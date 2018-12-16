Friday, February 28: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores for Friday, February 28:

High School Girls' Basketball

New Bloomfield 55, Russellville 33

Hermann 55, North Callaway 41

High School Boys' Basketball

Hickman 96, Eldon 30

Helias 53, Rock Bridge 54

NAIA Womens' Basketball

Westminster 64, Spalding University 70

NAIA Softball

Central Methodist 1, William Woods 0 (Game one)

Central Methodist 1, Bacone (Ok.) 4 (Game two)

Columbia College 26, Lyon College 2 (Game one)

Columbia College 17, AIB College of Business 3 (Game two)