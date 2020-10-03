Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features Jefferson City taking on Hickman. Both teams are coming off a win and sit at 2-2 on the season.

Elsewhere, Blair Oaks travels to Eldon following their first regular season loss in 51 games. Eldon is 2-2 on the year while Blair Oaks is 4-1.

This live blog will feature photos and videos from across mid-Missouri. All items are in reverse chronological order with the newest information at the top.

Final from Jefferson City

Helias 51

Capital City 6@KOMUnews — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) October 3, 2020

FINAL:



Camdenton: 38

Hillcrest: 14 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

Final: Fayette 32- Paris 0. The Falcons put up 25 points in the second half its homecoming game. @KOMUnews #FNF — Kyle Pinnell (@RipCityManiac) October 3, 2020

And that’s the game!



MMA moves to 3-2 on the season after putting up a great 4th quarter. ?@KOMUnews? #FridayNightFever



FINAL

Louisiana 34 | MMA 47



Thanks for following along! pic.twitter.com/QxAj2FTdbp — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

MMA attempts to put the final nail in the coffin as they make a nice rushing touchdown. Louisiana Bulldogs appear to be losing momentum. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 34 | MMA 47 — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

And with :58 left in the 4th, MMA forces a fumble. MMA refuses to let game end and reach the Louisiana 5-yard line. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 34 | MMA 47 — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

MMA can’t make crucial stop on 4th and 1 and Louisiana runs it in for the touchdown. Only 1:24 left to produce a comeback for the Louisiana Bulldogs. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 34 | MMA 41 pic.twitter.com/Yzru8FLSak — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

FINAL SCORE

Mexico Bulldogs: 49

Fulton Hornets: 28 @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

FINAL:



Owensville: 46

Pacific: 28 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

FINAL:

Montgomery County: 42

Clopton-Elsberry: 7 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

FINAL:



Tipton: 12

Cole-Camp: 13 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

Final score here in Osage.



Osage Indians: 31

Boonville Pirates: 55



Lots of points tonight, as expected!@KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

FINAL:



Hannibal: 47

Kirksville: 14 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

FINAL:



Monroe City: 26



Brookfield: 12 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

FINAL:

Macon: 50

South Shelby: 0 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

Mexico widens the lead now 49-21 with just 6:57 left in the game!!! Looks like the defending Highway 54 Champs will reign tonight. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/EK3ku4skbB — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

FINAL:

Knox County: 42

Salisbury: 12 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

FINAL:



Sullivan: 41

Hermann: 7 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

FINAL:

Centralia: 50

Cuba: 12 — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 3, 2020

With a little over 7 minutes left in the game, Kouame Ndoumi scores his third touchdown of the game just after an MMA interception. MMA continues to try and put this game out of reach for the Louisiana Bulldogs. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 21 | MMA 35 pic.twitter.com/cKQ2ufw0If — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

It’s a final here in Kingdom City!



Bowling Green 30

North Callaway: 23@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JsNzTl2L4S — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Boonville takes over possession and with under 7 minutes to go, the Pirates will likely just run it out from here. Impressive second half from Coach Greg Hugh’s squad. 48-31. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

BOONVILLE WITH THE DAGGER. RB Andrew Wiser scores from 16 yards out and with 8:08 remaining, it’s a 48-31 lead for the Pirates. Osage’s chances are slim right now. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

That will do it! Bowling Green survives to win a thriller, 30-23! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jb3qbEGLeM — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

At the end of the 3rd, and after the MMA Colones had three touchdowns taken back due to offensive penalties, this game is far from over. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 21 | MMA 28 pic.twitter.com/V8yWAsPmXw — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

No score change at the end of the third, Mexico Bulldogs lead Fulton Hornets 42-21 in the Highway 54 Bowl. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/LOeGF9CRYg — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

At the end of third quarter, Liberty leads Rock Bridge 42-28. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dbYMyHzBck — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 3, 2020

9:10 left in the game. Osage hoping to keep this rally going. Pirates looking to run out some clock starting at their own 44. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

Touchdown Bowling Green! Who else but Michael Starks!



PAT is good



Bowling Green Leads 30-23 with 0:33 left in the game @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YN9GHqm5Xi — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Louisiana returns the favor. The Louisiana Bulldogs score their third touchdown of the game, bringing the game a little closer as we head to the 4th quarter. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 21 | MMA 28 — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

TOUCHDOWN INDIANS!!! McLaughlin on 4th down hits Hunter Graber in the end zone and it’s 41-31 after a failed 2 point conversion. Bradley looked to be in on the 2PT run but the ref calls him just short, keeping it a one score game. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

What a turn of events!



