Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos

Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week has the Warrensburg Tigers travelling to Adkins Stadium for a game with the Capital City Cavaliers. Both teams are looking to start the season off strong with a win.

Elsewhere, Southern Boone looks to build off of last season as they take on the Staley Falcons from Kansas City. Southern Boone finished last year 8-3, losing a close one in the second round of playoffs.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in chronological order with the newest on top.

Here at Hickman High School’s football season opener where CPS has instituted new spectator guidelines.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UBdzvqQQrs — Liam Garrity (@LiamGarrity2) August 28, 2020

We’re down in Jeff City where Helias Catholic fans are gearing up for their matchup against Lutheran St. Charles. Everything appears to be business as usual for Crusaders fans with little social distancing and mask-age in sight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/neiHvFjf10 — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 28, 2020

We’re down in Jeff City where Helias Catholic fans are gearing up for their matchup against Lutheran St. Charles. Everything appears to be business as usual for Crusaders fans with little social distancing and mask-age in sight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/neiHvFjf10 — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 28, 2020

We are FINALLY BACK with some sports in Mid-Missouri!

Tonight I am at Booneville HS covering their #seniornight game against Pleasant Hill ?? kick-off @ 7@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6AY0XFcSXO — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 28, 2020

High school football is back! Odessa battles at Southern Boone in week one of high school football. Kickoff is in 30 minutes so be sure to tune in! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/oHida9whef — AJ Cassapo (@aj_cassapo) August 28, 2020

High School football is back in Mid-Missouri.

Today I am in Jefferson City where the Capital City Cavaliers will be playing their first varsity football game against the Warrensburg Tigers.

Kickoff in 15 minutes!

Follow @KOMUnews for updates and highlights from the game. pic.twitter.com/qC7jut9urL — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 28, 2020

It’s been a long road to get here, but Friday Night Fever is finally upon us. I’m in Sedalia tonight covering the Moberly Spartans and the Smith-Cotton Tigers. Kickoff is just under 30 minutes away! Stay tuned to @KOMUnews for more updates! pic.twitter.com/WO4DLJZ3kA — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 28, 2020

Boonville HS is encouraging social distancing with posted signage and only allowing a limited capacity into the game, according to families. ????@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1CiIoeKIUL — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 28, 2020

Playing During a Pandemic: As fans file in to watch the Capital City Cavaliers play their first varsity game against the Warrensburg Tigers, they remain socially distanced in the stands. Adkins Stadium is limited to 20% capacity tonight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BV1LQOqTDg — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 28, 2020

The South Callaway Bulldogs open their season against the Monroe City Panthers tonight in Mokane. 3 minutes til kickoff @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7dDMVDQs2v — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 28, 2020

Although it’s only week one of the high school football season, tonight is also senior night for the Smith-Cotton Tigers. The stands may not be full, but there is still a lot of energy in the stadium as everyone cheers for their seniors! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CGW9ZYM115 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 28, 2020

Tonight is a night of firsts for the Capital City Cavaliers. Their first varsity game means everything is new. The Cavaliers opponent, the Warrensburg Tigers, are looking to carry momentum into this game from their winning record last season. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zf7Pl9KUxx — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 28, 2020

“Classmates who don't play for us say we're trash,” Central High School player Isaiah Harvey was quoted in the Springfield News-Leader. 5 minutes away from kickoff and, against Eldon, Central (Springfield) will look to pick up its first win since 2015. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jEiL0x96Ia — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 28, 2020

The pandemic has changed the world of sports completely and it’s clear how eager these players are to get back on the field ?????? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lupB2018dI — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 29, 2020

“If COVID can’t stop you, ‘Stangs will,” says the banner the Eldon Mustangs ran through before kickoff against Central (Springfield) High School. Action is about to get underway in Eldon! #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2e3VHb0uhI — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

As the first quarter gets underway, let’s take a look at some keys to the game for both the Moberly Spartans and the Smith-Cotton Tigers! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fr9Pnl3VP4 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 29, 2020

As the first game of the 2020 season is underway amid COVID-19, South Callaway fans seem unfazed as the majority are not wearing masks nor sitting socially distanced. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/T1RbtU2SWd — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

