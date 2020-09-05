Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Below are scores from high school football games for teams from around mid-Missouri. The home team is on top, and final scores are in bold. Learn more about each game by checking out KOMU 8 Sports' Friday Night Fever liveblog.

Helias 68

Hickman 18

Capital City 12

Battle 52

Rock Bridge 42

Smith-Cotton 0

Mexico 20

Southern Boone 28

Scotland County 12

Fayette 36

Osage 18

Moberly 49

N Callaway 6

S Callaway 21

California 49

Fulton 0

Knob Noster 0

Blair Oaks 49

Holden 2

Boonville 74

Hallsville 28

Centralia 34

Knox County 22

Westran 36

Hannibal 32

Jefferson City 21

Montgomery Co 40

Louisiana 15

Paris 30

Salisbury 6

Camdenton 31

Waynesville 28

Warsaw 42

Versailles 14

Slater 15

Polo 14

Marshall 6

Center 40

Fredricktown 42

Hermann 18

Milan 57

Harrisburg 32

Eldon 0

Owensville 47

Bowling Green 0

Palmyra 13

Monroe City 46

Winfield 6

Lone Jack 0

Cole Camp 40

Macon 14

Clark County 28

Marceline 7

Brookfield 42

