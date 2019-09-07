Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football photos and videos

Shane Palma / KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

De Smet defeats Rockbridge 50-7 tonight. Great first home game for the Spartans. @KOMUsports — Mia Rugai (@MiaRugai) September 7, 2019

Fulton takes the loss, but there were glimmers of hope for the team. Sophomore quarterback Woodrow Foster shined in two long pass plays. Freshman WR Courtland Simmons showed skill on a 60 yard touchdown reception. Fulton is overall a young team with time to improve. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yxqfguaEd0 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

Battle defeats Smith-Cotton by a score of 61-21. Smith-Cotton outscored Battle 21-14 in the second half, but the offense came alive way too late. Battle (1–1) goes on the road to play Rock Bridge while Smith-Cotton (0-2) goes on the road to take on Warrensburg.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uZOwRZbwXh — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 7, 2019

Riding on the back of RB Mason Wortman, (4 rushing TDs for the WORKman), North Callaway beats Tipton with a final score of 60-16! The Thunderbirds enjoy this big home win on the night of Head Coach Boulware’s ‘73 class reunion! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/3LQCSs2ac5 — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

Fulton drops their second game of the season with a 48-18 loss to Southern Boone. A surge from the Hornets offense in the second half is not enough to make up for the defense’s inability to control Southern Boone’s offense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/akRmnDcY0T — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

I'm a baseball guy, but getting to shoot Friday night football is one of my favorite things in the world. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/TgHGTZbVfD — Steve Lambson (@kremlincardinal) September 7, 2019

FINAL: Southern Boone County defeats Fulton in a fun Friday Night contest! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/3d06bSwb3A — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 7, 2019

FINAL: Jefferson City 27, Hannibal 12



Jays start their season on a high following a cancelled week one, Hannibal falls to 0-2@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qeVWHd2U2M — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) September 7, 2019

The defensive battle between Centralia and Clark County ends in a Panthers victory 14-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KKvy2UMeaM — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 7, 2019

FINAL SCORE: Buffalo Bison 56 Versailles Tigers 26. @KOMUsports — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) September 7, 2019

Blair Oaks fans going home happy! Final Score: Blair Oaks 44, Oak Grove 21. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hGNLgAD60K — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 7, 2019

A MASSIVE touchdown for the Hornets! Woodrow Foster connects with freshman Courtland Simmons to make the score 40-18 with Southern Boone still on top. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UeRKY0KMPz — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

The defensive battle between Centralia and Clark County ends in a Panthers victory 14-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KKvy2UMeaM — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 7, 2019

FINAL SCORE: Buffalo Bison 56 Versailles Tigers 26. @KOMUsports — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) September 7, 2019

Blair Oaks fans going home happy! Final Score: Blair Oaks 44, Oak Grove 21. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hGNLgAD60K — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 7, 2019

A MASSIVE touchdown for the Hornets! Woodrow Foster connects with freshman Courtland Simmons to make the score 40-18 with Southern Boone still on top. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UeRKY0KMPz — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

After a 2 yard touchdown by #14 Grafton Litrell shortly before halftime followed by another Centralia touchdown late in the third quarter with a pick six by #2 Liam Hill, Centralia Panthers now lead Clark Country Indians 14-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1rUqCvYHvO — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 7, 2019

Fulton can’t find the same offensive magic as Southern Boone. The Eagles defense gets another stop. Southern Boone maintains its 40-12 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/09rkfU4aQq — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

Fulton can’t find the same offensive magic as Southern Boone. The Eagles defense gets another stop. Southern Boone maintains its 40-12 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/09rkfU4aQq — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

“Just like every cowboy, sings a sad, sad song...????” California’s lucky cowboy hat wasn’t enough to pull off the victory tonight in Mexico. The Pintos fall to the Bulldogs with a final score of 48-6. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/2FZyENqWbq — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

Score Update! Blair Oaks 37, Oak Grove 19. Dylan Hair scores his 4th touchdown of the night on an 8 yard TD run @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s17PjrsJoG — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 7, 2019

