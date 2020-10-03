Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

22 hours 34 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever
By: Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features Jefferson City taking on Hickman. Both teams are coming off a win and sit at 2-2 on the season.

Elsewhere, Blair Oaks travels to Eldon following their first regular season loss in 51 games. Eldon is 2-2 on the year while Blair Oaks is 4-1.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from across mid-Missouri. All items are in reverse chronological order with the newest information at the top. 

Loading ...