The Smith-Cotton Tigers are taking the field and it’s almost time for kickoff! Stay tuned to @KOMUnews to see who will take home the first win of the high school football season! pic.twitter.com/czcoVDaKG6 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 29, 2020

The Warrensburg Tigers get up early with a 2-yard touchdown from senior QB ElI Nappe. The extra point is good making the score 7-0 with the Tigers leading the Capital City Cavaliers. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FrxpUmuS3X — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

Only a few minutes in and NCHS has already secured a touchdown nice and early. @KOMUnews — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

Not an ideal start for Capital City’s first varsity game. Warrensburg QB Eli Nappe scores his second touchdown of the game within minutes. The extra point is good and the Warrensburg Tigers are up 14-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/w4v8EW3QeC — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

Moberly got off to a fast start! After recovering a fumble on defense, the Spartans marched down the field to score their first touchdown of the season. The extra point was good, and the Spartans lead 7-0! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/58dy2qNYnm — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 29, 2020

Rushing out of the starting gates, we have the Hallsville Indians topping the Tolton Trailblazers 8-0 after a 50+ yard rushing touchdown by junior QB Tyger Cobb followed by a 2 point conversion!@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YV1LZZTPyh — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) August 29, 2020

Mustangs gallop to the early Touchdown! Eldon’s strong running game strikes early with Owen Levesque finding the end zone vs Central (Springfield). Eldon had a strong ground game last year is expected to be powerful running the ball this year. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uTdesPAjw9 — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

South Callaway takes the lead with a touchdown run and extra point kick. With 6:10 left in the 1st quarter, the Bulldogs lead the Monroe City Panthers 7-0. @KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

Zach Osbahr takes it in for the first score of the season here at @rbhsbruinbear. 7-0 Staley. @KOMUnews — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) August 29, 2020

We spoke with the Assistant Principal of Helias about their COVID-19 restrictions. Like the tailgaters, minimal enforced social distancing efforts. Seemingly the biggest difference is the absence of the communal water cooler. “Each player had to bring their own water” @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oewocQSstX — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

NCHS is quick to catch up with a 50 yrd touchdown run and a 2 point conversion. NCHS takes back control 14-8. @KOMUnews — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

Westran opens up the game against Salisbury with an impressive drive and TD run by #34 Kolby Dale. #FNF @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WV1U34hGxO — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) August 29, 2020

Eli Nappe is putting up big numbers in his first game as a senior. The Warrensburg QB already has 3 touchdowns in tonight’s game against the Capital City Cavaliers. The Tigers are leading 21-0 with 7:10 left in the first. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ql61UKs625 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

Monroe City gets an opportunity late in the 1st quarter as they pick up a fumble. South Callaway leads 7-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JDyyDxMg7B — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

Now it’s Central’s turn! After scoring just 24 points all of last season, the Bulldogs get their first 6 of the year. The score is 12-6 with Eldon leading with 6:48 left in the first. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nK0WN3qvH9 — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

Odessa strikes again! With a minute left in the first Odessa runs in a one yard TD to take a 13-0 lead! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/wQaSLa1eYb — AJ Cassapo (@aj_cassapo) August 29, 2020

The Capital City Cavaliers get their first first down of the game and as a varsity football team. The Cavaliers are still down 21-0 to the Warrensburg Tigers. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/TAv8XPA0O6 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

Pleasant Hill intercept a pass from Booneville No. 2 DJ Wesolak for an INTERCEPTION! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bKTPutk1Pu — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 29, 2020

Playing During a Pandemic: Capital City is having concession stands open at the game tonight, but with extra precautions in place. Barriers have been set up between the workers and the customers. In addition, the concession stands are only selling prepackaged items. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/HIshmNMwzC — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

At the end of the 1st quarter, the South Callaway Bulldogs hold on to their lead 7-6 against the Monroe City Panthers. A beautiful sunset + football = a great Friday night. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vuLhVOh4d9 — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

Roosters are headed back upfield with a 26yd pass to No. 8 Zach Redwine ?? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/y97axc7QrZ — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 29, 2020

The Spartans add another touchdown as Dominic Stoneking runs it all the way into the end zone! The extra point was no good, but Moberly leads Smith-Cotton 13-0 with 3:38 left in the first quarter! @KOMUnews Video credits to my partner @jacksoble56 pic.twitter.com/GzGf0PdyCW — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 29, 2020