Eagles with an impressive drive and score! Fulton 12 - Southern Boone 40 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/YNznBSLipS — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 7, 2019

Was there a storm in the forecast tonight? The ground game is rumbling and touchdowns are raining down here in North Callaway tonight! The Thunderbirds strike yet again and increase their lead on the Cardinals 52-16 in the 3rd Quarter. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Tc4VAbMtCn — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

2:21 to go in the 3rd, Jefferson City is in for six. They now lead 20-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3lhLqTjRoZ — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) September 7, 2019

Holy Toledo! California’s defensive struggles continue in Mexico as the 3rd Quarter comes to an end. The Bulldogs lead the Pintos 45-6 as we start the 4th Quarter. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/dosL4nenTm — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

Blair Oaks leads Oak Grove 30-19 as head coach Ted LePage directs the team. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6d0TOl2nI2 — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 7, 2019

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Owensville Dutchman 22 - Eldon Mustangs 24 @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/hPSqSOZKiZ — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) September 7, 2019

Tipton fans watch as their Cardinals run into the locker room down at halftime against North Callaway 44-16. #FridayNightFever @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q0sEm2zd2i — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 7, 2019

BIG STOP! The Owensville Dutchmen force a turn over on downs in the red zone to stop a long drive from the Eldon Mustangs. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/uaUVMKcYwp — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) September 7, 2019

Who said football players can’t also be in the school band? North Callaway freshman Carl O’Neil (#63) and Brandon Speight (#78) join in on the halftime festivities as their team leads by 28 heading into the 3rd Quarter. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/JiN1Cv0eWt — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

Just before halftime Fulton was finally able to make something happen on offense. As time expired Fulton was able to score their first touchdown of the game. Southern Boone leads 27-6 at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OJWKD0rcQk — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

Second half has begun here in Eldon! The Owensville Dutchmen look to make a big stop on the first drive. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/DjiNXS6Z6N — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) September 7, 2019

Just before halftime, the South Callaway Bulldogs score! They’re not out of it yet! At the end of the first half, the score stands 24-21 with the slight advantage to the Hermann Bearcats. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/naZ9aD4FJD — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 7, 2019

Quick road trip from Mexico to North Callaway —> quick snap for another Thunderbirds touchdown! Tipton is once again Thunderstruck at the goal line as they trail 44-16 heading into halftime. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/dRKa6t8ADu — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

John Clubine’s second INT of the game ends the first half. 14-6 Jefferson City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Vx1H5sqYmZ — Eden Rutherford (@EdenRutherfor11) September 7, 2019

Jim Nilges owns one of the homes that overlook the Blair Oaks Sports Complex. Nilges, father of three Blair Oaks grads, is famous for launching fireworks after each Blair Oaks point. “Each touchdown gets them a firework,” Nilges said. He began the tradition in 2007. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X1sIJE5wih — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 7, 2019

It's a turnover on downs! Both teams have lockdown defenses??@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/V7nREV5kpi — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 7, 2019

BIG STOP! The Owensville Dutchmen won the battle of the trenches and forced a turnover on downs for the Eldon Charges. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/5ql9UCUJFY — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) September 7, 2019

Pass incomplete to #2 Dylan Weaver here at Helias High School. Helias now calling a time out. 27 seconds till half! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UtbHjw7rk8 — Rylee Fels (@fels_rylee) September 7, 2019

Jacob Batek and his trusty megaphone have been keeping the Hickman Kewpies fans into the game with some expert commentary. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HHHR85Auk5 — Justin Baer (@JustinB14191576) September 7, 2019

South Callaway is not out of it yet! #1 Nick Mealy breaks off for a huge score! A successful extra points gives South Callaway 7 more points, but they still trail 14-24. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hQevBHNtny — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 7, 2019

The Fulton fans are looking for anything to cheer for in a game that has been dominated by Southern Boone on both sides of the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7JO3hh3XTh — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

Blair Oaks head coach Ted LePage calls a timeout to talk to his team. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jeUZNc9KWM — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 7, 2019

