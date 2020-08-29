Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos

1 day 2 hours 20 minutes ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:21:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever
By: Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week has the Warrensburg Tigers travelling to Adkins Stadium for a game with the Capital City Cavaliers. Both teams are looking to start the season off strong with a win. 

Elsewhere, Southern Boone looks to build off of last season as they take on the Staley Falcons from Kansas City. Southern Boone finished last year 8-3, losing a close one in the second round of playoffs.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in chronological order with the newest on top.

Loading ...