Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos

The Centralia Panthers take on the Brookfield Bulldogs on Sept. 27, 2019. | Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks to earn its first win against the Hickman Kewpies (2-2).

Hickman hopes to end a six year losing streak to Rockbridge. Hickman won last week scoring 40 and by limiting its opponent to a mere six points. Despite Rockbridge’s slow start, the coach has confidence in his team. If Rockbridge is going to win, it will need a great performance from the quarterback, Grant Hajicek, and running backs Miles Cheatum and Bryce Jackson.

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

.@MoberlyDistrict gets a big win tonight at home on HOMECOMING over Macon, 42-32. @DomincStoneking with a 50+ yard run in this high scoring matchup! Full highlights ??@KOMUsports @scoreboardguy pic.twitter.com/HSmqxPDcsx — Chance Sticklen (@c_sticklenTV) September 28, 2019

Hickman struggled at home tonight against a Rock Bridge offense that put up 39 points. The only score of the game came on a drive with two massive plays by the Hickman QB. #6 Brown was able to lead the offense down the field with a long run and 26 yard passing TD. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ApQItOW8GD — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

Back to the fans of the Rock Bridge Bruins student section for the FINAL: Rock Bridge Bruins- 39

Hickman Kewpies- 8 @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/0DmKMK81qp — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

Fans in the student section in their 80s outfits, cheer for the Rock Bridge Bruins! Super excited about their second 3 point conversion! Score 39-8 the Hickman Kewpies ball, with two minutes left in the 4th quarter! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/YP5dgKSLdH — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

THE RESULTS ARE IN!! Your Moberly High School Homecoming King and Queen are....



JARED HERRIN AND MARY BILLINGTON ??



Thanks for following along with us tonight and stay tuned as Macon and Moberly keep up the offense in a intense Homecoming matchup@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WUGBqR2CRK — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 28, 2019

Hickman can’t stop a strong Rock Bridge offense. The Bruins make their way down the field and connect on a 29 yard field goal. Rock Bridge is still on top 39-8 with 2:08 left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tXIrJhK3xj — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

As the night ends down in Moberly, the Spartans walk away like royalty on their Homecoming night beating Macon 42-32@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1bYsUYNvmK — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 28, 2019

FINAL-Hallsville take the win in what someone described to me as “The Small School Battle of Boone County” by a score of 33 to 21 over Southern Boone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6H3E86k5CW — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

A touchdown boosts the Rock Bridge Bruins lead to 36-8, with 10:07 left in the 4th quarter! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/xgGu0AaMG0 — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

TOUCHDOWN VERSAILLES! Coby Williams with TD #4 as Versailles goes up 30-26 with 1 minute to go! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0GcIcE1D5k — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 28, 2019

There may be a storm coming in, but Moberly continues to light it up! The Spartans extend their lead over Macon 42-32 with 4 minutes left to play.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z6GLpWymUe — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 28, 2019

More Pink out and cancer awareness booths by the exit! Centralia won on and off the field tonight. ??@KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Y2RMeicDsq — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

FINAL Chaminade-50 Jeff City-21. Mizzou commit Brady Cook put on an exhibition for Chaminade as they crashed Jeff City’s homecoming party and cruised to victory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/So59LbdBvP — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

The score going into the 4th quarter is 29-8 with Rock Bridge leading Hickman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MoGqNR1l2c — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

Jeff City strike with just about 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter to make the score Chaminade-50 Jeff City-21. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9Ws83uVRYD — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

The view of Friday Night Lights in Hickman. The student section is filled to the top and continues to cheer on their team as the Kewpies attempt to make a comeback against Rock Bridge. #fridaynightfever @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3QjNNXSQD5 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

Can you spot that pink? Centralia looking to close out their fight against the cure game! Leading Brookfield 34-0. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/GPWj8EmMDY — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Wildcat fans react to Griffin Moore’s QB sneak for the final touchdown of the night as Slater handles Tipton 48-6 @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/kQj71SUUrA — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 28, 2019