Pass is intercepted and returned all the way to the North Callaway goal line!



Bowling Green will have a chance to win it here with 0:36 left in the game@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6bet8Kuegy — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Mexico now leads 42-21 with just 3:18 in the third!!! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

3rd down stop from North Callaway.



1:46 left in the game, the Thunderbirds will begin a potential game wining drive at their own 15 yard line! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/f8j1Banxfn — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

End of the 3rd quarter



Osage Indians: 25

Boonville Pirates: 41



Osage has it in their own territory as we start the 4th! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

Boonville again!!! They quickly take advantage of the interception and take a 41-25 after a one yard run into the end zone. Final minute of the third quarter. The Osage Indians need an incredible 4th quarter to end their two game losing streak. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

MMA extends their lead! The Academy players chant the iconic theme song of the television show “Cops.” ?@KOMUnews? #FridayNightFever



“Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?”



Louisiana 14 | MMA 28 pic.twitter.com/9x9Dnhh2No — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

Mexico calls a time out. They have possession on the 1 yard line with just 1:30 left in the half. They lead Fulton 14-13. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/yZnCktmsgI — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Mexico TOUCHDOWN!!! Score is now Mexico leading Fulton 20-13. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

The kick is goooood for Mexico. They now lead Fulton 21-13. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/sqUm0rxuDF — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

3:35 left in the third and the Mexico Bulldogs lead the Fulton Hornets 35-21. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/KaNeUqWW8c — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

It’s 4th and 1 for Bowling Green at the 46. HUGE play coming up. Timeout has been called with 5:43 left in the game, score is still tied at 23@KOMUnews — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

INTERCEPTION!! Brockton McLaughlin commits his first turnover of the game throwing an INT in the end zone and Boonville returns it back into Osage territory. Huge turn of events. 34-25 with under three minutes left in the 3rd quarter @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

Mexico #24 Dante Billups is tackled at the 1 yard line by two Fulton defenders. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/A0JzbQafdl — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Hickman shuts down Jeff City on 4th and goal from the 3-yard line, but the Kewpies fumble on the ensuing possession. It’s 10-7 Jeff City late in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 3, 2020

#23 Matthew Weber ties the game at 23 with this BOOT right through the uprights!



7:39 left in the game @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/g9JemSaq3F — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

The pass is complete to #3 Trevor Borgman! The Marshall Owls score a touchdown!!!! The two point conversion was unsuccessful. Hallsville leads 28-18. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/iVZNQoZmRe — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

FUMBLE!! The Indians force a Colby Caton fumble at around the 40 yard line and Matt Barnes with the recovery. Down 9, Osage is in business in the second half!! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

At the end of the third quarter Hallsville is winning 28-12 over Marshall! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YsVfNu0Bki — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

A couple of positive plays have the Thunderbirds deep in the red zone.@KOMUnews — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Early in the third quarter, Rock Bridge trails Liberty 35-14. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/E1YWPdshCX — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 3, 2020

TOUCHDOWN INDIANS!! McLaughin fakes a jump pass and RB Jesse Wermuth takes the direct snap for the TD. Pirates lead is trimmed to 34-25. 7:28 left in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

Jeff City opens the second half with a field goal and leads Hickman 10-7. The Jays are threatening again inside the 10 with 3:55 to go in the third quarter. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 3, 2020

BOONVILLE RESPONDS!! Caton hits WR DJ Wesolak on a 35 yard strike to extend their lead to 34-19 after a failed PAT. Much needed TD for the Pirates. Osage looking for an answer. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

On 3rd down and 14 yards to go, the Hallsville Indians get a huge first down completion!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/TYHsbH2lFr — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

Bowling Green answers right back with a TD!



#1 Michael Starks runs it in for both the touchdown and the 2 point conversion.



Bowling Green re-gains the lead, they now lead 23-20@KOMUnews — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Donn Taylor and Cassidy Prater (pictured here) are named homecoming king and queen of Eldon High School. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WhiUZLj2fY — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

As halftime concludes, the MMA Colonels still lead the Louisiana Bulldogs. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 14 | MMA 21 pic.twitter.com/phv1VIC5Vt — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

The Marshall Owls were a yard short of the first down! The Hallsville Indians will get the ball on the six yard line! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nhj6GwoL3f — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

The Hallsville cheerleaders hype up the crowd and encourage the Indians defense to make a stop! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0SFQZb7GbJ — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

The Bobcats fumble the football and North Callaway recovers! Thunderbird football!



