Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos

15 hours 30 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Britney Strong | KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA – The Jefferson City Jays face off against SLUH Junior Billikens for this week’s game of the week.  

Jefferson City’s home stadium was hit by a tornado in May, and the team stepped up to help repair the stadium before the season even started. The Jays current season is 2-1, and the team is ranked 28th in the state. St. Louis University High is 1-2 and ranked 74th in the state. SLUH did not put up much resistance to Jefferson City last year.  

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. 

Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. 

Loading ...