Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.
|
SLUH 35
|
Rock Bridge 10
Lee's Summit West 35
|
Hickman 40
|
Harrisonville 16
Battle 30
|
Moberly 34
Fulton 38
|
SoBoCo 50
Eldon 28
|
Boonville 48
|
Blair Oaks 56
|
Hallsville 47
Osage 0
|
St. Dominic 50
Tolton 28
|
Mark Twain 12
S Callaway 20
|
Wright City 14
|
Harrisburg 28
Westran 14
|
Carrollton 41
Salisbury 14
|
Knox Co 14
Paris 12
|
Knob Noster 45
Tipton 6
|
Camdenton 88
Springfield Central 0
|
Waynesville 53
Hillcrest 13
|
Mexico 13
Hannibal 46
|
Bolivar 59
Marshall 3
|
Owensville 23
St. James 6
|
Cardinal Ritter
SATURDAY
|
Centralia 51
Highland 0
|
MMA 19
Bishop DuBourg 32
|
Mont. Co 37
Bowling Green 33
|
Hermann 56
Louisiana 14
|
Monroe City 46
Macon 41
|
ColeCamp 19
El Dorado Springs 38
|
Brookfield 14
Lexington 30
|
Fayette 0
Marceline 27
|
Sherwood 0
Warsaw 28
|
Midway 16
Slater 35
|
Rolla 34
Parkview 6
|
Clopton 44
Van-Far 9