At the end of 3 quarters of play Chaminade are crowing themselves king of Jeff City’s homecoming as Chaminade lead 50-15. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ELp9Q1ugus — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

The point after is good! The Rock Bridge Bruins lead Hickman 29-8 with 7:43 left in the 3rd Quarter. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/txNHLylgXp — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

The Mexico Bulldogs beat the Clinton Cardinals by a score of 62-6. This game got ugly quick, and did not get too much prettier as the game went on. Mexico moves to 2-3 on the year while Clinton remains winless at 0-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NtDA6YOF0D — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 28, 2019

Another lead change in California as Versailles Quarterback Coby Williams runs it in for his 3rd touchdown on the day! The Tigers 2 point conversion attempt is good and they are now up 23-19 as the 3rd quarter comes to a close. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ccOPzaoO8A — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 28, 2019

Hallsville takes the kickoff back 97 yards to make it 26-8 in favor of Hallsville with just about 10 minutes remaining in regulation. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/koAA9GDXzl — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Moberly beginning to open up the score on the Macon Tigers, leading 35-25 after two straight touchdown drives out of the halftime break. Continues to be a high scoring affair @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YNrV1C3TXH — Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) September 28, 2019

With one quarter remaining in Jeff City, Chaminade leads 42-15. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7lhihHAZ3p — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

FINAL: @BlairOaks_1 56, Eldon 6.



QB Dylan Hair was magnificent, while WR Carson Prenger’s blocked punt put this one away early.



The Falcons move to 5-0, while the Mustangs fall to 0-5. @KOMUsports — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 28, 2019

#23 Dustin Simmons for Slater turns on the jets as he runs 50yds to set himself up for the touchdown on the next play @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/5B9xgU22SP — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) September 28, 2019

Interesting storyline out of Blair Oaks tonight. With their win tonight, Blair Oaks extends their regular season win streak to 20 straight games! The Falcons travel to Hallsville next week to try and extend their streak to 21 straight wins! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CHjEoF2BwT — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

Southern Boone strike on the first play of the 4th quarter to cut Hallsville’s lead to 2 possessions. The score with 11:50 remaining in 4th quarter Hallsville-20 Southern Boone-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4oSJKgsFVK — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Calen Kruger takes is 36 yards to the house for a California touchdown! PAT is good and Versailles still leads 15-13. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8IAXM7DbaS — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 28, 2019

The teams will flip sides as the 3rd quarter draws to a close. Southern Boone will pick up 1st and 10 from the Hallsville 11. 20-0 Hallsville lead Southern Boone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YzMdFNyi8O — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Behind a packed house in Blair Oaks tonight, the Falcons come up with a big win over Eldon 56-6! The Falcons improve to 5-0 and are looking to remain undefeated next week against Hallsville. Eldon falls to 0-5 and will look for their first win against California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FvOB3NFVLs — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

The Eldon Mustangs find the end zone for the first time tonight after a 18-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Dallas Hardy! However, their two point conversion pass attempt falls incomplete. The score stands 56-6 with 6:38 to go in the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qMDi0B3Sq7 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

At the end of the third quarter, the Mexico Bulldogs lead the Clinton Cardinals 62-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Tlu1LAmfM5 — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 28, 2019

It’s must be laundry time here at Southern Boone as all officials throw their flags as well as 3 tossing their hats in the mix for a total of 8 flags on one play. Hallsville took punt for 6 on the return but instead pick up 6 penalties and will start on their own 20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3zuE5vfRyc — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

It’s almost time folks! Which one of these lovely people will be named Homecoming King and Queen? Coming your way soon as halftime winds down at Macon vs. Moberly@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mtihVTofsW — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 28, 2019

The Booneville JROTC members were out in full force tonight as their Pirates football team defended home turf tonight, defeating the Osage Indians 35-14. Here is sophomore JROTC member Cam talking about what his battalion does during football games. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/shKCxiV0vm — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 28, 2019

Touchdown Hickman! The Kewpies finally get on the board with just seconds left in the half thanks to a 26 yard pass from QB Jeaven Brown to WR Talin Kemp. After the 2 point conversion, Rock Bridge still holds a 22-8 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ws7LrJOz8c — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

On their Homecoming Night, Slater High School picks up the win!



