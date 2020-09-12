Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

Welcome to Week Three of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Southern Boone County Eagles travelling to Boonville to take on the Pirates. Boonville has never beaten Southern Boone, but is sailing high following a monster 74-2 blowout of Holden last week.

Elsewhere, Jefferson City attempts to slow down the Rock Bridge Bruins who shut out Smith-Cotton last week 42-0.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order with the newest at the top.

FINAL:



Cole Camp: 27

Crestridge: 34 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:



Palmyra: 51

Hallsville: 16 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:



Mexico: 60

Orchard Farm: 34 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:



Warrensburg: 35

Smith-Cotton: 16 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:



Tipton: 43

Lincoln: 15 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:



Owensville: 49

Cuba: 8 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:



Monroe City: 62

South Shelby: 14 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:



Hermann: 22

St. James: 15 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

The Eagles are starting to fly down the field as they break a tie with an end zone to end zone rushing TD to bring the score to 12 for Southern Boone and 6 for Boonville!@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sF5iSreKpT — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 12, 2020

With a little bit of a slow start, Southern Boone holds on for a win 20-14 against Boonville! The Pirates take their first loss and drop to 2-1 while the Eagles improve to 2-1 on the year!@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6G23Fa9ru6 — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 12, 2020

FINAL

Rock Bridge: 23

Jefferson City: 21

The Bruins take this one off of a field goal with 29 seconds left!@KOMUnews — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) September 12, 2020

FINAL:

South Calloway: 55

Louisiana: 12 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:

West Plains: 43

Rolla: 7 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

FINAL:

Centralia: 20

Brookfield: 0 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) September 12, 2020

The Kewpies pull away in the 2nd half as Hickman beats Capital City 52-27 @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/5Ko0Hl865Z — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 12, 2020

FINAL: Westran 56

St Joseph 6



It was raining in more ways than one tonight in Huntsville for the Hornets. #FridayNightFever ?? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WPwOa1vAHd — Austin Wright (@Austin_WrightTV) September 12, 2020

Blair Oaks takes down California. The final score is 50-6. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/svrXwbs7q4 — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 12, 2020

At the start of the 4th quarter Slater is still in the lead 35-26! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XsNCrYOfXx — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

At halftime, the Blair Oaks Falcons lead the California Pintos by a score of 43-6. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8XPD1dEXbV — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 12, 2020

SCORE AT THE HALF



Camdenton 39 | Parkview 13@KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 12, 2020

After three quarters, California trails Blair Oaks by a score of 43-6. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Tn34JcLE7b — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 12, 2020

Many fans and spectators came prepared to the rainy football game with lots of umbrellas! ?? But not people in the crowd are wearing masks! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/r23TLUl92i — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

On a wet Friday night Westran makes a stop against St Joseph. The Hornets are stinging with authority here in Huntsville keeping it 6-0 with 9:15 left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8QZLmBGCZ9 — Austin Wright (@Austin_WrightTV) September 12, 2020

HALFTIME

Tolton: 16

MMA: 12@KOMUnews — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) September 12, 2020

With 3:53 left in first half, Camdenton leads Parkview with a score of 36-7. @KOMUnews — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 12, 2020

The umbrellas are coming out as both teams are pouring onto the scoreboard at halftime, Hickman leading Capital City 23-20 @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/nMHh6WxeSW — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 12, 2020

Slater fans cheer as the Wildcats score another touchdown and kick a successful extra point! The Slater Wildcats are ahead of the Fayette Falcons 21-6! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4KT1MPSwSK — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

Battle’s Gerry Marteen broke about six tackles on his way to the end zone. 20-12 Helias in the second quarter. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 12, 2020

The extra point is good!!! The Slater Wildcats kick the extra point after they scored another touchdown!! Slater leads 14-6 over Fayette! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7g3dbQFn7J — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

Tonight and every Friday under the lights this year, the Pirates stand together with two ribbons: one orange, one pink, supporting two important parts of their football family.