8:33 left in the 3rd quarter @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3Fma5zKHmR — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Immediately after kicking the ball back to the Louisiana Bulldogs after their go-ahead touchdown, MMA is able to intercept the ball with :06 seconds in the half. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Still

Louisiana 14 | MMA 21 pic.twitter.com/DLI4cQ1ag1 — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

To start the second half, the Hallsville Indians kickoff to the Marshall Owls!! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cQ9HRqRbXi — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

We are ready for some 2nd half football!



North Callaway will kick off to open up the half. They trail Bowling Green 15-13@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YlHQK0PiQ5 — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Boonville misses a FG as time expires in the first half.



Halftime here in Osage:

Osage Indians: 19

Boonville Pirates: 28



Pirates will get the hall to start the second half. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

The Eldon Mustangs marching band kicks off the homecoming festivities at Victor field. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jawBh5Z39I — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

The Hallsville Pride Marching Band performed during halftime! Each chair is separated six feet from the other to ensure social distancing. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QQZ5cB0o4E — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

That’s the end of the first half! The Blair Oaks Falcons lead the Eldon Mustangs 49-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jLMxKS72vq — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

At halftime, Rock Bridge trails Liberty by a score of 28-14. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DjGv4OgKgx — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 3, 2020

Jeff City responds with a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Seth Brooks with 1:21 to go in the half. It’s now halftime and Hickman and Jeff City are tied 7-7. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 3, 2020

With a 1:10 left in the half, @MOmilitaryacad regains the lead and promptly meets Enrique Pardon at the 10-yard line to celebrate the touchdown. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 14 | MMA 21 pic.twitter.com/kxobdrA6yC — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

Osage 19

Boonville 28

1:06 left in the 2nd quarter@KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

It’s halftime in Fayette as the Falcons lead Paris 7-0. Both teams waste multiple opportunities in the red zone, but it’s still anybody’s game heading into the second half. @KOMUnews #FNF — Kyle Pinnell (@RipCityManiac) October 3, 2020

Jayden Purdy scores on a 56-yard touchdown run! Blair Oaks continues to pile on the points, leading Eldon 49-0 with 5:26 left until halftime. @KOMUnews — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

AT THE HALF



High powered rushing attacks, long kick returns, and turnovers galore have set us up for a fight to the finish here!



Bowling Green: 15

North Callaway: 13@KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/PJHn3Tre7z — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Fulton QB #8 Courtland Simmons is stopped by Mexico defenders #5 Michael White and #22 Jesse Fennewald. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/JI5RQCQbF2 — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Battle ties the ballgame up at half after this nice pass for the TD and 2 point conversion! It’s 14-14 at the break. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1hMJ02VnmB — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) October 3, 2020

Jayden Purdy takes a handoff 25 yards up the middle for another Blair Oakes TD! Falcons lead the Eldon Mustangs 42-0 with 6:55 left in the second quarter. @KOMUnews — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

What a turn of events!!! Osage recovers an onside kick and then McLauglin runs it in again from one yard out. Pirates lead now down to 28-19 pending a two point conversion. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

The Osage student center sing their fight song as their Indians are fighting their way back into this game. 3 minutes left in the half! 28-13, Boonville. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/8YSWSILC5S — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

MCLAUGHLIN WHAT A RUN!! On 4th and 4, Brockton McLaughlin finds the end zone to trim the Pirate lead to 28–13 with 3:17 left in the half!! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/KY5FQtM5US — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

Touchdown Thunderbirds!!



Tailback, Trevor Ray runs it in for 6?? for North Callaway.



A fake extra point failed immediately after.



Bowling Green leads 15-13 with 17 seconds left in the 1st Half@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8sgcopBc56 — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

In a fan-less game, MMA creates their own energy and atmosphere. They have a lot to be excited about after scoring a game tying touchdown as the 2nd quarter winds down. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 14 | MMA 14 pic.twitter.com/7jFJF9N1Q5 — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

It’s a chilly night here at Hallsville High School! Fans and spectators bundle up in blankets and coats in order to stay warm! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UXL5Jm68gx — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

The Marshall Owls take a time out with 4 minutes left in the second quarter. Hallsville is ahead of Marshall 22-12! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7uU63ybEg8 — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

North Callaway turns it over on downs in the red zone, then recovers a fumble to get it right back.