Hermann High School seems to be pulling away in the second quarter of play here in South Callaway. #17 Brennan Knipping breaks off a huge run for a score! The Hermann Bearcats lead 24-7 after ANOTHER successful 2-point conversion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2mDhZ2Kfny — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 7, 2019

Battle gets tagged with another penalty, resulting in a Smith Tiger first down. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UoUC2rqJV5 — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) September 7, 2019

New QB (AJ Fraser) in the game. Similar result. Johnson breaks wide open on a bubble-plus for an easy TD. 21-0 De Smet, and this one is getting out of hand quickly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B4ofBcqKOT — Jack Soble (@jacksobleTLS) September 7, 2019

Kai Nickerson and trey keisling having a moment before the next defensive play...Which resulted in a Kewpies turnover giving them possession!!!! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CXwr0M60D8 — Justin Baer (@JustinB14191576) September 7, 2019

Blair Oaks pushes the score to 17-7 after a true attempt on a long field goal. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pvEs3pWJ6p — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 7, 2019

Battle scores again! Quarterback Khaleel Dampier scrambles from a few yards out to sneak into the end zone. Battle is dominating this game now leading 29-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sQlvSYNG1s — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 7, 2019

Blair Oaks High school leads Oak Grove 14-7 with approx. eight minutes left in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d0JPoioMMP — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 7, 2019

Tristan John with his 3rd Score of the game for the Southern Boone Eagles! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/V3jUsv28Hj — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 7, 2019

Gage Gillmore for Mexico nails a field goal to increase the Bulldog lead to 10-0 in the second quarter. #FridayNightFever @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7d8fbEK7y1 — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 7, 2019

California keep the Bulldogs in their cage for now with a HUGE goal line stand. Gage Gilmore kicks the field goal to give Mexico a 10-0 lead over the Pintos. 2nd Quarter rolls on... @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/DQsL5CakFj — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

Fulton’s defense makes its first stop against the Eagles offense who has dominated the game so far. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7apC9L52J5 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

At the end of the first quarter, the Hermann High School Bearcats manage to stay in front with a score of 8-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/53lLiqgnmx — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 7, 2019

Beautiful throw by QB Michael Wheeler gives De Smet some breathing room and then some. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/THrfTQO8T6 — Mia Rugai (@MiaRugai) September 7, 2019

Touchdown number three here in South Callaway! QB Chase McKague tosses it up to Keegan Head who explodes for a touchdown! After another successful 2-point conversion, the Hermann Bearcats increase their lead to 16-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HERPMQINbn — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 7, 2019

Jefferson City responds quickly. 14-6 Jays with just over 9 minutes remaining in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8AhkZdfOY7 — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) September 7, 2019

Both Smith Cotton and Battle came ready to play tonight.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PrWXBxV0dA — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) September 7, 2019

A strong homestead showed up for the Hannibal Pirates ?@KOMUsports? pic.twitter.com/c2igACdhXD — Eden Rutherford (@EdenRutherfor11) September 7, 2019

You can feel the frustration coming from the Fulton bench after a holding call took away the Hornet’s longest play of the night. Fulton is struggling early against Southern Boone’s defense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0Ij57ERG5I — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

California’s “scoring” drought continues as the 1st Quarter comes to an end. Mexico continues to dominate with the run in a ground and pound game. 7-0 Bulldogs as we head into the 2nd... @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Bp1xPq4hlt — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

Battle continues to dominate the game with a quick fumble turned touchdown. With 4:19 left in the first, Battle leads Cotton Smith 22-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2lA1NrjKVW — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) September 7, 2019

And Blair Oaks strikes right back on the ensuing kick off!! Kyler Griep takes it 91 yards to the house to give the Falcons a 14-7 advantage in this incredible back and forth battle. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/N1nVVnt6UE — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 7, 2019

Solid pass from #12 Tyson Smith to #8 Nik Post! The Southern Boone Eagles continue to dominate. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z40DjJzcoa — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 7, 2019