????@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eSEDJByVzS — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 12, 2020

Blair Oaks races to an early lead over California. The Falcons lead California 29-0 at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rkAYvYsAyx — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 12, 2020

And as the rain starts again, ANOTHER TOUCHDOWN for Westran! 18-0 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9gOFn1xKas — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) September 12, 2020

As it begins to rain here at Fayette High School the Falcons Cheerleaders put on there matching ponchos in order to stay warm and dry! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3bQYPuqyxf — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

The score here changes faster than the weather. The Camdenton Lakers score with a minute left in the first quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Lakers lead the Parkview Vikings 15-7. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/a6p5pFjTHr — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 12, 2020

#1 Wyatt Robinson scores his second TD of the game as the Harrisburg Bulldogs jump to a 12-0 lead against the Salisbury Panthers. It is POURING out here. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fubVHiX0qV — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) September 12, 2020

The rain is really starting to come down here in Camdenton but the show must go on. The Lakers and Parkview Vikings are still tied at 7 with 1:30 left in the first quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qasLcKlQhw — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 12, 2020

A 1-yard touchdown run for Camdenton has them tied up with the Parkview Vikings 7-7. There’s 3:49 left in the first quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rmErfoe4EU — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 12, 2020

TOUCHDOWN!! The Fayette Falcons score with 2:53 left in the first quarter! The two point conversion was not successful! The Slater Wildcats still lead 7-6! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/HEw8HbOpuo — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

The Pirates strike first with a touchdown pass to WR Charlie Bronakowski to bring the score to 6-0 over Southern Boone!@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/F3TTi8Xhwb — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 12, 2020

Lions receiver Dante Birch giving St. Joseph some nice yardage with a grab on 3rd and 2 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yDWA6pBJNk — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) September 12, 2020

Despite the dreary weather, the Westran marching band and some dedicated fans sit in rain ponchos to cheer on their Hornets ???? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jeUK5zOsVN — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) September 12, 2020

After an early turnover allowed a touchdown by Capital City, Hickman came back with a consistent drive to tie it 7-7 @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/efl6ac9Szg — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 12, 2020

The Fayette Falcons kick it back to the Slater Wildcats after a quick 4 downs! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AgSb2rRMll — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

Westran is on the board early! 6-0 lead for the Hornets over the Lions 10:05 left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cXlnPq2Hgp — Austin Wright (@Austin_WrightTV) September 12, 2020

TOUCHDOWN!!! The Slater Wildcats scored first! Leading the game 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter. The extra kick was good! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6ahbjBAfq9 — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

Battle receives the opening kickoff and drives right down the field. Quarterback Khaleel Dampier runs it in to put Battle up 6-0 over Helias with 10:15 to go in the first quarter. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 12, 2020

It’s KICKOFF Time!!! The Fayette Falcons kickoff to the Slater Wildcats! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sdUJxnzhuV — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

The Fayette High School marching band welcomes the Falcons onto the field just moments before the game starts!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0sFTvLpyT9 — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 11, 2020

Fans are quickly filling up the stands as game time aproches! Students of Fayette High School are excited to cheer on the Falcons! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/h6Yo0lCqaL — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 12, 2020

The visiting Slater Wildcats march onto the field!! Game starts in 14 minutes! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/K9ch1Mp93p — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 11, 2020

As the rain continues to sprinkle, Camdenton fans hide under umbrellas waiting to cheer on the Lakers tonight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8FBCyAjYf9 — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 11, 2020

POV: @Austin_WrightTV and I covering tonight’s rainy GAME: St. Joseph Christian HS @ Westran HS?????

Kick-off is at 7! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SyaqxjZg2m — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) September 11, 2020

Senior night is underway as the Camdenton Lakers host the Parkview Vikings for the 2020 home opener @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bdhv0IMlap — Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) September 11, 2020

Tonight’s pre-game events feature the Missouri National Guard in honor of 9/11 ???? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WwSJwXRJDD — Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) September 11, 2020

Each California player has a personal water bottle and towel, to protect against contamination. The Pintos take on Blair Oaks at 7 p.m. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/X5DBRd19t2 — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 11, 2020

Same location. Different teams. Capital City hosts Hickman as kickoff is @ 7:00 pm @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/WnJJqs12UB — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 11, 2020

Heading into tonight’s game both teams are undefeated! The Fayette Falcons are 2-0 while the Slater Wildcats sit at 1-0! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9tRhBpxlCF — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 11, 2020

It's Friday Night Fever on @KOMUnews. Check out @BenArnetKOMU & the team! We'll have all your scores tonight at 9/10. In the meantime, enjoy this aerial view of @BoonvilleR1 uber-cool athletics complex (sorry, no music on this one). #Pirates #drone Talk like a pirate - ARRRRR!!! pic.twitter.com/vP6DENjt0p — Major King (@AirMajorImages) September 11, 2020

45 minutes till game time and both the Fayette Falcons and the Slater Wildcats have taken the field and warm ups are underway! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ytUHJKTyKr — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) September 11, 2020

The California Pintos host the Blair Oaks Falcons on Senior Night. Kickoff at 7 p.m. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hXBo4W1B3Q — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 11, 2020