Friday High School Basketball Scores

Here are you local high school basketball scores for Friday, March 15.

Boys

Rockhurst 67 Hickman 59

The Hickman Kewpies led by as many as 10 points in the third quater saw the lead slip away thanks to some hot shooting from Rockhurst. The Hawklets hit their first seven shots of the fourth quarter and held off Hickman to advance to the Class 5 State Final tomorrow night. Hickman's Jimmy Whitt scored 21 points in the loss.

Girls

Rock Bridge 42 Blue Springs 32

In a rematch of last year's state championship, Rock Bridge again emerged victorious. The game was close for much of the way, but the Bruins managed to pull away late thanks to a combined 35 points from Sophine Cunningham and Chayla Cheadle. Rock Bridge will play for the Class 5 title tomorrow night.