Final:



Slater: 48



Tipton: 6 @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) September 28, 2019

Boonville seniors are definitely in their feels tonight. Senior Tramell Coleman says playing in his last homecoming game is a feeling like no other.

Boonville leads Osage 35-14 with three minutes left in the game@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SRwWRFkNk4 — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

Touchdown for the Rock Bridge Bruins! Score now 22-0, 54 seconds until halftime. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/h9UM75VYil — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

That’s another touchdown for the Blair Oaks Falcons! This time, it’s junior quarterback Gavin Wekenborg who finds the end zone after an 18-yard touchdown run! The Falcons extend their lead over Eldon 56-0. There is currently 4:21 left in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lILInhCh94 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

Southern Boone moves the chains on 4th and 8 as that first down has everyone, especially the Southern Boone water boys, fired up. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2zkraMbj50 — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

A future MIZ Golden Girl helping crown the 2019 Fulton Homecoming Queen!! ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T4DScaHxA1 — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 28, 2019

The dominance by Rock Bridge continues here in Hickman. The touchdown pass is caught by #4 Brett Mooney. The Bruins lead the Kewpies 22-0. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/CGBkfzWCD2 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

Riley Lentz strikes again! The senior running back scores his second touchdown of the game to extend the Falcons lead to 49-0. There is currently 10:05 left in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8fVYeCSITi — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

Scoop and Score! The Pirates take it to the house to increase their lead to 35-14 over the Osage Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UeE3CUlP1g — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 28, 2019

Meanwhile in Fayette, the Fayette Falcons walk away with a win against the Westran Hornets, moving the Falcons to 2-3 and the Hornets to 1-2

FINAL SCORE:

FAYETTE-21

WESTRAN-18@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xlEP3sCqY1 — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

Southern Boone is a small school that’s big on technology. They use a replay system that allows coaches on the sidelines to rewatch plays on iPads less than 3 seconds after the play ends. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K0GPM9jyc3 — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

After an interception gave the Boonville Pirates the ball, the Pirates fumbled and the Osage Indians take over on the Pirates 44



Neither team is giving up on this game!! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hVN6lug8S2 — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

Number 15 sets the pace! Austin Pace gets around to the sideline and walks the tightrope to gain some extra yards and a Tipton first down @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/RS9HDRuxa4 — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) September 28, 2019

Boonville Senior Sarah Miller says her last homecoming is definitely bittersweet, but she’s excited for the rest of this game!! The Pirates lead the Osage Indians 28-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5VXaKmvZZp — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

Officials and coaches from both Hallsville and Southern Boone talked before teams headed to the locker rooms about incoming weather in the area. The score at half Hallsville-20 Southern Boone-0 l. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BoSxwccglQ — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Not something you see every Friday, but if it works, it works!! Players on the Boonville Pirates use the pickle juice to help relive muscle cramps. I drink pickle juice just for fun though, so no judgement here. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mVCLsAZJ8J — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

Mizzou and Hallsville might not have the same sized bleachers but they both have a hill loaded with fans and making noise. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2ziBqWhXT8 — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

The Centralia band performing uplifting compositions at the half! Cool to see a cheerleader in fine arts as well! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Rac6hgowWu — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Kickoff was moved up from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to impending storms, but that didn’t stop Slater on their “Roadtrip to Homecoming!” Creative homecoming posters lined the fences supporting the Wildcats in their matchup versus Tipton High School @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/YfjRHQ2n9x — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) September 28, 2019

