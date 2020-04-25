Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations

1 day 2 hours 43 minutes ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Avery Everett, Brendan Hall and Maggie Madro, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Friday, April 24 will become available below:

4:46 p.m. | Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations

Beginning April 27, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will provide written knowledge testing for commercial driver license (CDL) applicants with essential needs, according to a MSHP news release. The CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations within Troop F. Potential applicants should call the number listed for their area to determine the locations and times these services are offered:

- Camdenton: 8 a.m to 5 p.m. (Monday and Wednesday only) Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Social Services Building, 146 Rodeo Drive; (573) 346-7058

- Owensville: 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. VFW, 604 W. Jefferson; (573) 418-3172

- Versailles: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Closed 12-1 for lunch. Hunter Civic Center, 201 West Jasper; (573) 418-3269

- Mexico: 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Closed 12-1 for lunch. Audrain County Courthouse Annex, 220 North Jefferson; (573) 355-0407

- Jefferson City: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Driver License & Vehicle Registration Office, 1617 Southridge; (573) 751-0469

- Columbia: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday) Columbia License Office, 403-D Vandiver Drive; (573) 522-8907

The Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility to ensure that the recommended social distancing measures are followed, according to the release.

4:45 p.m. | Saline County Health Department reports 19 more cases

On Friday afternoon, the Saline County Health Department reported on Facebook that there are 109 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been 142 total positive cases of COVID-19. As of now, 33 of those patients have recovered.

4:30 p.m. | Five active cases in Boone County

The City of Columbia reported Friday five active cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

In the county so far, there have been 92 total positive cases. At this time, 86 of those COVID-19 patients have recovered and one died.

4:00 p.m. | Twenty-five COVID-19 cases in Pettis County

There's a total of 25 positive COVID-19 cases in Pettis County, according to a Pettis County Health Center Facebook post. Of these cases, two have resumed their regular activities and the remainder are recovering at home.

3:45 p.m. | Conagra offers COVID-19 testing for employees

COVID-19 testing is available in the Conagra parking lot Friday for all Conagra employees that haven't already been tested this week, according to a Chariton County Emergency Management Agency Facebook post. Testing will take place from 10 am until 4 p.m.

3:26 p.m. | Five active COVID-19 cases in Boone County

There are five active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the city of Columbia website. There's a total of 92 cases, with 86 recovered, and one death. 

3:09 p.m. | No new COVID-19 cases in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department reports no new positive COVID-19 cases. There are currently 20 cases, with 15 recovered, four active, and one death.

2:45 p.m. | Missouri National Guard mobilizes 200 members to help food banks

The Missouri National Guard mobilized over 200 members across the state to support community food banks, according to a news release on Friday afternoon.

Across the state, members of the Missouri National Guard will be volunteering with food banks to help unpack deliveries, distribute food and sort goods. 

This is in an effort to combat a volunteer shortage food banks have been experiencing as a result of COVID-19.

2:15 p.m. | Cole County schools make plans to safely reopen communities

All Cole County public and non-public schools are to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, according to a Cole County Schools statement.

With the lifting of the stay-at-home order on May 4, Cole County schools are making plans to safely reopen school communities. Large school events such as prom, baccalaureate ceremonies, graduation ceremonies, grade promotion ceremonies, and sports camps and practices will not be held on or before May 31 to stay in line with state and county social distancing requirements. 

Individual schools and districts within Cole County are in the process of notifying families and students of alternative dates for events, according to the statement.

Schools may hold functions that observe social distancing guidelines such as teacher/student parades and other limited on-campus student academic services after May 4.

2:10 p.m. | DHSS reports delay in reported COVID-19 results from one lab

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported that a commercial lab testing Missourians for COVID-19 did not submit results from April 16 to 22 because of technical difficulties.

In a tweet, DHSS said that "many of the cases" posted Friday were tested and diagnosed during the lab's technical difficulties.

DHSS also said one jurisdiction had a delay in reporting the number of deaths into the Missouri tracking system.

As of Friday afternoon, DHSS reported that there have been 6,625 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 262 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

2:00 p.m. | Two new positive COVID-19 cases in Cole County 

The Cole County Health Department reported they have two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That brings the total to 48 cases, six active, 41 recovered and one death. 

