beverage, United Way of Central Missouri has established and agreed to be the fiscal agent for the Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund. According to a United Way of Central Missouri press release, the fund's main purpose is "to provide a simple vehicle for the community to offer critical financial aid to the members of the on-premise food service industries in Central Missouri during this difficult time."

5:13 p.m.: Boone County totals 75 positive COVID-19 patients



As of Friday at 5 p.m., the total number of COVID-19 patients that are positive in Boone County is 75. Only 11 of those cases are active, as 63 patients have recovered and one patient died.

The City of Columbia and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) released the following information in their Friday news release:

Ages:

15-24: 17 cases

25-44: 30 cases

45-64: 23 cases

65+: 5 cases



Transmission:

Travel-related: 27 cases

Contact to a confirmed case: 22 cases

Community transmission: 24 cases

Pending investigation: 2

4:11 p.m.: New bus stops added to Jefferson City Nutrition Mission



Starting Monday, April 13, Jefferson City Schools are adding new bus stops for Mission Nutrition, a grab-and-go delivery meal service for children ages 2 to 18 years old during the extended school closure.

Mission Nutrition will also now be serving dinner in addition to breakfast and lunch, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City,.

2:57 p.m.: MU and USDA grazing schools postponed



Due to safety concerns, MU and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service postponed the 2020 grazing school series.

NRCS and MU Extension specialists host 30 regional grazing schools annually. MU Extension forage specialist Craig Roberts said organizers will consider their options in late May.

2:19 p.m.: Saline County reports 28 total positive cases of COVID-19

The Saline County Health Department reported another nine cases of COVID-19 in a press release Friday. The patients have been advised to quarantine at home since the initial test.