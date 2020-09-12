Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
High school football game scores from mid-Missouri are listed below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on the bottom.
|
Battle 19
Helias 41
|
Hickman 52
Capital City 27
|
Rock Bridge 23
|
MMA 12
Tolton 28
|
Boonville 14
|
Slater 42
Fayette 26
|
Smith-Cotton 35
Warrensburg 16
|
Blair Oaks 50
|
Eldon 41
Osage 26
|
Parkview 21
Camdenton 46
|
St. Joseph Christian 6
Westran 56
|
Harrisburg 36
|
Hallsville 16
Palmyra 51
|
S. Callaway 55
Louisiana 12
|
Russellville 0
Sweet Springs 42
|
Mexico 60
Orchard Farm 34
|
West Plains 43
Rolla 7
|
Centralia 20
|
Hermann 22
St. James 15
|
Tipton 43
Lincoln 15
|
Mark Twain
|
Crest Ridge 34
Cole Camp 27
|
Odessa 35
Marshall 0
|
Cuba 8
Owensville 49
|
Monroe City 62
South Shelby 14
