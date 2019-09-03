Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - The weather couldn't hold in its tears of joy with the return of Friday Night Fever tonight.

Our game of the week is an exciting one, kicking off with the Battle of the Rocks. Rock Bridge looks to build from their impressive 10-3 record from last season as they take on Rockhurst who had an equally impressive record of 11-3.

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Running clock now as Hallsville leads Tolton 40-0. Less than six minutes remaining in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/81TWu7ZDJB — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

First down Tigers after a 15 yard pass interference penalty on the Spartans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BfDCZi4qe2 — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

Southern Boone starts off the season with a shutout. The Eagles win 20-0 over Mexico. @KOMUsports — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 31, 2019

Smith-Cotton fails on 4th and long, and Moberly takes over up 14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YGgCGR7vk9 — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 31, 2019

This was the atmosphere during every SLUH third down so far tonight at Battle High School. Luckily, the rain has held off for this student section’s pool party! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/cy5m9nYqIw — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 31, 2019

The pace of the game turns as Smith Cotton recovers a forced fumble late in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1JjAcbC7Q0 — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

Jeaven Brown does it all. Fourth and goal from the 7 his QB draw scores another TD putting Hickman up 14-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NkDIllsxZF — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 31, 2019

Southern Boone up 13-0 vs Mexico in the 4th quarter 7 minutes remaining. @SoBoCoFootball1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WJvfLefzV6 — sierrasports (@sierralindeman2) August 31, 2019

A massive truck by Chase McMullin puts Smith-Cotton in the Red Zone still trailing by three touchdowns. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WNVjZhD5dT

— Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 31, 2019

Fourth down on the 20-yard line for @HallsvilleFB. They’re still up 28-0 over @toltonfootball in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lIqWklDb8j — Jacey Johnson (@jacey_johnson17) August 31, 2019

Spartans take a knee for injured teammate Dominic Stoneking. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r0ZLaKR6S4 — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

The deadlock has been broken by Jeaven Brown with the first play of Q4, and he follows it up with a 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 Hickman over Pattonville in the fourth @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J8kEpVtb1i — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 31, 2019

A high snap pushes Hallsville back a few yards. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JdPZOAHvq0 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

The Kewpies get the 2 pt conversion making the score 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ohEygYUvr9 — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) August 31, 2019

Moberly’s Junior ROTC program comes to cheer on their fellow Spartans in this first football matchup against the Smith Cotton Tigers.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WfZyAy7Gwq — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

No mud issues here! For the first time in its history, Moberly High School is hosting a football game on turf at Dr. Larry K Noel Spartan Stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JUHiibzfyh — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 31, 2019

Take a bow! SLUH RB Kellon Porter bows for the fans after scoring his 2nd rushing TD of the half. This touchdown extends SLUH’s lead. @KOMUsports



SLUH- 24

Battle-15 pic.twitter.com/HGuYSbP7WY — Jordan Winn (@JordanW15780397) August 31, 2019

Purple skies and muddy earth is the backdrop tonight at Fulton High School as the second half begins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TNyezjI79v — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) August 31, 2019

A huge stop from the Battle High School defense on 4th and 3 with SLUH 13 yards away from scoring @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/4aDOqsgEjH — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 31, 2019

Rain can not stop the fans from cheering on their Hermann Bearcats! @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/NWDIdv3h4O — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) August 31, 2019

Halftime and its a great display by @SADER_FOOTBALL multiple defensive stops lead to big plays on offence, and a big lead for Helias. Your score at the break Helias 33 Hannibal 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AJym77svRF — Journalist Jack (@JournalistJack) August 31, 2019

As the Rock Bridge Bruins pick up a 1st down the band does their traditional 1st down chant. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eI0wbrIszU — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) August 31, 2019

The final play of the first half. Hallsville leads Tolton 28-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LIb4HvGuJ4 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