Merle Haggard is with Southern Boone! After talking with these great fans, we learned that the boys at Southern Boone love some Merle Haggard and have him playing on repeat in the locker room! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Vo3VTNEwSn — AJ Cassapo (@aj_cassapo) August 29, 2020

Live look of the Helias/St. Charles crowd at kickoff. Helias admin claimed to slim down the crowd by giving all game participants (players, cheerleaders, dancers and band members) four tickets each. That’s about 250 game participants, meaning up to 1,000 fans @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Gmby2KAkHz — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

Three’s Company! Third rushing touchdown from Eldon from the third different player. This time Krystopher Shephard scores to bring the Eldon lead to 20-6 over Central (Springfield) with 4 minutes to go in the 1st quarter. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Aq0qx2SVOs — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

The Warrensburg Tigers continue to dominate the Capital City Cavaliers. With 3:09 left in the first quarter, the Tigers lead 28-0. @KOMUnews — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

Monroe City’s Josh Talton taken down by South Callaway’s Corey Wallace. With 8:43 on the clock, the 2nd quarter remains scoreless. South Callaway leads 7-6. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1UeTX1yzB5 — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

Those sideline reps really paid off for Tyger Cobb as he notches his first passing TD of the night on a screen pass to #41 Harrison Fowler to bring the score for Hallsville to 24, Tolton remains scoreless in the second@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/75KALM84t3 — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) August 29, 2020

Moberly quarterback Dominic Stoneking is putting on a show. After scoring a rushing touchdown on the previous possession, he finds Toby Short in the end zone, as he brings in a beautiful diving catch! It is all Spartans as they lead 20-0 at the end of the first. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/u3kQB9bEJo — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 29, 2020

Blake Heitman runs in his second TD of the half as Odessa takes a commanding 20-0 lead with 6:13 left in the 2nd! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Bl0mjnccLZ — AJ Cassapo (@aj_cassapo) August 29, 2020

Interception by Capital City! The Cavaliers sit at the Warrensburg 46 after a pick from Cavalier sophomore Joe Schaefer. With a little over 10 minutes left in the half, the score remains 28-0 with the Tigers on top. @KOMUnews — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

@LuHiActivities Cougars are just happy to have made it after one of the team busses broke down on I-70 on their way, forcing the full roster to squeeze onto one bus @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XkfjBCa0qd — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

@LuHiActivities Cougars are just happy to have made it after one of the team busses broke down on I-70 on their way, forcing the full roster to squeeze onto one bus @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XkfjBCa0qd — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

After quarter 1, Eldon leads 28-6 over Central (Springfield). Eldon is on pace to score 112 points. Central (Springfield) did not have a single game where they allowed less than 49 points last year. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lN2dxruxPX — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

Boonville No. 13 Jamesian McKee is down on the field after taking rough blow. He walked off with assistance. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UqWM3SenbU — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 29, 2020

Another look at what implications COVID has on high school football this year. Each player has his own water jug to ensure the safety of the team. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/iA2nFH6W2T — AJ Cassapo (@aj_cassapo) August 29, 2020

. @SADER_FOOTBALL strikes first with a quarterback sneak from senior Jacob Weaver to put Helias up 7-0 with 1:59 to go in the 1st @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GssjYxkHqq — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

Boonville Poms team members Heaven Mustion and Mckinzie Elliott talked to me about how excited they are to be performing for their #seniornight ???@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pyqy47nqr6 — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 29, 2020

“YEEAAHHHH!!!” is Tyger Cobb’s reaction as #4 takes his 4th TD of the night on another screen pass to Fowler to bring the score to 32-0, Hallsville leads Tolton @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dYMqV8xpmy — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) August 29, 2020

“YEEAAHHHH!!!” is Tyger Cobb’s reaction as #4 takes his 4th TD of the night on another screen pass to Fowler to bring the score to 32-0, Hallsville leads Tolton @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dYMqV8xpmy — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) August 29, 2020

Boonville player Jamesian McKee contemplates going back on the field after coming off from what he felt was a leg injury earlier in the quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WSHxhIKJrY — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 29, 2020