It’s Thunderbird football in the red zone with 27 seconds left in the half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6Y8SvTIJYL — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Rock Bridge is coming back! The interception by Daleshaun Coleman sets up another Nathan Dent rushing TD! Liberty leads 28-14. Five minutes until half. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bf6ilhRTUt — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 3, 2020

Mexico band plays the fight song after the scoring plays. Mexico leads Fulton 14-7 in the Highway 54 Bowl. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/NfSER045HS — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Touchdown Fayette! Senior Zach Henderson makes the catch in the back of the end zone on fourth down. It’s now 7-0 Fayette over Paris with just over a minute remaining in the first half. @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/A3TSlh9PH9 — Kyle Pinnell (@RipCityManiac) October 3, 2020

Mexico #24 Andrew Runge’s kick is gooooood!! Score is now 14-7, Mexico is leading. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/gT6TpCrOmw — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

The Hallsville offense starts the drive with the ball on the one yard line! It’s a long way to go for the Indians! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/l5BCmImcKQ — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

A quarterback keeper from TJ Turner on 4th and goal from the one yard line gives Hickman a 7-0 lead over Jeff City late in the first half. @KOMUnews — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 3, 2020

Mexico Bulldogs #24 Dante Billups runs it in for a Mexico TOUCHDOWN!!!! Score is now 13-7. Timeout has been called, Billups hurt on the play. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/ZZCc5DHgKk — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

MMA is the Missouri Military Academy. The Academy stands for several core values that they hope to incorporate in everything they do—including football games.



Discipline + Scholarship + Leadership = Success. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/JhPSQMvd7V — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

A sign of life for the Thunderbirds here as they covert a 3rd and long on a screen pass to Trevor Ray.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/q0UGa922hh — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

#4 Tyger Cobb is responsible for two rushing touchdowns and one passing TD! The Hallsville quarterback continues to lead the Indains offense! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GNK4x33Pki — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

ANOTHER HELIAS TOUCHDOWN!! It’s turning into a rout here at Adkins stadium. 34-0 Crusaders.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gGvrsPzKX5 — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) October 3, 2020

North Callaway forces a punt and will start at their own 25 yard line. They haven’t managed much on offense so far, we’ll see if they can put up some offensive points here, currently down by 8@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/CNxkd962Sx — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

And now it’s McKee on the long TD catch from Caton. The Pirate cheerleaders and fans LOVE IT. Pirates lead 28-7 with 8:46 left in the half. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/McfBliORB7 — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

Another flag on the play, offsides called on Mexico. Fulton 1st down at the 42. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Fulton #8 Courtland Simmons runs the ball for a third down on the first play of the second quarter. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Kd81tDUvIh — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Liberty forces the fumble on the kickoff return and runs it back for the touchdown. Liberty leads Rock Bridge 28-0 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jsasuKmLor — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 3, 2020

Fayette comes close to opening the score, but a crucial tackle by Paris’ Brock Miller forces the fourth down stop. @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/ySAJa9QPqR — Kyle Pinnell (@RipCityManiac) October 3, 2020

The Marshall Owls stomp down the field and score another touchdown!! The two point conversion was not successful! The Indians are ahead only 16-12! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DI55DAGdme — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

The Blair Oaks Mascot Hypes up the crowd as the falcons lead Eldon 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VfUY0O6ZEL — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

Pirates extend the lead!!! QB Colby Caton scored his 2nd of the half and gives Boonville a 21-7 lead as we end the first quarter. Second quarter coming up here in Osage. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/hPUIwFcEZY — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

SCORE UPDATE! Another successful touchdown and two point conversion from the Hallsville Indians! The Indians extend their lead 16-6 over the Owls! ???? @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qJDmlr9cKV — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

MMA gathers in a huddle after the end of the 1st quarter. Coach Peyton assures the team that “they’ve got it.” Louisiana still leads. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 6 | MMA 0 pic.twitter.com/lAcXYVDWAX — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

Capital City punter Ian Nelson with a botched snap... which he then runs a huge gain and the first Cavalier first down of the night. As @PatMcAfeeShow would say... FOR THE BRAND.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/C998JubizQ — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) October 3, 2020

At the end of 1??



