Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Shiloh Bar announces employee tested positive

4:35 p.m.: Shiloh employee tests positive

Shiloh Bar announced that it will be closing indefinitely after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning that an employee tested positive for Covid we are closing until further notice, we have contacted the Heath department and are working closely with them to follow all proper guidelines to keep our employees and valued customers safe. — Shiloh Bar (@ShilohBar) July 3, 2020

4:30 p.m.: Boone County sees spike in active COVID-19 cases

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has confirmed an additional 31 cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the active number of cases in the county to a record 153. There have been 460 cases confirmed in the county. About 359 people are currently quarantining after exposure to the virus, according to the department.

3:30 p.m.: Boone County warns of possible downtown exposure

Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is cautioning bar patrons of Willies Pub or Silverball that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Friday, June 26.

"The possible exposure resulted from crowded conditions which resulted in the lack of social distancing requirements businesses are required to follow," the Department said in a public health alert.

2:30 p.m.: Missouri Department of Corrections reports new cases

Across Missouri correctional centers, 59 employees and 174 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections. 12,548 inmates have been tested.

2 p.m.: 547 new cases confirmed in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed an additional 547 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,830. The department also reported four additional deaths, which brings the total to 1,026.