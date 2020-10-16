Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will become available below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on the bottom.
|
Marshall 20
Mexico 28
|
Borgias 28
Helias 49
|
Smith-Cotton 6
Jefferson City 27
|
Tolton 20
Crest Ridge 52
|
Hannibal 56
Fulton 19
|
Kirksville 0
Moberly 27
|
Boonville 7
Blair Oaks 51
|
Warsaw 52
Tipton 28
|
Osage 13
California 43
|
Marceline 27
Fayette 0
|
Capital City 49
Rock Bridge 76
|
Camdenton 6
West Plains 28
|
Westran 24
Harrisburg 22
|
Highland 32
Scotland County 26
|
Centralia 18
Monroe City 0
|
Lutheran St. Charles 30
Hermann 0
|
North Callaway 45
Van-Far 0
|
Southern Boone County 38
Richmond 24
|
South Callaway 20
Montgomery County 41
|
Paris 18
Knox County 26
|
Salisbury 13
Carrollton 47