The Warrensburg Tigers keep putting up points! QB Eli Nappe with a touchdown pass to senior WR Greg Smith. The Tigers lead the Capital City Cavaliers 34-0 with 3:18 left in the half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qgCFCtO6r0 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

Rushing touchdown number five! Owen Levesque fights his way to the promised land again for Eldon. 35-6 Eldon leads Central with 7:11 to go in the 2nd quarter. Expectations were high for Eldon’s running game coming in and it has not disappointed. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/iwq2gsCDcw — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

South Callaway’s Hayden Vaught takes a tumble after a touchdown run with 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. Vaught extends the Bulldogs’ lead 13-6. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9wphSHt6dK — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

Cougars are on the board after a blocked punt on a muffed 4th & 6 Crusader snap ran back for a touchdown. Puts Lutheran within one with 8:04 to go in the half. @SADER_FOOTBALL wishing they could have that play back @LuHiActivities @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/n783czp8Hh — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

6 ² = 36. 6 rushing touchdowns = 36 points. Another score on the ground puts Eldon up 41 to 6 over Central (Springfield) with 2 minutes left in the first half. This time Killian Wilson runs it in for the Mustangs. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/un4Dm3I5AM — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

Turnovers and penalty flags have cost the Smith-Cotton Tigers tonight. At halftime, The Moberly Spartans still lead Smith-Cotton 20-0. Stay with @KOMUnews as we await the start of the second half! pic.twitter.com/UROSgd5QMI — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 29, 2020

HALFTIME: Warrensburg 34, Capital City 0.

A tough start for the Cavaliers in their first varsity game. Warrensburg kept the momentum through the first half. Eli Nappe lead the Tigers to a big lead with three rushing and two passing touchdowns in the first half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lMvoCBz0UN — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

The Salisbury Panthers take the lead against Westran 14-12 in the 2nd quarter from this fly route by #11 Jackson King. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WZ9TFRcID6 — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) August 29, 2020

HALFTIME SCORE



South Callaway 14 | Monroe City 14@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hgCQTdmOYv — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

A 10 yrd touchdown for NCHS, but they weren’t able to snag any conversion points. NCHS in the lead with the score 36-14. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Fw1Mu9UxID — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

A 5th TD for Tyger Cobb!! The junior finds Ryan Roberts with seconds left in the half to bring their score to 40-0, Tolton trailing, as we head to halftime @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aCpl9CpkwV — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) August 29, 2020

That feeling when you turn over on downs on the 6 yard line @SADER_FOOTBALL @LuHiActivities @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WwnAOBwaxi — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

Cougar defense just throwing the Helias offense around on a huge redzone stop @LuHiActivities @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ROoJ73Aohw — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

Playing During a Pandemic: People on the field are taking measures to remain safe at Capital City. Warrensburg players have cones set up along the sidelines to promote distance between players. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1D7Hd8hps9 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

NCHS back again with a touchdown, and they were able to successfully pull off a 2 point conversion. This leaves the score at 44-14 with 2 minutes left in the half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rUpOdxs3Xq — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

With just 6 seconds left in the first NCHS pulls out a rushing touchdown. Furthering their lead to 52-14. @KOMUnews — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

At halftime, Eldon leads Central (Springfield) 48-6 in the first regular season game of the year. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KW1bWU1ohz — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

Cougars giving the CMAC favorite Crusaders a run for their money. Helias leads 7-6 at the half. @SADER_FOOTBALL @LuHiActivities @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/G49ZFABKiQ — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

With 8:04 remaining in the game, Eldon maintains their lead over Central (Springfield). The Mustangs are leading 54-6. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ENvggVHA5e — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

. @SADER_FOOTBALL takes a commanding lead coming out of the break, now leading 21-6. @KOMUnews — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

With 2:17 left in the 3rd Quarter, Monroe City sits in the lead over South Callaway 20-14. @KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

The South Callaway Bulldogs trail the Monroe City Panthers with a score of 20-14 with 5:30 left in the game. @KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

This was what the crowd was like tonight at Eldon for the first football game of the season. Not many masks in the crowd but every other row in the bleachers was blocked off in accordance with protocols released by @EldonMustang. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5ZVszeza2Q — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

