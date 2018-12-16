Friday, February 28: Local Scores
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores for Friday, February 28:
High School Girls' Basketball
New Bloomfield 55, Russellville 33
Hermann 55, North Callaway 41
High School Boys' Basketball
Hickman 96, Eldon 30
Helias 53, Rock Bridge 54
NAIA Womens' Basketball
Westminster 64, Spalding University 70
NAIA Softball
Central Methodist 1, William Woods 0 (Game one)
Central Methodist 1, Bacone (Ok.) 4 (Game two)
Columbia College 26, Lyon College 2 (Game one)
Columbia College 17, AIB College of Business 3 (Game two)