Thunderbirds at midfield to open up the 2nd Quarter@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/I54bMIO6ta — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

After the first quarter, Liberty leads Rock Bridge 14-0. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kNf1LZB3eT — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 3, 2020

The extra point is blocked!! #69 DJ Larkin on the Hallsville Indians blocked the Marshall Owls kick! The Owls still trail the Indians by two points! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Azou4s63L5 — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

Jayden Purdy takes a toss sweep 2 yards for a touchdown. Blair Oaks Falcons lead the Eldon Mustangs 21-0 with 2:35 left in the first quarter. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ccKQ1nQeYg — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

The Osage Indians band trying to give some momentum back to their team as they’ve fallen behind 14-7 early to Boonville. 4:17 left in the first quarter. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Euy16d2DVQ — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

With two minutes left in the quarter, Louisiana puts 6 on the board— but that’s all after MMA blocks the extra point attempt. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 6 | MMA 0 pic.twitter.com/IUiu6IFk6c — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

The Marshall Owls respond with there own touchdown! The Indians still lead 8-6! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3lBppvkKUu — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

Another Crusader touchdown!!! Needless to say, the Helias hype machine is alive and well on the visitor’s sideline.



After a missed XP, it is 20-0 Helias with 4:14 to go in Q1.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/DCRFIgQGtG — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) October 3, 2020

Mexico fumbles and Fulton recovers the ball at the 26. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/gwYtB3VU4s — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

No longer scoreless! Bowling Green’s Michael Starks punches it in the endzone for 6??! The Bobcats converted the 2 point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4C0R7FmIJC — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

Now Paris comes up with the red zone stop and Fayette will take over. Still 0-0 as we near the end of the first. @KOMUnews #FNF — Kyle Pinnell (@RipCityManiac) October 3, 2020

A little over half way through the 1st quarter and neither team has been able to put points on the board in a battle of the defenses. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever



Louisiana 0 | MMA 0 pic.twitter.com/5i5YPlcJ4W — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

False start against the Fulton Hornets. Fulton has possession at the 44. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/ugPL2yjQPR — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

On 4th and 2, Brockton McLaughlin gets stuffed at the line of scrimmage and Boonville takes over at the Indian 38 with 6:11 left in the first quarter! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/61RTfb74Oc — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

Things are heating up here in Mexico between the Mexico Bulldogs and the Fulton Hornets. Both teams are playing for bragging rights in the Highway 54 Bowl. Score is 7-7 with 6:13 left in the quarter. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/XxxPfdc7a0 — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Alex Clement strikes again!!!



Touchdown number two on the night for the Helias RB, and it’s all Crusaders early.



6:46 to go in Q1

Capital City: 0

Helias: 14@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hmzPPgQFCN — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) October 3, 2020

Battle scores EARLY against Moberly with the QB keep off of a long kickoff return to start the game! #FNF @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9PdMJB8yQT — Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) October 3, 2020

Helias RB Alex Clement LOWERING THE SHOULDER on this touchdown run to put the Crusaders up early with 9:54 to go in Q1??@KOMUnews

Capital City: 0

Helias: 7 pic.twitter.com/alOPunV0XM — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) October 3, 2020

Score at Mexico with 9:42 left in the first:

Mexico Bulldogs: 7

Fulton Hornets: 0 @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

North Callaway will take over at their own 35 after a 4th down stop! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/E1ZfvjRndq — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 3, 2020

The Osage student section is FIRED UP after that TD!! Indians up 7-0 on Boonville @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/o0KK46RRTz — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

TOUCHDOWN!!! The Hallsville Indians scored first with a great run from #4 quarterback Tyger Cobb! The two point conversion was successful! The Indians are beating the Owls 8-0! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sjSO2TRc89 — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

INDIANS STRIKE FIRST!!! RB Eric Hood punches it in from 7 yards out and gives Ostage a 7-0 lead over Boonville early with 9:44 left in the 1st quarter! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/C7k78yecsk — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 3, 2020

We’re just moments away from kickoff between Jeff City and Hickman, one of the oldest rivalries in the state. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hUqjqbRfF7 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 3, 2020

And it’s time for kickoff! The 2-2 Missouri Military Academy Colones take on the 1-4 Louisiana Bulldogs in their second non-conference matchup in two weeks. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/RrFuK3cEV1 — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 3, 2020

