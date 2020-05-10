Friday COVID-19 coverage: New positive case in Boone County

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

5:00 p.m. | New positive case in Boone County

There are currently 98 positive cases in Boone County, with 92 who have been released from isolation, 5 active and one death.

Below is additional data regarding cases in Boone County:

Ages:

<15: 2 cases

15-24: 28 cases

25-44: 37 cases

45-64: 25 cases

65+: 6 cases Transmission:

Travel-related: 28 cases

Contact to a confirmed case: 39 cases

Community transmission: 30 cases

Unknown: 1 case

4:50 p.m. | Pandemic slows Raising Cane’s development

Construction on a new Raising Cane’s location in Columbia has been put on hold.

We previously reported construction was expected to begin in March or April, but final permit and design approval has been pushed back during the pandemic.

Company spokesperson Anna Ball told KOMU 8 the developers will meet with city officials in June to discuss the final details of the project and will aim to break ground soon after.

“We know we have a lot of supporters there and we can’t wait to invest in the Columbia community,” she said.

City council members approved a zoning change in January to allow a drive-thru at the planned Providence Road location, next to the former Lucky’s Market.

4:20 p.m. | No new COVID-19 cases in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department reported no new positive COVID-19 cases Friday. There are currently 22 cases, with 18 recovered, three active and one death.

2:15 p.m. | Capital Region Medical Center to require masks

Beginning May 9, Capital Region Medical Center will require all patients, visitors and employees to wear a face covering while in its facilities in the patient care areas.

“We recognize the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in our community is low, however, as stay at home restrictions ease, we want to take every precaution and provide peace of mind to our community that we are committed to safety,” said Dr. Randy Haight, VP of Medical Affairs at Capital Region Medical Center. “Patients and visitors coming into the hospital or into the clinics should wear a mask. A homemade mask or face covering is acceptable.”

Those coming to CRMC will be screened at the door for fever and symptoms of COVID-19. Patients who show symptoms of illness will be provided a hospital grade mask if they do not have one. Visitors with signs of illness will not be allowed into the facility.

2:15 p.m. | 29 Missouri health centers receive nearly $12 million to expand testing

Sen. Roy Blunt announced in a news release the Department of Health and Human Services awarded almost $12 million in COVID-19 response grant funding to 29 Missouri health centers.

The funding will be used to expand testing capabilities, purchase personal protective equipment and help cover the costs of other coronavirus-related response activities.

“Missouri’s health centers play a critical role in our efforts to defeat this virus and get our economy back on track,” said Blunt. “This funding will help providers expand testing capabilities, including walk-up and drive-through testing, and purchase the equipment they need to better protect themselves."

2:00 p.m. | Missouri's confirmed cases increase

According to DHSS, Missouri has 9,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 449 people have died related to the virus.

This is a 148 case increase from yesterday's numbers.