Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

Friday, September 11, 2020
By: Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Welcome to Week Three of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Southern Boone County Eagles travelling to Boonville to take on the Pirates. Boonville has never beaten Southern Boone, but is sailing high following a monster 74-2 blowout of Holden last week.

Elsewhere, Jefferson City attempts to slow down the Rock Bridge Bruins who shut out Smith-Cotton last week 42-0.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order with the newest at the top.

