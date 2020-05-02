Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Three new cases reported in Saline County

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Friday, May 1 will become available below:

5:53 p.m. | Three new cases reported in Saline County



Saline County has three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Saline County Health Department.

Saline County currently has 106 active cases, and the total number of positive cases in the county so far is 195.

5:51 p.m. | Pettis County reports one new COVID-19 case



Pettis County reported Friday one new COVID-19 case in the county, according to the Pettis County Health Center Facebook page.

As of now, there are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County.

5:50 p.m. | Another positive COVID-19 case in Moniteau County



According to the Moniteau County Health Center's Facebook page, another person in the county tested positive for COVID-19.

Moniteau County has had a total of 42 positive confirmed cases and 24 of those patients have recovered. There are currently 8 active confirmed cases in the county.

5:00 p.m. | Callaway County reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Callaway County Health Department reported two new positive COVID-19 cases Friday.

There are currently 22 cases, with 16 recovered, five active and one death.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The health department previously reported 21 positive cases, the story has been updated to reflect the correct number of cases.

4:53 p.m. | United Way awards more COVID-19 grants

To date, United Way has awarded $160,946 to ten local non-profits serving emergent community needs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a United Way news release.

United Way’s third round of COVID-19 grants to The Salvation Army and Missouri Rural Crisis Center will address community needs like rental assistance and access to basic needs such as food and hygiene items for vulnerable friends and neighbors.

3:30 p.m. | Saline County extends Mitigation Order until May 10



Saline County is extending its COVID-19 Mitigation Order until Sunday, May 10, according to the Saline County Health Department Facebook page.

The Health Department said in its post that this will allow businesses to come up with a soft open plan over the next week.

"This process needs to include no waiting room for people inside the building," the Health Department said. "A detailed cleaning procedure needs to be in place and executed between patrons."

Dine-in eating will be closed until May 16. The Health Department also said over the next two weeks, all restaurants and food establishments will need to contact the Health Department to schedule a COVID-19 inspection.

2:55 p.m. | Salvation Army to reopen both stores Monday, May 4



The Salvation Army will reopen two thrift stores in Columbia on Monday, May 4.

The two stores are located at 23 East Walnut and 1304 Parkade Blvd. in Columbia. The stores will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both stores will accept donations.

All social services with the Salvation Army like the Food Pantry, Identification, Almost Home and Pathway of Hope Programs, will operate by appointment only.

Harbor House will continue to serve sacked lunches through the Community Lunch Program every day each week from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The shelter is still closed to the public.

As of now, the Salvation Army is now looking to return to normal operations on June 1.

2:22 p.m. | Another positive COVID-19 case in Cooper County



According to the Cooper County Health Department's Facebook page, another person in the county tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department reported that the patient was exposed to a positive case in another county.

Cooper County has had eight total positive cases. At this time, seven of those cases have recovered.

2:19 p.m. | No new COVID-19 cases in Callaway County, three active

The Callaway County Health Department released on Facebook no new positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

There are currently three active cases in the county. As of now, Callaway County's total positive case count is 20, with 16 patients recovered.

2:18 p.m. | Four active cases in Chariton County, one more recovered



The Chariton County Health Center reported Friday on Facebook that one of their COVID-19 patients has recovered.

Chariton County now has four active cases of COVID-19.

2:17 p.m. | No new cases reported in Camden County, six active



According to the Camden County Health Department Facebook, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday.

Camden County's total COVID-19 positive case count is 35. At this point, there are currently six active cases, 28 recovered cases and one death in the county.

2:16 p.m. | One new COVID-19 case in Morgan County

The Morgan County Health Department released on Facebook Friday another positive COVID-19 case in the county.

Morgan County is now at a total of four positive COVID-19 cases. At this time all four cases are active and two of those patients have required hospitalization.

2:15 p.m. | Three active cases in Cole County after three recoveries



Cole County has only three active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Cole County Health Department.

This comes after three more COVID-19 patients recovered. At this time, Cole County has had 51 total positive COVID-19 cases with 47 patients recovered and one death.

2:13 p.m. | Three new cases in Boone County



The city of Columbia released Friday that there were three new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County. There are currently five active cases in the county.

At this time, there have been a total of 96 positive COVID-19 cases where 90 of those patients have been released from isolation and one death.

11:30 a.m. | Boone Hospital plans to gradually reopening services

Boone Hospital said in a press release they will start to phase in necessary non-emergency surgeries on May 4. This will include Mammographies, GI procedures, imaging services, cardiac catherizations and other procedures.

Anyone coming in for a surgical procedure will be tested for COVID-19 before arriving. The no visitor policy will continue and the hospital will have extra safety measures in place. This will include additional cleaning and social distancing in waiting rooms.

“This will be a gradual process,” Robin Blount, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Boone Hospital Center, said. “We will closely monitor the schedules to ensure waiting rooms don’t become crowded, and we will continue to monitor our resources and the development of COVID-19 in mid-Missouri so that we can adjust as necessary.”

10:45 a.m. | Saline County will discuss possible further coronavirus precautions at 3 p.m.

The Saline County Health Department posted on Facebook that they will be discussing possible more precautions due to the coronavirus. This is to follow the stay-at-home order the Governor has in place for the state till May 4. They plan to have more information at 3 p.m. on Friday.

As of right now Saline County has 121 active cases and 71 recovered.

12 a.m. | Miller county rescinds stay-at-home order

In a Facebook post by the Miller County Health Center they have decided to rescind the Governors stay-at-home order. It officially expired on April 30 at midnight.

In the post the health center said they are doing this because they have had a "downward trajectory" of cases for four weeks in the lake area. That area includes Camden, Morgan and Miller Counties.

The difference between May 1 and May 4 will be restaurants may now “provide dine-in services, but can only have 10 people or less within the restaurant for dining service and shall maintain at least 6 feet of distance between all individuals that are not family members. The 10-person limitation includes both employees and customers together.”