Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.
|
Rockhurst 16
Rock Bridge 14
|
Pattonville 7
Hickman 14
|
SLUH 52
Battle 47
|
GAME POSTPONED
Kirkwood 0
|
Hannibal 0
Helias 46
|
Smith-Cotton 28
Moberly 35
|
SoBoCo 20
Mexico 0
|
Osage 14
Fulton 6
|
Mont. Co 12
Hermann 30
|
Monroe City 6
Centralia 35
|
Tolton 0
Hallsville 40
|
Confluence Prep 6
MMA 20
|
Paris 28
Harrisburg 18
|
Westran 40
Salisbury 15
|
Carrollton 14
Fayette 6
|
Waynesville 12
Camdenton 39
|
Glendale 24
Rolla 32
|
Chillicothe 14
Marshall 7
|
Macon 28
Kirksville 20
|
Potosi 44
Owensville 28
|
Blair Oaks 23
Maryville 14
|
California 12
Lighthouse 48
|
Boonville 19
Pleasant Hill 14
|
Lincoln 40
|
S Callaway 14
Higginsville 19
|
Knob Noster 50
Versailles 14
|
Cole Camp 41
Concordia 7
|
Eldon 8
Bolivar 54
|
Palmyra 7
|
Marceline 22
Scotland Cty 12
|
Warsaw 6
Midway 19
|
Santa Fe 0
Slater 48
|
Warrensburg 42
Lift for Life Academy 7
