Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

13 hours 41 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:39:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in Friday Night Fever
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
High school football game scores from mid-Missouri are listed below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on the bottom.

Battle 19

Helias 41

Hickman 52

Capital City 27

Jefferson City 21

Rock Bridge 23

MMA 12

Tolton 28

Southern Boone County 20

Boonville 14

Slater 42

Fayette 26

Smith-Cotton 35

Warrensburg 16

Blair Oaks 50

California 6

Eldon 41

Osage 26

Parkview 21

Camdenton 46

St. Joseph Christian 6

Westran 56

Harrisburg 36

Salisbury 0

Hallsville 16

Palmyra 51

S. Callaway 55

Louisiana 12

Russellville 0

Sweet Springs 42

Mexico 60

Orchard Farm 34

West Plains 43

Rolla 7

Centralia 20

Brookfield 0

Hermann 22

St. James 15

Tipton 43

Lincoln 15

Van-Far

Mark Twain

Crest Ridge 34

Cole Camp 27

Odessa 35

Marshall 0

Cuba 8

Owensville 49

Monroe City 62

South Shelby 14

