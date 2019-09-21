Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA – The Jefferson City Jays face off against SLUH Junior Billikens for this week’s game of the week.

Jefferson City’s home stadium was hit by a tornado in May, and the team stepped up to help repair the stadium before the season even started. The Jays current season is 2-1, and the team is ranked 28th in the state. St. Louis University High is 1-2 and ranked 74th in the state. SLUH did not put up much resistance to Jefferson City last year.

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri.

Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Remember this guy? He just ran an 80 yard touchdown to close out the night down in Smith-Cotton.

FINAL: Hickman 40 Smith-Cotton 6@KOMUsports https://t.co/HzEZqj884B — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 21, 2019

It’s a 40-piece in Sedalia. #24 NJ Crowell scores from 11 yards out to extend the Kewpies lead. 40-0 Hickman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1ilo2fk7tJ — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) September 21, 2019

On First Responders Appreciation Night, The Lee’s Summit West Titans have defeated the Rock Bridge Bruins by a score of 35-10.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/l3uMfCujgZ — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 21, 2019

FINAL SCORE:

Osage Indians: 0

Hallsville Indians: 47@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VaiJG3WUJT — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 21, 2019

The Southern Boone Eagles walked onto the field hands united and they’re walking off with 4-0 wins. Final: Southern Boone 50, Eldon 28 @KOMUsports @SBooneHS #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Z30WnPJC7L — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 21, 2019

Blair Oaks secure their 4th win this season, wrapping up tonight’s game 56-8 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SW13GtdWUy — Joel Green (@JoelGre52150357) September 21, 2019

Taking over at QB, TJ Turner tacks on his first varsity rushing TD to add to his TD reception earlier tonight. Hickman extends their lead over Smith-Cotton 34-0 with 4:42 left in the game@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qRpEXAOecx — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 21, 2019

Have a night, Jeaven! The Hickman star keeps it on the option for a 23 yard TD. Kewpies with a dominant 28-0 lead. ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9yUjpKixkr — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) September 21, 2019

Southern Boone Eagles score!! 50-22, 7:33 left in the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WYXbgge21t — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 21, 2019

SLUH is going bird hunting. SLUH scores again its 35-14 with 3:44 left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iOPfFxzwYb — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 21, 2019

QB Sammy Cooper scampers for an 8 yard touchdown to give Lee’s Summit a 28-7 advantage over Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VFy3iA2N8C — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 21, 2019

Step aside Antonio, Jeaven Brown is here to stay! After another completed touchdown pass to Devin Turner, the Hickman Kewpies now lead the Smith-Cotton Tigers 20-0 with 5 minutes left in the 3rd@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dQy3X7KhUr — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 21, 2019

A dramatic finish to the first half in Mokane!!! After a costly pass interference penalty against South Callaway, Mark Twain gets an untimed down successful Hail Mary!! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tARdwffLYN — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 21, 2019

??Jeaven Brown now has 2 interceptions to go along with his 2 touchdowns!?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bKiWlfCplB — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) September 21, 2019

The North Callaway student section is ready for second half kickoff. The Thunderbirds are looking to make a comeback. They currently trail 14-6 to Wright City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uci4guQUiA — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 21, 2019

Boonville keeps the momentum going into the 2nd Half as they go up 41-0 on California with 11:00 left in the 3rd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ENeTuqU8zU — Zack Komoroski (@KomoroskiZack) September 21, 2019

SLUH opens up the 3rd quarter with another TD. Its 28-7 SLUH.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S90mC2nP9I — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 21, 2019

Third Quarter underway with 7:40 to go, the Southern Boone Eagles score and now lead 30-16! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vkeEAUB3cg — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 21, 2019

What makes this clip gold isn’t Westran QB Derek Merret running in front of the camera, but the guy holding the down marker staring me down after. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/isP1dsaQ2F — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) September 21, 2019

It’s homecoming here in North Callaway and the festivities are about to get started. Wright City is up at halftime 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tupAhDqN9z — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 21, 2019

End of the first half:

Battle 23

Harrisonville 8@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UbvEPzyorh — Robbie (@Liapis_) September 21, 2019

The quarterback that can do it all, Hickman #6 Jeaven Brown, picks off Smith-Cotton QB Brett Grupe in the end zone on 3rd and Goal on the 14 yard line. Hickman still leads Smith-Cotton 14-0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RA0GLvOUdu — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 21, 2019

2018 Missouri All-State WR and Kansas Baseball and Football commit Trevor Kardell muscles for a first down. The Titans would strike a couple plays later to go up 14-0 over the Bruins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IiHXo22bih — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 21, 2019

Fans of the Eldon Mustangs cheer over two point conversion! Score is now, 16 Mustangs, 14 Eagles. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ft1bNNNMNQ — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 21, 2019

Upset City in full effect tonight in Fulton. Freshman phenom Courtland Simmons is taking over the game, forcing the fumble with Moberly one yard away from the end zone, and rushing 97 yards for the touchdown on the ensuing play. Hornets lead 20-0! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/nYo4sjWx4z — Ryan Williams (@RyanWill011) September 21, 2019

