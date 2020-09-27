Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

By: Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern Boone to take on the Eagles. Southern Boone is riding a three game win streak while Eldon did not play last week due to COVID concerns.

Elsewhere, Class 3 #1 Blair Oaks take on #4 Valle Catholic in a battle of unbeatens. Blair Oaks has only scored under 50 points once this season while the Valle Catholic defense has given up a whopping 14 points total. 

This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football across mid-Missouri. All items with be in reverse chronological order with the newest information at the top.