The Mighty Kewp of Hickman and his mascot coach scheme up some plans for some second half offense. 0-0 at the half for Hickman and Pattonville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/O25DnVqTNT — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 31, 2019

TOUCHDOWN!!! #1 Woodrow Foster to #7 Seth Sayler! After a missed extra point, the score stands tied at 6-6 late in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iAAWsx9vz1 — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) August 31, 2019

That’s 4 & 3 for the Pattonville Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QslqEuKq5W — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) August 31, 2019

Hannibal fumbles on the second play of the drive and gives the ball back to Helias who already hold a 3 possession advantage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jQFfyZ93Hd — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

Clutch 4th down sack by Ghunner Martin and yet another goal line stand for the Westran defense. Still 13-0 Westran. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2t2saCoQfp — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 31, 2019

Exciting day to be a mom and wife. Mexico Bulldogs head coach’s wife, Deb, watches closely as her son plays his first varsity game on special teams as a sophomore. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5IsSZOn0Zz — sierralindemannsports (@sierralindeman2) August 31, 2019

The pass is good. Southern Boone is marching down the field, looking to add to their lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F78Gp0Arxk — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 31, 2019

End of first quarter, still 8-6 Paris. Coyotes hoping to start this 2nd quarter strong, 3rd and short at the 49 yard line. 11:14 left in the 2nd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bJgHUFsLeV — Sophie Zell (@Sophiezell2) August 31, 2019

The sign says it all. After Centralia snatched the lead with a 7 point play, Monroe City was quick to gain another first down. @MonroeCityHigh @CHS_Panthers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cN2Bx0Berg — Jacey Johnson (@jacey_johnson17) August 31, 2019

Long streak ended well for the Bulldogs with a 1st and goal, resulting in 7 on the board. Harrisburg went for the 2 point conversion but a rough snap led to a run cut short. 8-6 Paris with 1:01 left in the first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MlFvdsQ1td — Sophie Zell (@Sophiezell2) August 31, 2019

A failed fourth down conversion keeps the Westran Hornets up 13-0 over the Salisbury Panthers by the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5SOZvlDniv — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

Big pick up for the first down from Hermann Senior Carter Hemeyer to end the first quarter. Hermann High School Bearcats 8. Montgomery County High School Wildcats 0. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/qVlyy0szYi — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) August 31, 2019

At the end of one quarter of play Hannibal trails Helias 14-0 with Helias threatening yet again. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BEzgjFkWZD — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

Salisbury fails to convert on 4th and Goal after a long pass from Grant Biere to Jackson King.



End of Quarter 1: Westran 13, Salisbury 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LiLAdRXcoY — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 31, 2019

The Centralia student section celebrates their first touchdown of the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5B9RX5CZFD — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

Sun creeps through the clouds here at Helias. Hannibal hoping they can find some light in their offense as well. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vpowpOMLPi — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

Jake Freidel can do it all. He gets the touchdown for Centralia and then puts the PAT through the uprights to take a 7-6 lead over Monroe City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pyOlVHQuMR — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

Touchdown! #14 QB Jacob Weaver completes a touchdown pass to #2 WR Dylan Weaver!!! @SADER_FOOTBALL is now up 14-0 with 30 seconds left in the first! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sddzTJMQHo — Journalist Jack (@JournalistJack) August 31, 2019

At the end of the 1st quarter Fayette and Carrollton are still scoreless. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UMq6R3JVw6 — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) August 31, 2019

SLUH strikes first. First points of the season come by way of an excellent throw and catch from QB Brendan Hannah to WR Chris Brooks. @KOMUsports



SLUH-6

Battle-0 pic.twitter.com/hyhNvwdMun — Jordan Winn (@JordanW15780397) August 31, 2019

Hickman punts away to end Q1 still tied 0-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xVQbQvI3eI — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 31, 2019

Harrisburg is on the board! Rushing TD makes the game 8-6 with Paris still in control of the lead. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/UI7E1m6ZC7 — Chasè (@Chasematt22) August 31, 2019

