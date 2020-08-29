Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

By: Leah Vredenbregt. KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates from the games in the Friday Night Fever liveblog.

Warrensburg 48

Capital City 7

St. Charles 25

Helias 31

Salisbury 14

Westran 36

Odessa 32

Southern Boone County 20

Zumwalt North 43

Battle 60

Tolton 0

Hallsville 53

Francis Howell 63

Hickman 21

Louisiana 22

North Callaway 74

Monroe City 34

South Callaway 32

Springfield Central 14

Eldon 54

Pleasant Hill 20

Boonville 25

Moberly 32

Smith-Cotton 6

Staley 24

Rock Bridge 26

Fayette 42

Carrollton 8

Fulton 36

Osage 63

Harrisburg 36

Paris 0

Hermann 16

Montgomery County 12

Kirksville 35

Macon 25

Marshall 21

Chillocothe 7

MMA 53

Russellville 8

Tipton 34

Uni Academy Charter 14

Bowling Green 19

Oak Grove 47

Versailles 7

Knob Noster 46

Blair Oaks 51

Maryville 8

Warsaw 42

Cole Camp 21

California 61

Clinton 21

Camdenton 7

Kickapoo 28