Cool story out of Blair Oaks tonight. Longtime football fan Jim Nilges has been shooting off fireworks after every Blair Oaks touchdown since 2007! When I asked him about the tradition, he said, “I do it out of appreciation for how hard the boys work all year!” @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KVnDBqm5tV — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

Epic snag and dive for the pylon right before half! Centralia leads 20-0 at Half. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/2kjWgI3oWO — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

This is John Crouse, a senior at Rock Bridge High School! He’s in his 80s gear for the theme of their team. He’s also planning on asking his girlfriend to homecoming during halftime of tonight’s game! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/mMdqEcgO7t — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

Timeout here in Hickman after the Kewpies recover a Rock Bridge fumble. Hickman has the ball at the Bruins 34 yard line. 7:49 left in the half. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/lRro36hkAP — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

Versailles #10 Coby Williams scores a 5 yard touchdown putting the Tigers up by 7. Williams also with a 2 point conversion for a score of Versailles 15, California 6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7G4cqLUyVi — Rachael Schulman (@RachaelSchulman) September 28, 2019

As seen in the previous tweet, the sky has been flashing lightning off in the distance... let’s hope it stays there!?? @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/GTBoN0CyB5 — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Cheerleaders are proud and cheerful as the Rock Bridge Bruins score another touchdown! 16-0 in the second quarter! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/XiYFl6bM3k — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

Mexico Band Director Josh Yancey shares the story of how the Dixie Gray Band got its name. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pvrZesZ66u — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 28, 2019

Jarrett Kinder powers it through for the score! Moberly leads 14-13 after the missed extra point by Macon @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TwZ3oOzrj5 — Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) September 28, 2019

I’ve been told that Hickman’s student section is usually full, but I can’t seem to find them anywhere. #camonight #fridaynightfever @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Acm8rxDEGp — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

Fulton Hornets student section are very hopeful for a win!! #FridayNightFever @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F4s6kBU78Y — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 28, 2019

The Pintos respond at the goal line! Versailles still leads 7-6 following a failed PAT. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fGB8MSa96G — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 28, 2019

Westran cuts the Fayette lead to 9 with a TD, but fails on the two-point conversion as Fayette leads 21-12. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mkhhgDrkZb — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 28, 2019

The Tigers get in the end zone first with a quarterback keeper! Versailles leads California 7-0 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cD1fHGUHRc — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 28, 2019

Brookfield convert the crucial fourth down. Offense has been shut out so far with just over three minutes left in second quarter. Centralia leads 6-0.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mpA0YgdhfM — Robbie (@Liapis_) September 28, 2019

With the end of that quarter of play and without a Jeff City score that makes it 5 quarters of play since the Chaminade defense has allowed a point. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E2vfpd40Kd — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Mexico’s team slogan is “zero fun sir.” I was lucky enough to have the chance to interview injured linebacker Cody Babb on what this slogan means to him. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UnHEtrMqTD — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 28, 2019

Falcons QB Dylan Hair regroups with his offensive line after Hair kept an inverted veer and took it from midfield to the nine yard line. Two ensuing fullback dives to Riley Lentz made it a 28-0 game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VwF5mZ0v74 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 28, 2019

Brady Cooks shows he can do it with his arm and his legs as he avoids pressure here and turns upfield for a first down and change. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K9MKOZWmFG — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

At the end of 1,



Moberly Spartans-7

Macon Tigers-7@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZsCziYTgFp — Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) September 28, 2019

Chaminade will start on their own 12 with 2:34 left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NcDtWt7P5d — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Tiger fans should get used to seeing this guy. Chaminade’s senior QB Brady Cook who gave his commitment to Mizzou last September has already thrown 2 TD’s on just 3 plays for over 100 yards passing tonight. Could he be the one to fill Kelly Bryant’s shoes? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/57m1GFWQRc — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

After a run heavy 1st Quarter, the score is Brookfield 0 - Centralia 0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/UJWMSu5Jg0 — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