Not much action in the mudslide at Fulton High School so far. The score stands 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QV1dyYpqE2 — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) August 31, 2019

Student section is fired up about @MonroeCityHigh’s defense, and so is the scoreboard. Panthers lead Centralia 6-0 to end the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ppZ21C3vnp — Jacey Johnson (@jacey_johnson17) August 31, 2019

Centralia manages to get a 1st down on 4th and 4. Under a minute left in the first quarter. Monroe City leads 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zXKzlxrQvH — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

Hannibal starts this drive on their own 20 with under 25 yards of total offense thus far in this matchup. Multiple dropped snaps and errant passes have led the Pirates to 3 straight 3 and outs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5TFQJ0RPX0 — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

Hickman Kewpies call a time out with 2 seconds remaining in the first quarter @KOMUsports @HickmanHS pic.twitter.com/Uor4u4NkBy — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) August 31, 2019

Helias strikes again on another perfectly thrown ball to the back of the end zone. Hannibal’s defense has been one step behind so far in this match up. Helias-14 Hannibal-0 1:42 left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vK8klWrfvN — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

Kolby Dale scores on the option pitch. Westran takes a 13-0 lead on Salisbury with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FLuwCghwai — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 31, 2019

Westran’s Derrick Merritt scrambles for a momentous first down, ultimately resulting in another touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZANwtXlAuQ — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

Fans and players are hyped up after a pick six gets the Rock Bridge Bruins on the board first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GByoM0NGvu — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) August 31, 2019

TOUCHDOWN by Senior Chase McKague of the Hermann Bearcats. First on the board followed by a two-point conversion from Senior Trent Anderson. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/BnSTdu4Vnq — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) August 31, 2019

A missed kick by Pattonville results in a first down for the Hickman Kewpies @KOMUsports @HickmanHS pic.twitter.com/Y4ZxpgepgO — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) August 31, 2019

Hannibal were forced to punt again inside their own 10. Helias takes over wirh 2:55 left in the 1st quarter up 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QWi9xzVbcb — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

After the 1st 2 drives result in no first downs, Rockhurst picks up the 1st first down on a 3rd and long. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ODq0R7TCmy — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) August 31, 2019

Hannibal will look to respond after Helias took the lead on a 40 yard bomb downfield on the last possession. 3:15 left in the 1st quarter Helias-7 Hannibal-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SG8tFFywrT — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

@MonroeCityHigh Panthers just converted a 2nd and goal into the first touchdown of the night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lW3EpAzyHw — Jacey Johnson (@jacey_johnson17) August 31, 2019

And we’re off! Saint Louis University High School receives and starts with the ball on the 20 yard line. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Rxl6NxDhsy — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 31, 2019

Quick thinking by Salisbury’s Grant Biere, but still not enough for a first down. Westran ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/40tDwd1wAH — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

Keenan Batsell punches one in to take a 6-0 lead over Centralia. Two-point conversion attempt falls incomplete. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IHHVVIvTj2 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

Hannibal forced to punt from the back of their own end zone after at fumbled snap and penalty. Helias takes over in great field position with 4:05 left in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xlm5eXFmWq — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

And just like that, Paris is on the board. Pass complete from Langerud to Barton in the far left corner. 8-0 Paris, 7:23 left in the 1st. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OpDCOHSuQJ — Sophie Zell (@Sophiezell2) August 31, 2019

Southern Boone up to an early 6-0 lead against Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oA9ic8GhXJ — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 31, 2019

Talin Kemp intercepts the Pattonville QB to get the Hickman defense off to a great start. It’s mascot is obviously thrilled about the stop. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s63l2p0EOh — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 31, 2019

Hannibal’s defense forces a 3 and out. The Pirates offense starts the next drive from their own 10 with 4:55 left in the first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7jgB4pfqKo — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 31, 2019