9:40 a.m. | Schnucks and customers raised $250,000 to donate to United Way for COVID-19 relief 

In a press release Schnucks said the company and its customers raised $250,000 for COVID-19 relief. A majority amount of the money was raised through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

Between April 3 and April 20 Schnucks customers donated $225,400 by rounding up the cost of their Schnucks purchases to the nearest dollar. Schnucks the company is donating $24,600 to the United Way as well. All of the donations will go directly to the United Way in each of the store's local area. 

Schnucks Chairman and CEO, Todd Schnuck, said donations will support those who are currently in need of food, health care, employment support and emergency utility, rent and mortgage assistance. 

9:00 a.m. | Pettis County Health Center expects positive cases to increase

In a Facebook post Pettis County Health Center wrote they expected the positive number of COVID-19 cases to increase. As of Friday morning Pettis County has 21 positive cases. 

The Pettis County Health Department stressed that they will not have had a 14 day decrease in cases by May 3. This means they will still be putting restrictions in place even after the Missouri stay-at-home order is lifted.

In the Facebook post they wrote their will be a new public health order starting April 25, and there will be a public health order in place on May 3 

In the post they wrote "Just because the Governor is lifting the Stay-At-Home Order on May 3 does not mean there are no restrictions. Please listen carefully to what he is saying".

9:00 a.m. | Chariton County reports five positive COVID-19 cases

Chariton County Health Center posted on Facebook that another individual has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 5 in Chariton County.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 25 2020 Apr 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:32:19 AM CDT April 25, 2020 in News

2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
2 residents, 2 staff positive for COVID-19 at California retirement center
CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A California nursing home confirmed that two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. ... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
COVID-19 Town Hall: Columbia mayor discusses reopening the city
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia's mayor about the city's plans to reopen. Mayor Brian Treece discussed the... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 5:46:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri restaurant owner cautious about reopening after Gov.'s announcement
Mid-Missouri restaurant owner cautious about reopening after Gov.'s announcement
FULTON – A Fulton restaurant owner is ready to “get back to normal,” but he also wants to keep his... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 5:25:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Columbia's Yin Yang Night Club closes its doors for good
Columbia's Yin Yang Night Club closes its doors for good
COLUMBIA - Just one month before its 5 year anniversary, Yin Yang Night Club announced that it will be closing... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Local musician performs in parking garage concert
Local musician performs in parking garage concert
COLUMBIA - Local musician Clayton Hicklin performed in the parking garage of the Truman VA Hospital on Friday after the... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 4:58:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Gov. to reopen economy May 4, extends emergency declaration
Gov. to reopen economy May 4, extends emergency declaration
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson has extended the state emergency declaration for Missouri until June 15, but said this... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Boone County man charged with child sex crimes
Boone County man charged with child sex crimes
BOONE COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man Friday for child sex crimes that allegedly happened at his home north of... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Lakefront businesses ask Parson to reopen as soon as possible
Lakefront businesses ask Parson to reopen as soon as possible
CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County leaders sent Governor Mike Parson a letter to consider reopening sooner or not exceed the... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 2:22:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Mizzou law continuing to help veterans in the face of COVID-19
Mizzou law continuing to help veterans in the face of COVID-19
COLUMBIA - There are many organizations focused on helping veterans, whether it be with health care, housing, or employment. But... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 1:48:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Former Mizzou quarterback to hold online reunion and fundraiser
Former Mizzou quarterback to hold online reunion and fundraiser
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel, a former Mizzou quarterback, plans to hold an online reunion event with other 2007 teammates to... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

What women need most after giving birth, especially now
What women need most after giving birth, especially now
(CNN) -- Becoming a mother is a variable experience, fluctuating in its joys and challenges before, during and after birth.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 11:19:54 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Revisiting the Steven Rios murder case
Revisiting the Steven Rios murder case
COLUMBIA - Friday night, the nation will get a closer look at a Columbia murder that gripped the city in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 10:50:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

22 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Missouri prison
22 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Missouri prison
O’FALLON, MO. (AP) — Nearly two dozen inmates at a prison in southeast Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Top Stories

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Written tests for commercial driver licenses to resume at limited locations
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Top Stories

Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products
Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products
(CNN) -- The company that makes Lysol is urging customers not to consume its cleaning products after President Donald Trump... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 8:18:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Local band continuing to practice quarantine-style
Local band continuing to practice quarantine-style
COLUMBIA - While many local bands have decided to cancel their performances and put a pause on practices due to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 7:24:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 52°
2pm 54°
3pm 55°
4pm 56°