Great start to the final quarter with Louisiana back in the game! Not only did they secure a touchdown but a 2 point conversion as well! However NCHS still leads 60-22. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/auVZLqieDg — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

. @LuHiActivities strikes back closing the deficit to 7 going into the fourth quarter. Crusaders lead 21-14 @SADER_FOOTBALL @KOMUnews — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

As Hallsville against Tolton starts to round out, we are looking at a 53-0 lead for Hallsville following two additional rushing touchdown for the Indians! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/O3jwh6bCiR — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) August 29, 2020

Final in Eldon! Eldon defeats Central (Springfield) in the opener 54-14. This is Central’s 42nd consecutive loss. #FridayNightFever @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/smeDVYuR0g — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) August 29, 2020

NCHS gets a 2-point conversion after yet another rushing touchdown. 5 minutes left in the final half and the score sits at 68-22. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cUxuYcr7T4 — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

The kick is good! Helias goes up 24-14 at the beginning of the fourth. @SADER_FOOTBALL @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ZR2pkY6zMb — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

FINAL: Warrensburg 48, Capital City 7

The Warrensburg Tigers dominate their first game of the season. QB Eli Nappe leads the way for the Tigers with a great first game.

Capital City comes away with more experience and their first touchdown as a varsity squad. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/clHlaaWBBi — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) August 29, 2020

Checking in on the Odessa against Southern Boone game. We are in the 4th and Odessa leads 26-14! We are in for a good one folks! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/PvXYHD6do1 — AJ Cassapo (@aj_cassapo) August 29, 2020

Just got the final in. Odessa wins it 32-20! Great night of football and we can’t wait for more night like these! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/fbgQLsIKTq — AJ Cassapo (@aj_cassapo) August 29, 2020

At 3rd and inches with barely a minute left on the clock NCHS secures the final touchdown of the game. Ending the night with a 74-22 win for NCHS! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gArbXPYd0i — Jensen Nocera (@JensenNoceraTV) August 29, 2020

The man of the game this evening, Hallsville QB, Tyger Cobb, ends the night with 5 TDs and a win, defeating Tolton 53-0 to take his team to 1-0 to start the season.



Hallsville goes on the road next week to face Centralia on their home turf@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YaKcwaYFHC — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) August 29, 2020

Lutheran St. Charles fighting to keep this game within reach as they rush for another touchdown, closing the gap to 24-20 with 9:31 to go in game @SADER_FOOTBALL @LuHiActivities @KOMUnews — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

Week one of Friday Night Fever is in the books as the Smith-Cotton Tigers fall to the Moberly Spartans on senior night. @KOMUnews



FINAL:

MOBERLY- 32

SMITH-COTTON- 6 pic.twitter.com/zfNpQxNfBs — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) August 29, 2020

END OF 4TH



South Callaway 20 | Monroe City 20



Stay tuned as we head into OT@KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020

Cougars unable to capitalize on their interception and now punt from the back of their endzone giving the Crusaders great field position on the Cougar 41 @LuHiActivities @SADER_FOOTBALL @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vAzhU0nBhh — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

SCORE UPDATE: Pirates 25 Roosters 20 FINAL ???? @KOMUnews — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Harrisburg: 36

Paris: 0 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Hermann: 16

Montgomery County: 12 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Marshall: 21

Chillicothe: 7 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

MMA: 53

Russelville: 8 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Tipton: 34

Uni Academy Charter: 14 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Bowling Green: 19

Oak Grove: 47 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Versailles: 7

Knob Noster: 46 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Blair Oaks: 51

Maryville: 8 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Warsaw: 42

Cole Camp: 21 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Kirksville: 35

Macon: 25 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

California: 61

Clinton: 21 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

FINAL:

Camdenton: 7

Kickapoo: 28 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) August 29, 2020

??FINAL??The Helias Crusaders shut the door on the Crusaders with a 3rd down interception. They will kneel it out and to close out the game 31-25 giving them a win on their home opener @SADER_FOOTBALL @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/w7cvWjCEI8 — Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) August 29, 2020

Monroe City tops South Callaway in an OT nail-biter to start off the 2020 season.



FINAL SCORE



South Callaway 32 | Monroe City 34@KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) August 29, 2020