The Centralia H.S coaches are teaming up against the cure as well! Coaches VS Cancer is a national organization schools can participate in. The sideline staff is all decked out in Pink!?? @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Y8sGn6swmE — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Hickman’s Jeaven Brown has his pass intercepted by Marquis McCaster of Rock Bridge. The Bruins have the ball at the Kewpies 24 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xCFETkj8Pr — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

It’s Pink Out tonight in Centralia! The schools are teaming up for a cure by wearing pink accessories and raising money for cancer research. A bigger battle than the game tonight, the support the community is displaying for the cause is truly heart-warming. ?? @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Bdqylq04u7 — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Moberly answers right back with a long run by RB Dakotah Courtney for the touchdown! All knotted up 7-7 in Moberly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5mr9SGK8zy — Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) September 28, 2019

Jeff City come up just short on the QB keeper. Turnover on downs. Chaminade Start 1st and 10 on their own 30 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7wcscsGqfm — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

The Blair Oaks pep club is excited to say the Falcons are up 14-0 early after Dylan Hair gets his second touchdown of the night. Their theme for the night is neon! There is currently 3:40 to go in the first quarter! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4TTcNSDM6Q — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

Eldon running back Martin Hacke moves his team’s chains for the first time tonight. Mustang ball, down 14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YzfIomWTIM — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 28, 2019

Versailles converts on 4th and 12 to put them inside the 10 yard line! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9HE5gZ0bFe — Rachael Schulman (@RachaelSchulman) September 28, 2019

Jeff City call a timeout contemplating going for it on 4th and 8 on the Chaminade 38. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LTDuvl5Fe8 — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

The Mexico Bulldogs score a second touchdown. They lead Clinton 14-0 with eight minutes left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3DMhrWvRIW — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 28, 2019

Jeff City miss a chance with a man wide open down field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZSyEO2JqUG — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Macon QB Blake Class throws deep pass on 4th down to WE Chrisjen Riekeberg for the touchdown! Macon takes the 7-0 lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mgc7NNWdpJ — Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) September 28, 2019

Mexico has had their way on the ground early as fullback Dante Billups took it up the middle to give Mexico a 14-0 lead over Clinton. With 8:15 left in the first, things are looking good early for the Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z9SfcN5Ak5 — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 28, 2019

Jeff City moves the chains again 1st and 10 at the Chaminade 39. 5:45 left in the 1st Quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Od53PoT8YO — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

The drive stalled and resulted without a score following a blocked FG by Brookfield. The Centralia Panthers look to get back on the field after a quick defensive stand! #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rtuvH8MsO9 — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Stats keeper Grant Himmelmann thinks that things are only getting better for the Fayette Falcons.

“I think we’ll finish off the year a lot better than we started,” he commented, noting that the Falcons started their year with two losses. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oBDsx6mRsS — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

It’s just too easy for Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair as he finds his receiver Jake Closser for a touchdown. Blair Oaks leads 7-0 with 8:57 to go in the first quarter! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/poypyhalY1 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 28, 2019

A strong effort from QB Jeavan Brown is not enough to get Hickman a first down. The Kewpies punt to Rock Bridge with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/pH5bJ1kPhN — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

He won’t go down! Junior RB Luke Hunter with the powerful carry to the outside. Centralia is driving! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/CQVQlZ01yD — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Blair Oaks’ Kyler Griep made sure that this Eldon run went nowhere with a textbook tackle. After a quick score, the Falcons get another stop and have the ball up 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8XRPyhA8G2 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 28, 2019

Homecoming is underway down here in Moberly! Will the King be Aundra Butner, Clayton Briscoe, Jared Herron or Joe Rae? and who will be his Queen? Will it be Lochlyn Adrian, Mary Billington, Payton Kessler or Vi Tran? Stay tuned to find out. ??@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/n54Pl1DjBZ — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) September 28, 2019