Touchdown number two of the game! QB Cole Shoemaker drops a dime to Devin Borghardt. After a successful extra point, the South Callaway Bearcats still trail 7-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jwg6bkq1zG — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 7, 2019

Locking down the O-line #51 Hunter King of the Centralia Panthers@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TWTQUyqBWV — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 7, 2019

Osage RB James Hutchcraft gets the 1st down for the Indians @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CcHO5X9QAr — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) September 7, 2019

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS! Versailles High School QB Coby Williams does it all. He hits the scrum and puts 6 on the board from 4 yards out. The extra point was then blocked by the Buffalo High School special teams. Tigers 6 - Bison 7. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/I4mhaeET7w — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) September 7, 2019

Following Smith-Cotton’s first turnover, Battle hands the ball off to Gerry Marteen Jr. on 3rd and 5 to pick up the first down. 6:45 left in the first quarter, Battle still leads 8-0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MV5rZ2f4j8 — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 7, 2019

Field goal is good for @FBSpartans. Moberly leads Osage 3-0 with just over 3 minutes left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iNO75UATd1 — Jacey Johnson (@jacey_johnson17) September 7, 2019

Mexico Fullback Dante Billups runs through the California D-Line for a touchdown. Mexico leads 7-0. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/2txqCTHiai — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 7, 2019

Osage forces a Moberly 4th down in the red zone. Moberly takes the field goal. Moberly:3 Osage:0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/42BAwDcGMX — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) September 7, 2019

Tristan John with another score! The Southern Boone Eagles lead the Fulton Hornets 13-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1cixaoTQPL — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 7, 2019

QB1 Woodrow Foster and the rest of the Hornet offense is looking to answer Southern Boone after the Eagles take a quick 13-0 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pJQqaHSUIC — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 7, 2019

Smith Cotton’s pass is picked off by Battle for a quick turnover with just under 8 minutes left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rgMYYS3MVj — Caitlyn Allen (@caitlyyyn_allen) September 7, 2019

Touchdown! #1 Trent Anderson punches it in on 4th and 1. Hermann High School takes an 8-0 lead after a successful 2-point conversion. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/n7XnDH6C0n — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 7, 2019

QB Coby Williams takes the quarterback draw up the middle for yards. Big first down for the Versailles High school Tigers to put them in Buffalo High School territory. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/oeEsyeKZPO — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) September 7, 2019

Blair Oaks strikes first. Ian Nolph with the catch and Dylan Hair on the pass. Blair Oaks Falcons up 7-0 on top of the Oak Grove Panthers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nllBlFR9sA — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 7, 2019

Surf’s up? Mexico’s Dante Billups rides the wave behind his offensive line for the 6-0 lead over California! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/PU1EjBY6LX — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 7, 2019

Jamen Smith finds Coltin Henderson on 3rd and goal to put the Buffalo Bison up 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KJVyjmMx1V — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) September 7, 2019

A deep pass from sophomore Courtland Watson connects for six to Don Caldwell. Jefferson City leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PS3HDIsgZt — Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) September 7, 2019

Fumble recovery for the Hickman Kewpies. The bench is hyped and ready to go. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nLjUY42ziu — Justin Baer (@JustinB14191576) September 7, 2019

And we’re off! Osage recovers from a dropped ball to return it to their own 34 yard line.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/C2XAn3BPVq — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) September 7, 2019

Game is underway. Osage Indian offense has already moved the ball past the 50-yard line. 9 minutes left in the first quarter. @SOTOsports @FBSpartans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cjEdpBPrfX — Jacey Johnson (@jacey_johnson17) September 7, 2019

37 seconds in and the Southern Boone eagles are on the board with a 50+ yard TD run by Senior RB Tristian John! Fulton 0 - Southern Boone 7 #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vy8n0fdX7i — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 7, 2019

Moberly wins the coin toss, chooses to kick off to Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6XMHtZ5JgR — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) September 7, 2019

KOMU Social team along with Eagle Cheer team throwing out T-Shirts! The fans have the chance to win tickets to the @MizzouFootball VS @WestVirginiaU Game tmrw if they get a signed shirt! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/YyzWWw4W9w — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 7, 2019