Sophomore Derrick Merritt puts it in after a fumbled snap. Shades of Tony Romo. 6-0 Hornets after the PAT is pushed wide right. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/m0QYyCK7hs — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) August 31, 2019

Battle takes the field. Kickoff is seconds away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t7KpoQ6ZFZ — Jordan Winn (@JordanW15780397) August 31, 2019

Monroe City’s Aaron Plumb makes a huge play to extend the drive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ytAezQLTL5 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 31, 2019

Westran quarterback Derrick Merritt runs the ball fresh off the snap following a Salisbury turnover. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6bamfFJrwu — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) August 31, 2019

The student section is ready to go as the game kicks off here at Rock Bridge High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1tRk4YgYAC — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) August 31, 2019

3 Minutes until kickoff: Hermann High School Bearcats storm the field. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/QFNbKVG9vb — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) August 31, 2019

Fulton High School and Osage High School taking the field. Friday Night Fever is underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pRf1rfld22 — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) August 31, 2019

Centralia takes the field. Kickoff is just moments away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sfd2ubmOuB — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019

Coach Hamner leads Hannibal onto the field for the first time as head coach of the Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M4tvJzDZwK — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 30, 2019

The Battle student section is pumped for the season opener.

Theme is “Pool Party” ??. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ws6Ek9Xb4N — Jordan Winn (@JordanW15780397) August 30, 2019

Osage High School vs. Fulton High School is just about to start! Will Osage High School improve on last year’s 2-8 record? Will Fulton High School’s second year head coach Trey Barrow manage to improve on their 1-9 record? Follow me and @JJAngelo3 to find out! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/o0TNPiSKhN — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) August 30, 2019

Friday Night Fever returns to Hickman as the Kewpies take on the Pattonville Pirates to open the high school football season @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oLgxjrHUGM — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 30, 2019

I will be live tweeting the Battle vs. Saint Louis University High School football game tonight. #FridayNightFever



Game is at Battle High School with a 7pm kick-off. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sULydOUyOc — Jordan Winn (@JordanW15780397) August 30, 2019

Although the rain has passed, some members of the Centralia marching band are still wearing ponchos. Kickoff is in 15 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UjU1sg1foZ — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019

Referees are discussing how damp their socks have become after being on the field for just minutes. Kickoff in Centralia at 7:00. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6YrTBih3Xk — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019

Hannibal cheerleaders braving the weather tonight, they’re ready for kickoff after a long offseason @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rncOD45kJk — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 30, 2019

Just under 30 minutes to kickoff here at Rock Bridge Field as the Rock Bridge Bruins prepare to face off against the Rockhurst Hawklets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Gil6MWGMUE — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) August 30, 2019

Hannibal fans who made the over 100 mile trek to Jefferson City filing in on a rainy night here at Helias. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QfXcoAdVLO — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 30, 2019

Centralia’s field is fairly muddy tonight following the storms that passed through. Will be interesting to see how this impacts the players. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yJR07Udm5j — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019

Monroe City prepares for battle against Centralia. Kickoff at 7:00. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gls1bphE3j — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019

Friday Night Football Week 1 starts tonight. I’m in Jefferson City for Hannibal at Helias. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nt0SIZ2kZQ — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) August 30, 2019

The rain has stopped with just under 40 minutes until of kickoff at Centralia. Temperature hanging in the mid-60’s. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aflOlVS87x — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019

Tonight I will be live tweeting for @KOMUsports Friday Night Fever from Battle High School as the Spartans matchup against Saint Louis University High School! Skies have cleared as 7 o’clock kickoff approaches. pic.twitter.com/eyGlsJ2x5f — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 30, 2019

Who will put up the most points tonight? @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019

It is that time of the year again! #FridayNightFever kicks off tonight and I will be covering two games for @KOMUsports. pic.twitter.com/ODr3vTfvWs — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) August 30, 2019