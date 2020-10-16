Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

3 weeks 6 days 15 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Games for high school football games will become available below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on the bottom.

Marshall 20

Mexico 28

Borgias 28

Helias 49

Smith-Cotton 6

Jefferson City 27

Tolton 20

Crest Ridge 52

Hannibal 56

Fulton 19

Kirksville 0

Moberly 27

Boonville 7

Blair Oaks 51

Warsaw 52

Tipton 28

Osage 13

California 43

Marceline 27

Fayette 0

Capital City 49

Rock Bridge 76

Camdenton 6

West Plains 28

Westran 24

Harrisburg 22

Highland 32

Scotland County 26

Centralia 18

Monroe City 0

Lutheran St. Charles 30

Hermann 0

North Callaway 45

Van-Far 0

Southern Boone County 38

Richmond 24

South Callaway 20

Montgomery County 41

Paris 18

Knox County 26

Salisbury 13

Carrollton 47