Jeff City have a little drive going here as they move the chains on back to back plays and have entered Chaminade territory for the first time tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ry66Vncmke — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Big run for Mexico. The Bulldogs look the extend their 7-0 lead over Clinton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4NvQ9aYtkN — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 28, 2019

Rock Bridge with the kickoff. Hickman will start the game at their own 10. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IEi14JKrSc — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

The Fayette Falcons bring a two-possession lead back to their nest at the half as they lead the Westran Hornets 15-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gKXhLrVWB8 — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 28, 2019

Rock Bridge wins the coin toss and defers. The Hickman Kewpies will recieve the ball to start the first half. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/7pK8rTNcVu — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 28, 2019

The Hickman Kewpies vs. the Rock Bridge Bruins game is underway. One minute until kickoff! @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/sBjLNM0LJc — Brittney TM Strong (@btaylormariee) September 28, 2019

Chaminade strike swiftly on their first play from scrimmage. Their 2pt conversion attempt fails. Jeff City-0 Chaminade-6 10:08 left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8wDN90t0po — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

WOW! What a start for the Mexico Bulldogs. After recovering an onside kick, quarterback Ty Prince torches the Clinton Bulldogs secondary to find wide receiver Isaiah Reams for the touchdown. Mexico leads 7-0 with 11:40 to play in the first quarter.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1NBjrPNZbT — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 28, 2019

The Fayette Falcons are thriving with their own fan section of youth football players on the sidelines

Going into halftime, the Fayette Falcons lead the Westran Hornets 15-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qWSCeVO8fk — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

What it looks like from inside Fayette Falcon’s QB/DB Kaden Polson’s helmet... eyes on the prize. And of course head coach Mike Thompson @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XhQs9y2God — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 28, 2019

A 43 yard punt has Chaminade starting on their own 31 with 10:30 left in the 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cAbRl3xa68 — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

It's homecoming at Mexico High School. The Bulldogs take on the Clinton Cardinals tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DaG4FJ9eUl — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 28, 2019

The Fulton Hornets (1-3) win the coin toss and elect to receive the kick-off against the Marshall Owls (1-3). @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/8M4ZVpJkBl — Ryan Williams (@RyanWill011) September 28, 2019

A fumbled pitch leaves Jeff City facing a 3rd and 13 from their own 30. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sCC2WyEW5x — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 28, 2019

Getting close to game time! The Centralia Panthers look ready to pounce onto the field! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/B2bXLEPr1d — Chase! (@ChaseMatteson) September 28, 2019

Chaminade won the toss but deferred, Jeff City will receive to get this one going. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uCUfd9lPns — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 27, 2019

Up close & personal on the coin toss. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VIpTLKqBb4 — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 27, 2019

Blair Oaks has won the toss and elects to differ. Eldon will start with the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DG8d0PWiSn — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 27, 2019

Almost time for kickoff at Fulton against Marshall. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YrxkxLnDqr — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) September 27, 2019

The Moberly Spartans take the field as we are just moments away from a Homecoming duel between the Spartans and the visiting Macon Tigers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/V9Ir8prP1A — Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) September 27, 2019

Chaminade are ready to roll here in Jeff City after nearly 2 hour drive for tonight’s matchup.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uFMssZwDwd — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 27, 2019

The Mexico Bulldogs take the field ahead of their game with the Clinton Cardinals. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g1o9f2WqKT — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 27, 2019

The Hallsville Indians and the Southern Boone Eagles are also gearing up for kickoff. Let’s take a look at the keys to the game for their matchup before the 7:00pm start @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QGCkJrvtPe — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 27, 2019

Before kickoff at Hickman the Little Cheer Camp performed to a Disney melody. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WuIGgO2jIu — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 27, 2019

Touchdown Falcons! Fayette QB Jack Kindle punches it in from one yard out to put the Falcons ahead 15-6 over the Westran Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5yUEvkkcmm — James Marshall (@james__marsh__) September 27, 2019