Just like that, the Eldon Mustangs with a touchdown! the score is tied, 14-14, will they go for two points again? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OPU2rK0FZf — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 21, 2019

There was a rainbow earlier and now there's ever more color. The Jaybirds prepare for their halftime show as they trail behind 21-0 to SLUH@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XvSRmwVe58 — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 21, 2019

WHAT A SNAG! Quarterback Sammy Cooper makes an excellent play to escape the pocket and find wide receiver Colby Baggett in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Lee’s Summit West now leads 14-0 with 7:55 to play in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q8nFStoNvQ — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 21, 2019

The Moberly Spartans fumble the ball on 1st and Goal. The Fulton Hornets lead 14-0 with 8:01 left in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SKb78hAGkl — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 21, 2019

The Southern Boone County High School cheerleaders bring along their little friend to almost all of their games. Despite their mascot being the Eagles, they always have their ‘teddy’ in tow. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/YMFcPTknxd — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 21, 2019

End of the 1st quarter. Hallsville Indians: 8 School of the Osage Indians: 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d4jVZf6na1 — Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) September 21, 2019

Upset City?? Courtland “Court” Simmons strikes again with an 85-yard, absolute bomb of a touchdown. Fulton leads Moberly 14-0 with a 1:33 left to play in the first quarter ??. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/AZwMwvOvB6 — Ryan Williams (@RyanWill011) September 21, 2019

Blair Oaks QB Dylan Hair is having himself a Patrick Mahomes like half. A 27 yard passing touchdown puts him at 3 total TD’s with 8:17 still left to go in the 2nd Q. @KOMUsports



Blair Oaks- 21

Versailles-0 pic.twitter.com/9R2hdKa4vu — Jordan Winn (@jordanwinnKOMU) September 21, 2019

Touchdown Bulldogs! On 4th and 3, QB Cole Shoemaker fools the defense with an option run and shakes a defender on his way to the end zone for a 22 yard TD run. Bulldogs up 7-6 on Mark Twain @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YwIFo2r1LO — Nate Brenner (@natebrenner4) September 21, 2019

Owen Levesque of Eldon High School becomes injured on the field. After a short timeout, play began again with 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The score is 14-8 Southern Boone County. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Nz9FtZmoxZ — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 21, 2019

Delbert Hoelscher (left) was part of the very first Blair Oaks football team and he still comes out every Friday to support the Falcons! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KS5E1AEiuS — Joel Green (@JoelGre52150357) September 21, 2019

Boonville with TD #2 and grabbing 2 as the conversion is GOOD!! Boonville 14. California 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XCH9pvOVI0 — Zack Komoroski (@KomoroskiZack) September 21, 2019

The Jaybirds cheerteam hypes up the crowd as SLUH leads 14-0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FnY7nA8bVH — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 21, 2019

Owen Leveque of Eldon High School scores the Mustang’s first touchdown bringing the score to 14-7 Eagles. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/0XRZZrBaPA — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 21, 2019

USA theme is in full effect tonight for First Responder Appreciation Night in Lee’s Summit. Hopefully the first responders can find these student’s missing shirts after the game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IEQjOeqhQg — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 21, 2019

Osage cheerleaders pumping up the crowd for a good game. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fmMXNyAudP — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 21, 2019

Brooke Tanner the best friend of Margret Rolph gives us some insight on who Margret was and why she will be remembered. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9gYcVVUuBd — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 21, 2019

Fulton WR Courtland Simmons gives the Hornets a 7-0 lead over Moberly with an 8-yard rushing touchdown! Still 4:26 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/D3BLJmOjvM — Ryan Williams (@RyanWill011) September 21, 2019

Eldon High School head coach Chad Hult talks with his team during a timeout as the Mustangs trail the Southern Boone County Eagles 14-0. “Get physical...” Hult said. “We didn’t even touch the guy [earlier].” @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/JHY6lHNiNl — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 21, 2019

Blair Oaks strikes again! Quarterback Dylan Hair punches it in for his second TD of the day.@KOMUsports



Blair Oak-14

Versailles-0 pic.twitter.com/CxlZMhNDZm — Jordan Winn (@jordanwinnKOMU) September 21, 2019

A little trickery on the PAT from Battle Spartans could not get past the Harrisonville Wildcats. The stop keeps the score at Battle 6 - Harrisonville 0. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/xJtB00T8EN — Kenny Van Doren (@kenny_vandoren) September 21, 2019

All square right now in Paris. Coyotes and Eagles tied 0-0 with 6:30 left to play in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports. #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/apMQRrxfA0 — Austin Wright (@Austin_WrightTV) September 21, 2019

This sky was too pretty not to share....Blair Oaks up 7 against Versailles in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s6ABmabkvh — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) September 21, 2019

Tristan John of the Southern Boone Eagles has scored their second touchdown! @KOMUsports @SBooneHS #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/pAlbmOKqp7 — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 21, 2019

