Friday, February 28: Local Scores

By: Morgan Dzakowic, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores for Friday, February 28:

High School Girls' Basketball
New Bloomfield 55, Russellville 33 
Hermann 55, North Callaway 41 

High School Boys' Basketball
Hickman 96, Eldon 30 
Helias 53, Rock Bridge 54

NAIA Womens' Basketball
Westminster 64, Spalding University 70

NAIA Softball
Central Methodist 1, William Woods 0 (Game one)
Central Methodist 1, Bacone (Ok.) 4 (Game two)
Columbia College 26, Lyon College 2 (Game one)
Columbia College 17, AIB College of Business 3 (Game two)

