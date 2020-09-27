Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some of the games. Final scores are bolded and home teams are on the bottom.
|
Rock Bridge 24
Helias 56
|
Jefferson City 36
Capital City 0
|
Eldon 20
Southern Boone County 54
|
Hickman 26
Smith-Cotton 16
|
Blair Oaks 28
Valle Catholic 35
|
California 21
Boonville 14
|
Fayette 12
Westran 28
|
Strafford 14
North Callaway 22
|
Clopton 20
South Callaway 53
|
Knox County 8
Harrisburg 42
|
Lone Jack 6
Tipton 50
|
Bolivar 38
Camdenton 26
|
Osage 50
Hallsville 78
|
Moberly 50
Fulton 12
|
Mexico 14
Hannibal 34
|
Van-Far 28
Louisiana 35
|
Tolton 0
Lutheran St. Charles 70
|
Brookfield 20
Macon 22
|
Kirksville 20
Marshall 7
|
Wright City 0
Montgomery County 37
|
Marceline 54
Paris 24
|
Hermann 14
Owensville 27
|
Monroe City 20
Palmyra 30
|
Scotland County 58
Salisbury 6
|
Windsor 54
Slater 18
