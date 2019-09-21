Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

15 hours 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2019 Sep 20, 2019 Friday, September 20, 2019 6:09:00 PM CDT September 20, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.

SLUH 35

Jeff City 14

Rock Bridge 10

Lee's Summit West 35

Hickman 40

Smith-Cotton 6

Harrisonville 16

Battle 30

Moberly 34

Fulton 38

SoBoCo 50

Eldon 28

Boonville   48

California 7

Blair Oaks 56

Versailles 8

Hallsville 47

Osage 0

St. Dominic 50

Tolton 28

Mark Twain 12

S Callaway 20

Wright City 14

N Callaway 6

Harrisburg 28

Westran 14

Carrollton 41

Salisbury 14

Knox Co 14

Paris 12

Knob Noster 45

Tipton 6

Camdenton 88

Springfield Central 0

Waynesville 53

Hillcrest 13

Mexico 13

Hannibal 46

Bolivar 59

Marshall 3

Owensville 23

St. James 6

Cardinal Ritter 

Helias 

SATURDAY

Centralia 51

Highland 0

MMA 19

Bishop DuBourg 32

Mont. Co 37

Bowling Green 33

Hermann 56

Louisiana 14

Monroe City 46

Macon 41

ColeCamp 19

El Dorado Springs 38

Brookfield 14

Lexington 30

Fayette 0

Marceline 27

Sherwood 0

Warsaw 28

Midway 16

Slater 35

Rolla 34

Parkview 6

Clopton 44

Van-Far 9

