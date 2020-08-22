Friday COVID-19 coverage: Third day of record-high new cases in Boone County

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Friday, August 21 will become available below: 

4:30 p.m.: Boone County has reported record daily new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. There were 81 new cases recorded today (17 more than yesterday), with over half of those coming from the 20- to 24-year-old age group. There are currently 311 active cases in the county and 663 contacts in quarantine.

3 p.m.: St. Louis County expands mask requirements

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County will expand its requirement on face coverings, including a requirement that all students kindergarten through high school wear one.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the new guidelines were announced Friday. The guidelines are effective starting Monday.

The school regulation applies to private as well as public schools, for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They may remove masks for physical education, choir or music class, during school-sponsored sports, or while eating, as long as they remain six feet apart.

The new regulations also require businesses to deny entry to customers who refuse to wear face coverings.

2 p.m.: 1,231 new cases today

Missouri now has 72,964 cumulative cases and 1,419 total deaths. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,231 new cases and two new deaths in the past 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate dropped a tenth of a percent from Thursday to 11%.

11:30 a.m.: Boone County Courthouse moves ahead to phase three of the reopening process

After 14 days at phase two, the Boone County Courthouse is moving to phase three, according to a news release from the courthouse.

According to the release, masks will be required in all proceedings unless there is good cause to limit the requirement. In addition, all courtrooms and spaces will have social distancing protocols.

According to the release, the court will still be using technology to limit in-person court appearances when possible.