The Bulldogs run out of the tunnel fired up to start their game against the Pintos #FridayNightFever @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7gmwCSSeif — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 7, 2019

Kickoff in South Callaway! Will Hermann High School improve on their 1-0 start to the season? Will South Callaway turn it around after an 0-1 start to their season? Follow me and @reid_bayliss to find out! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kk9G647A1O — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) September 6, 2019

Here come the Falcons of Blair Oaks High School! Keep and eye out for starting freshman QB Dylan Hair as he looks to keep the Falcon’s 16 game winning streak alive tonight against the Panthers of Oak Grove @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FVqVgqN4Fy — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 6, 2019

As the sun begins to set, how bright will this California squad continue to shine tonight at Mexico? Time will tell as we are only minutes away from kickoff! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/40cHpqRsOK — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 6, 2019

Fulton has won the coin toss and elected to defer. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2rsQvXMVOi — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 6, 2019

The Blair Oaks Falcons student section supports their team as they take to the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wDglCKk3dp — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 6, 2019

Moberly Spartans and Osage Indians both have a non-league win under their belt. Only one team can keep its 2019 season win streak undefeated after tonight. Who will it be? Stay tuned. Kickoff at 7p.m. @FBSpartans @SOTOsports @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nAHShFOBG0 — Jacey Johnson (@jacey_johnson17) September 6, 2019

Both Hermann and South Callaway prepare for their game tonight, the Bulldogs of South Callaway are looking for their first win in their home opener tonight against the Bearcats. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/IXf2KYjULw — Reid Bayliss (@reid_bayliss) September 6, 2019

Here we go! Southern Boone is ready for battle. #55 Jonah Sapp leading the eagles out with the American flag! #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XAWx6anpcc — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 6, 2019

The Helias Crusaders being welcomed by their families as they enter the field! Getting ready for kickoff now! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/onbDgbLlgE — Rylee Fels (@fels_rylee) September 6, 2019

The Smith-Cotton Tigers host the Battle Spartans in Sedalia for an early season senior night matchup. Senior Terrell Peck plans on playing college football after graduation. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AtPixFMssi — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 6, 2019

Before kickoff at South Callaway, a donation of $1000 was made to the Sconce family for their late son’s scholarship. $23,000 is given to seven schools around the area to benefit kids like their son Braeden. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c6OexrbqnR — Reid Bayliss (@reid_bayliss) September 6, 2019

The away stands at Southern Boone are in direct sunlight and the Fulton fans who arrived early are finding the programs are great for shade. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QakDGRa4pM — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 6, 2019

The fans are filling in here at Helias Catholic high school as the Helias Catholic Crusaders take on the Hickman Kewpies. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oOlo3ko7iC — Justin Baer (@JustinB14191576) September 6, 2019

The sun is shining down on Oak Grove vs Blair Oaks for tonight’s Friday Night Fever. Stay tuned in to @KOMUsports and @lukhffmn for more from tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/L1JFrpCkC5 — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) September 6, 2019

The Southern Boone Eagles working on form tackling as they prepare for the Fulton Hornets! Great action out here for Friday Night Fever by KOMU. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/lgBx1ImM6h — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 6, 2019

Week 2 is almost underway here in Mexico as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the California Pintos! Kickoff at 7:00 with updates to follow. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/IC6JBvuwVf — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) September 6, 2019

I’d say it’s a beautiful night for football, but really they all are. Covering @DeSmetJesuitFB vs. @BruinsRb for @KOMUsports Friday Night Fever tonight. Follow myself and @MiaRugai for updates. pic.twitter.com/FTVRjxBB5A — Jack Soble (@jacksobleTLS) September 6, 2019

Southern Boone knows how to tailgate! Kyle Baker on grill duty as pregame festivities are in full swing ????. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ho67ei5sI2 — Chasè (@Chasematt22) September 6, 2019

The Fulton Hornets have started warming up for tonights game at Southern Boone. Kickoff is at 7 pm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3FLEMnHqVx — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 6, 2019