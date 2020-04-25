Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations

4:46 p.m. | Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations

Beginning April 27, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will provide written knowledge testing for commercial driver license (CDL) applicants with essential needs, according to a MSHP news release. The CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations within Troop F. Potential applicants should call the number listed for their area to determine the locations and times these services are offered:

- Camdenton: 8 a.m to 5 p.m. (Monday and Wednesday only) Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Social Services Building, 146 Rodeo Drive; (573) 346-7058

- Owensville: 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. VFW, 604 W. Jefferson; (573) 418-3172

- Versailles: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Closed 12-1 for lunch. Hunter Civic Center, 201 West Jasper; (573) 418-3269

- Mexico: 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Closed 12-1 for lunch. Audrain County Courthouse Annex, 220 North Jefferson; (573) 355-0407

- Jefferson City: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Driver License & Vehicle Registration Office, 1617 Southridge; (573) 751-0469

- Columbia: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Columbia License Office, 403-D Vandiver Drive; (573) 522-8907

The Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility to ensure that the recommended social distancing measures are followed, according to the release.

4:45 p.m. | Saline County Health Department reports 19 more cases



On Friday afternoon, the Saline County Health Department reported on Facebook that there are 109 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been 142 total positive cases of COVID-19. As of now, 33 of those patients have recovered.

4:30 p.m. | Five active cases in Boone County



The City of Columbia reported Friday five active cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

In the county so far, there have been 92 total positive cases. At this time, 86 of those COVID-19 patients have recovered and one died.

4:00 p.m. | Twenty-five COVID-19 cases in Pettis County

There's a total of 25 positive COVID-19 cases in Pettis County, according to a Pettis County Health Center Facebook post. Of these cases, two have resumed their regular activities and the remainder are recovering at home.

3:45 p.m. | Conagra offers COVID-19 testing for employees

COVID-19 testing is available in the Conagra parking lot Friday for all Conagra employees that haven't already been tested this week, according to a Chariton County Emergency Management Agency Facebook post. Testing will take place from 10 am until 4 p.m.

3:26 p.m. | Five active COVID-19 cases in Boone County

There are five active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the city of Columbia website. There's a total of 92 cases, with 86 recovered, and one death.

3:09 p.m. | No new COVID-19 cases in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department reports no new positive COVID-19 cases. There are currently 20 cases, with 15 recovered, four active, and one death.

2:45 p.m. | Missouri National Guard mobilizes 200 members to help food banks



The Missouri National Guard mobilized over 200 members across the state to support community food banks, according to a news release on Friday afternoon.

Across the state, members of the Missouri National Guard will be volunteering with food banks to help unpack deliveries, distribute food and sort goods.

This is in an effort to combat a volunteer shortage food banks have been experiencing as a result of COVID-19.

2:15 p.m. | Cole County schools make plans to safely reopen communities

All Cole County public and non-public schools are to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, according to a Cole County Schools statement.

With the lifting of the stay-at-home order on May 4, Cole County schools are making plans to safely reopen school communities. Large school events such as prom, baccalaureate ceremonies, graduation ceremonies, grade promotion ceremonies, and sports camps and practices will not be held on or before May 31 to stay in line with state and county social distancing requirements.

Individual schools and districts within Cole County are in the process of notifying families and students of alternative dates for events, according to the statement.

Schools may hold functions that observe social distancing guidelines such as teacher/student parades and other limited on-campus student academic services after May 4.

2:10 p.m. | DHSS reports delay in reported COVID-19 results from one lab



The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported that a commercial lab testing Missourians for COVID-19 did not submit results from April 16 to 22 because of technical difficulties.

In a tweet, DHSS said that "many of the cases" posted Friday were tested and diagnosed during the lab's technical difficulties.

So many of the cases identified as “new” today were actually tested and diagnosed during those dates, so today’s increase in totals is not due to a spike in new cases being identified within the past 24 to 48 hours. — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) April 24, 2020

DHSS also said one jurisdiction had a delay in reporting the number of deaths into the Missouri tracking system.

Additionally, there was a delay in the reporting of a number of deaths from a jurisdiction into the Missouri tracking system. So, in addition to the past 24 hours, the increase today covers some deaths that occurred from April 12-22. — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) April 24, 2020

As of Friday afternoon, DHSS reported that there have been 6,625 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 262 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

2:00 p.m. | Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Cole County

The Cole County Health Department reported they have two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That brings the total to 48 cases, six active, 41 recovered and one death.

9:40 a.m. | Schnucks and customers raised $250,000 to donate to United Way for COVID-19 relief

In a press release Schnucks said the company and its customers raised $250,000 for COVID-19 relief. A majority amount of the money was raised through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

Between April 3 and April 20 Schnucks customers donated $225,400 by rounding up the cost of their Schnucks purchases to the nearest dollar. Schnucks the company is donating $24,600 to the United Way as well. All of the donations will go directly to the United Way in each of the store's local area.

Schnucks Chairman and CEO, Todd Schnuck, said donations will support those who are currently in need of food, health care, employment support and emergency utility, rent and mortgage assistance.

9:00 a.m. | Pettis County Health Center expects positive cases to increase

In a Facebook post Pettis County Health Center wrote they expected the positive number of COVID-19 cases to increase. As of Friday morning Pettis County has 21 positive cases.

The Pettis County Health Department stressed that they will not have had a 14 day decrease in cases by May 3. This means they will still be putting restrictions in place even after the Missouri stay-at-home order is lifted.

In the Facebook post they wrote their will be a new public health order starting April 25, and there will be a public health order in place on May 3

In the post they wrote "Just because the Governor is lifting the Stay-At-Home Order on May 3 does not mean there are no restrictions. Please listen carefully to what he is saying".

9:00 a.m. | Chariton County reports five positive COVID-19 cases

Chariton County Health Center posted on Facebook that another individual has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 5 in Chariton County.