Logan Carter is representing the Missouri Pork Producers at the Clinton-Mexico game tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OmIntGtFFI — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 27, 2019

California Pintos 2019 Homecoming Queen Paige Lamm just minutes after being crowned. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WcC3sz5qNR — Rachael Schulman (@RachaelSchulman) September 27, 2019

Introducing your 2019 California High School Homecoming Royalty! Dawson Gump and Ella Lewis are the Pinto Prince and Princess, Clayton Winkler is the King, and Paige Lamm is Queen! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/C1h7FqxEdh — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 27, 2019

Just north of Columbia, Macon visiting Moberly tonight on homecoming. The hometown Spartans will clash with the Tigers at 7 p.m. @aegilchrist and I will have live updates throughout the game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Phl3fljp0I — Brandon Antony (@bscottantony49) September 27, 2019

With a new offense in the works this season, the Fayette Falcons are starting strong against the Westran Hornets, leading 15-6 with one minute left in the first half! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1U562EuNXV — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) September 27, 2019

Less than 20 minutes to kickoff between Hickman and Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports #fridaynightfever pic.twitter.com/sJ7cimXwi6 — Cara Brown (@carabrownsports) September 27, 2019

The Mexico Bulldogs band just took the field ahead of their homecoming matchup with the Clinton Cardinals. Mexico hopes to defend home field ahead of a fun weekend. Clinton is hoping to finally rack one in the win column. Should be a good one. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JWy4GWUiPi — justice bathas (@JBathas) September 27, 2019

Heeeeeere come Jeff City! The Jays look to get back on track are fired up to defend their turf on homecoming. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BCcqUwpK2V — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 27, 2019

The Blair Oaks High School Band and cheer team are fired up for tonight’s game against the Eldon Mustangs! The Falcons are looking to stay undefeated and extend their regular season win streak to 20 games. Stay tuned for more updates. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c5hpce1tQG — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 27, 2019

Here come the Falcons. Awesome atmosphere here tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xzi7115NoI — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 27, 2019

Homecoming celebrations stop momentarily to honor Tim Benson a former Jeff City star tailback who recently lost a battle with cancer. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nyJYFgbE2z — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 27, 2019

Jeff City will have a tall task in this matchup tonight as Chaminade comes into this one off the backs of a 44-0 pummeling of Vianney. The only loss for Chaminade has come against a national top 25 team from Christian Brothers College. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/htvJ1NRiP3 — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 27, 2019

The sun sets here in Jefferson City as the Jeff City Jays host the 16th ranked visitors from Chaminade on homecoming. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Gn6db7pSzC — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) September 27, 2019

With the opening kickoff just over 15 minutes away, let’s take a look at some keys to the game for the Eldon Mustangs and the Blair Oaks Falcons. Game time is approximately at 7:00pm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wqeZeZ7Hy7 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 27, 2019

Who’s ready for Friday Night Fever tonight! I’ll be at Blair Oaks and Southern Boone covering:



Eldon (0-4) at Blair Oaks (4-0) and Hallsville (3-1) at Southern Boone (4-0)



It’s looking like a great night for some football! Stay tuned to my Twitter and @KOMUsports for updates. pic.twitter.com/bxcZWZb2lX — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) September 27, 2019

Beautiful skies here in California just over a half hour before the Pintos (0-4) will host the Versailles Tigers (0-3) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QPJKsQduMM — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 27, 2019

The Mexico Bulldogs host the Clinton Cardinals at 7 p.m. tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8vGbfWJdcT — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) September 27, 2019

The Versailles Tigers and California Pintos kick off in less than an hour. Who will secure their first win of the season? @KOMUsports — Daniel Napolitan (@DanielNapolita4) September 27, 2019

Red, White & Blue! Is it the 4th of July or September 27th? It sure feels more like the first option. It’s Week 5 of Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qkttGJvnIP — Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 27, 2019