An opening drive touchdown from Logan Perrigo on fourth and goal! The Mark Twain Tigers go up 6-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R9TPoitV1l — Nate Brenner (@natebrenner4) September 21, 2019

Southern Boone County Eagles senior Reygan Whitt scores an extra point bringing the score to 7-0 Eagles. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/SMgDuOcbBd — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 21, 2019

The Osage band is aiming for victory! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pWtiUJmMB8 — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 21, 2019

Lincoln Smith is an assistant to the Southern Boone County Eagles. He records the Eagles play-by-play. The footage is later used to demonstrate areas of improvement for the team. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/k2W7deNstz — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 21, 2019

Battle honoring those in the Honor Flight Program and two alumni who passed away recently before the game against Harrisonville.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yKpQVTxRnF — Robbie (@Liapis_) September 21, 2019

The game between Jefferson city and SLUH is dedicated to Margaret Romph a former cheerleader leader who passed earlier this year. Students and parents alike are wearing purple in her honor. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WbRQxw1AVI — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 21, 2019

Tabor Mayes, James Hill and Parker Sapp help out the Southern Boone County football team. “We are just testing out the equipment and making sure it works,” Mayes said. “We also help out with water and other things.” @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/LnIbwjrV9v — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) September 21, 2019

The Moberly Spartans start the game with an illegal kick out of bounds. The Fulton Hornets start with the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6HP30JSIlw — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 21, 2019

Lee’s Summit West is amped up! Sophomore running back Brock Kobel takes it to the house on the opening kickoff!@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JFYYXgolYW — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 21, 2019

The Smith-Cotton Tigers storm the field before they take on the Hickman Kewpies! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5yASQ2qzsF — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) September 21, 2019

Hallsville Indians also showing spirit for their school!! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Dm3BPvEVW4 — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 21, 2019

Southern Boone Eagles warming up on the Eldon Mustangs field, just a couple of minutes away from kickoff! @KOMUsports @SBooneHS #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/bBBHsNwXHr — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 20, 2019

The Fulton band takes the field. There’s less than 10 minutes until kickoff between the Hornets and the Moberly Spartans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vtfKLAWjYg — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 20, 2019

The 3-0 Knob Noster Panthers get ready to square off against the 1-2 Tipton Cardinals in this beautiful Friday night in Tipton, Mo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bG93QXXBwe — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) September 20, 2019

The sun is setting down in Smith-Cotton as the Hickman Kewpies (1-2) get ready for a road trip game as they take on the Tigers (0-3)@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sAfFQBmSy5 — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 20, 2019

When asked about coaching against the high school he used to play for, Trey Barrow, former Moberly High All-State wide receiver and now Head Coach of the Fulton Hornets, had this to say: @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/cEwfPF05b6 — Ryan Williams (@RyanWill011) September 20, 2019

10 minutes til the California Pintos host the Boonville Pirates with a firework show as the Pintos take the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JNx1m15BD9 — Zack Komoroski (@KomoroskiZack) September 20, 2019

Future Versailles Tigers? The local youth league team is here to support their high school. They come out every Friday and run out on the field with the team. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fDECZocQ9J — Jordan Winn (@jordanwinnKOMU) September 20, 2019

California resident “got suckered into” grilling fresh burgers and hot dogs for tonight’s game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2i0L4y7GsM — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 20, 2019

The Fulton cheerleaders are finding creative ways to stay dry as rain hits in Fulton. 17 minutes to kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SK9zyIm10d — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 20, 2019

15 minutes until game time and it's already loud In here! Jefferson city takes on St. Louis University in your game of the week. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8nwXOEPYpE — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 20, 2019

About 25 minutes until the Paris High School Coyotes and Knox County Eagles face off@KOMUsports #FridayNightFever #FNF pic.twitter.com/l1HJuyG43K — Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) September 20, 2019

Before the game heats up students are already cooling off.

"Its a touchdown pool baybay"- Jefferson City stuco@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/34upl30orB — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 20, 2019

Jefferson City student Sam Rackers shares the story of the Touchdown Pool before the Jays host SLUH. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PjBy9xL89i — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 20, 2019

It’s Friday Night Football on @KOMUnews. Blair Oaks is visiting Versailles tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4UKrmjaTwN — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) September 20, 2019

Jefferson City has a very special halftime show tonight as they prepare for a competition on Saturday. Here's Max Mcarthy to tell you all about it@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/N7GdCFP8Nq — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 20, 2019

#FootballSky off to an incredible start tonight. Jefferson City taking on SLUH tonight in a pivotal Week Four battle - which team finds the pot of gold? Follow @jakeyoung917 & @LoganReinhart4 for updates - I’ll have your highlights on #FNF tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GyxPLsxHiU — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) September 20, 2019

You know it's a beautiful night for football when theres a double rainbow! Jefferson City (2-1) takes on St. Louis University (1-2) in just 1 hour.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EM5oh9BSBc — Logan Reinhart (@LoganReinhart4) September 20, 2019