Friday COVID-19 Coverage: 23 new cases reported in Boone County

1 day 5 hours 36 minutes ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 4:14:00 AM CDT July 17, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, The Associated Press

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Friday, July 17 will become available below: 

5 p.m.: 23 new cases reported in Boone County 

This brings the case total to 843 for the county. A case reported July 12 has been reassigned to a different county, according to the Columbia/Boone County health department. Of these cases, 290 remain active. 

2:15 p.m.: 868 new cases reported statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 868 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 31,290. Eight more people have died of the virus, which brings the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 1,121.

11:00 a.m.: Single-day record number of deaths reported in KC metro area

KANSAS CITY (AP) — As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb in the Kansas City area, a spike in deaths is creating even more worry.

The Kansas City Star reports that the region on Thursday cited 11 deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

That was most of any single day since the pandemic began. Nine of the deaths were in Jackson County, one in Kansas City, Missouri, and one in Johnson County, Kansas.

The previous single-day high for the region was eight deaths reported on June 20.

10:00 a.m.: Columbia/Boone County health department's 'Rumor Control' series

