Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive

5:20 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,473 new cases statewide

According to the Missouri DHSS, there were 1,473 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state.

The state's positivity rate for the past week was 11.8%.

10 new deaths in Missouri were reported.

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This bring the current total of active cases to 263, according to the department.

The department also reported a higher positivity rate for this week compared to the past week. The positivity rate this week was 11.1%, up from 9.7% the previous week.

The department mentioned there were overall less tests performed, but more positive test results received.

10:05 a.m.: Two at William Woods University tests positive for virus

On Thursday the college reported new positive COVID-19 cases on its website.

Two staff members at William Woods University tested positive for the virus, the release said.

Both are in self-isolation off campus for a minimum of 10 days.

"Alternatively, the instructor who tested positive for the virus last week has now recovered," the release said.

10:00 a.m.: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive

On Wednesday the college reported the two positive COVID-19 cases in a news release.

Both individuals moved into the residence hall and were tested as part of the State Fair Community College's COVID-19 protocol.

The students are asymptomatic and are isolating per CDC guidelines, according to the release.

"The individuals have both also visited Stauffacher Commons and the Davis Multipurpose Center since being tested," the release said.



These are the first cases confirmed on campus for the fall semester.

"We are aware of the potential for additional cases among students, faculty, staff and visitors and remind everyone that we all have a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the release said.

The college requires anyone on campus to wear a face covering or mask.