Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates from the games in the Friday Night Fever liveblog.
|
Warrensburg 48
|
St. Charles 25
Helias 31
|
Salisbury 14
Westran 36
|
Odessa 32
|
Zumwalt North 43
Battle 60
|
Tolton 0
Hallsville 53
|
Francis Howell 63
Hickman 21
|
Louisiana 22
|
Monroe City 34
|
Springfield Central 14
Eldon 54
|
Pleasant Hill 20
Boonville 25
|
Moberly 32
|
Staley 24
Rock Bridge 26
|
Fayette 42
Carrollton 8
|
Fulton 36
Osage 63
|
Harrisburg 36
Paris 0
|
Hermann 16
|
Kirksville 35
Macon 25
|
Marshall 21
Chillocothe 7
|
MMA 53
Russellville 8
|
Tipton 34
Uni Academy Charter 14
|
Bowling Green 19
Oak Grove 47
|
Knob Noster 46
|
Blair Oaks 51
Maryville 8
|
Warsaw 42
Cole Camp 21
|
California 61
Clinton 21
|
Kickapoo 28
