Friday COVID-19 coverage: State numbers increase, two MUPD officers test positive

1 week 2 days 2 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 7:31:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News
By: Leah Vredenbregt, Claire Colby and Greta Serrin KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Friday, March 27 will become available below:

6:30 p.m.: More than 300 Spartan Light Metal Products employees temporarily laid off

332 employees at the Mexico location will be temporarily laid off, the company announced in a news release.

"This mass layoff is expected to be temporary," according to the release.

In the release, the company said it is because of the "dramatic downturn in business" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4:30 p.m.: North Callaway School District to extend remote learning

According to a news release, the North Callaway School District voted to extend the school closure. It is hoping to return to the classroom by April 28.

4:15 p.m.: New confirmed cases in Boone County

There are 42 confirmed positive cases in Boone County, according to the City of Columbia website.

3:30 p.m.: Two MUPD officers test positive

According to a news release, two MUPD officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our officers and the campus community are top priorities for our department,” MUPD Chief Doug Schwandt said. “MUPD is following all CDC recommendations for first responders and using personal protective equipment, when appropriate.”

Public health officials from Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services are investigating the cases. This includes assessing the risk to others, and providing notifications to those who need to take increased precautions or monitor themselves.

The individuals are currently being treated in isolation.

2:15 p.m.: 670 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another death

According to DHSS, Missouri has 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is more than 150 more than Thursday at 5 p.m.

Another person has died related to COVID-19. The state total is now nine people.

2:00 p.m.: Lake Regional Health System starts drive-thru testing

Lake Regional Health System has announced it will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Monday, March 30, according to a news release. Testing will be done by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. Patients also must have a physician’s order, in accordance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The drive thru testing site will be at the Parkway Center, 5816 Osage Beach Parkway, in Osage Beach.

1:06 p.m.: 13 William Woods students test positive for COVID-19 

A spokesperson for the university confirmed that the number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 13. Five of these students are still on campus in monitored self-isolation, five have left the area and are being monitored by their local health care providers and three have left campus and are being monitored by health care providers in Fulton. 

12:02 p.m.: Chariton County sees first confirmed case

11:34 am.: 40 cases in Boone County 

Boone County public health officials have announced 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Friday morning. Of these cases, 22 are travel related, four are believed to have come from contact from a confirmed case, six are pending investigation, five are from community transmission and three are from unknown origin. 

9:46 a.m.: Gov. Parson to deploy Missouri National Guard 

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday to begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to help with the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The mobilization will help with coordination among state government partners across the state, according to a statement from the governor’s press office.

Governor Parson made the decision to mobilize the Guard after meeting with his state emergency management team, including officials from the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the State Emergency Management Agency, according to the statement.

The Guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel who are being mobilized, according to the statement.

8:27 a.m.: Gates Corporation announces positive COVID-19 case at Columbia plant

According to a Friday morning news release, an employee working on the second shift at the Gates Corporation plant in Columbia tested positive for COVID-19.

The part of the plant the employee worked in was shut down and employees who had close contact are self-isolating for 14 days. The self-isolating employees are on paid leave.

8:19 a.m.: Boone Hospital daily update on testing volume

According to a news release from BJC Healthcare communications, on Thursday, March 26, Boone Hospital Center tested 56 people. The results will be shared by the health department, not the hospital.

7:15 a.m.: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Boris Johnson announced Friday on twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms.

In a video tweet, Johnson explained he has a cough and mild fever, which led to him taking a COVID-19 test that came out positive. He is self-isolating and working from home.

Johnson thanked the volunteers, healthcare workers and everyone working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.

He ended his announcement by saying, "stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives."

