Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri

1 day 14 hours 47 seconds ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some of the games. Final scores are bolded and home teams are on the bottom.

Rock Bridge 24

Helias 56

Jefferson City 36

Capital City 0

Eldon 20

Southern Boone County 54

Hickman 26

Smith-Cotton 16

Blair Oaks 28

Valle Catholic 35

California 21

Boonville 14

Fayette 12

Westran 28

Strafford 14

North Callaway 22

Clopton 20

South Callaway 53

Knox County 8

Harrisburg 42

Lone Jack 6

Tipton 50

Bolivar 38

Camdenton 26

Osage 50

Hallsville 78

Moberly 50

Fulton 12

Mexico 14

Hannibal 34

Van-Far 28

Louisiana 35

Tolton 0

Lutheran St. Charles 70

Brookfield 20

Macon 22

Kirksville 20

Marshall 7

Wright City 0

Montgomery County 37

Marceline 54

Paris 24

Hermann 14

Owensville 27

Monroe City 20

Palmyra 30

Scotland County 58

Salisbury 6

Windsor 54

Slater 18

