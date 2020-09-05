Friday Night Fever Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games for teams from around mid-Missouri. The home team is on top, and final scores are in bold. Learn more about each game by checking out KOMU 8 Sports' Friday Night Fever liveblog.
|
Helias 68
Hickman 18
|
Capital City 12
Battle 52
|
Rock Bridge 42
|
Mexico 20
|
Scotland County 12
Fayette 36
|
Osage 18
Moberly 49
|
S Callaway 21
|
California 49
Fulton 0
|
Knob Noster 0
Blair Oaks 49
|
Holden 2
Boonville 74
|
Hallsville 28
Centralia 34
|
Knox County 22
Westran 36
|
Hannibal 32
|
Louisiana 15
|
Paris 30
|
Camdenton 31
Waynesville 28
|
Warsaw 42
Versailles 14
|
Slater 15
Polo 14
|
Marshall 6
Center 40
|
Fredricktown 42
Hermann 18
|
Milan 57
Harrisburg 32
|
Eldon 0
Owensville 47
|
Bowling Green 0
Palmyra 13
|
Monroe City 46
Winfield 6
|
Lone Jack 0
Cole Camp 40
|
Macon 14
Clark County 28
|
Brookfield 42