Mexico #4 Ty Prince runs the ball in for a TOUCHDOWN!!! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Wg3TXJtQ2w — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

Visiting Fulton fumbles the ball and Mexico recovers the ball. The Mexico Bulldogs gain possession at the Fulton 42. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/O8wZpPAZf0 — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 3, 2020

The team captains met in center field for the coin toss! The Marshall Owls won the coin toss and decided to defer. The Owls will kick off to the Indians! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5yAesy2gLZ — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 3, 2020

The Eldon Mustangs take the field for the first drive of the game. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/NZYJasDlJl — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 3, 2020

Visiting Fulton has won the toss and they will receive to start the game! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/2UJryfK3d5 — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 2, 2020

Boonville won the toss and has elected to defer. The Indians will receive to start things off here in Osage. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/lIGk1nLPFQ — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 2, 2020

Falcons and Mustangs captains meet for the coin toss. Kickoff is two minutes away for Blair Oakes and Eldon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zHpfGYb9vS — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 2, 2020

Here come the Mexico Bulldogs!! 5 minutes till the start of this years Highway 54 Bowl! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/dyBa6TWcm2 — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 2, 2020

The Hallsville Indians storm the field carrying both the American and school Flag! The Indians are ready for game time! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AajFmDjG1R — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 2, 2020

Stands filling up tonight at Adkins Stadium for the upcoming clash between 0-5 Capital City and 5-0 Hellas Catholic. Follow along with me tonight @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pzxnI89JDF — Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) October 2, 2020

The Thunderbirds have taken the field just prior to kickoff, led by Head Coach, Don Boulware! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/QrRo0F1I4v — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 2, 2020

The Eldon Mustangs take the field for homecoming night. Kickoff is less than 5 minutes away. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/xhwxf0cI5M — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 2, 2020

Athletic directors from both schools pose for a photo with the Highway 54 Sign. The rivalry between Fulton and Mexico goes back 100 years. The winner of tonight’s game will receive the sign as a “trophy” for winning the Highway 54 Bowl. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/98G2xUKnQD — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 2, 2020

The Fulton Hornets take the field again with just over 6 minutes till game time. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/5OfwPFtC2X — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 2, 2020

I made it to Fayette where the Fayette Falcons (2-3) prepare to host the Paris Coyotes (2-3) in its homecoming game. It’s another beautiful fall Friday night for some football, and you can follow along here. @KOMUnews #FNF pic.twitter.com/N0kjOUYFKg — Kyle Pinnell (@RipCityManiac) October 2, 2020

I’m here at North Callaway High School where the 3-1 Thunderbirds are set to take on the 3-2 Bowling Green Bobcats. Kickoff set for 7 PM CST! I’ll be live tweeting updates for @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/FWT9U46TY9 — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) October 2, 2020

Rock Bridge enters tonight's game with a 4-1 record. Liberty is undefeated. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8JknGOPxcO — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 2, 2020

With temperatures in the 50s, it is a perfect night for high school football here in Mexico, Missouri. We are about 15 minutes away from kickoff where the Louisiana Bulldogs take on the Missouri Military Academy Colonels.



Follow along for updates! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/LoEfk9AuMf — Sydney Dixon (@sydneydixon_) October 2, 2020

Osage takes the field. Moments away from kickoff here between the Indians and the Boonville Pirates. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/UuYxUlUV2o — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 2, 2020

The Fulton Hornets are taking the field to warm up with just under 30 minutes to game time. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/un1DSOtMKG — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 2, 2020

Beautiful night for football here in Mexico, Missouri. Catch my highlights on @KOMUnews at 10 and follow @IdelmanKarsen for updates throughout the game. pic.twitter.com/BioU60JiS9 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 2, 2020

The Rock Bridge Bruins host the Liberty Blue Jays at 7 p.m. tonight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mJx4jkmecH — Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) October 2, 2020

Homecoming royalty will be crowned tonight as the Eldon Mustangs take on the Blair Oakes Falcons at 7 from Victor Field in Eldon, Mo @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KyD4A4rtTW — Elliot Skillings (@ElliotSkilling1) October 2, 2020

Osage fell to Boonville 35-14 when they met last September. Indians looking for some revenge tonight as they head back to the locker room for the final time before kickoff. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/xOVlBC4GgS — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 2, 2020

Tonight is Senior Night at Mexico High School. Senior football players and senior cheerleaders are being announced and honored prior to the start of the game. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/Rxg9xkaPfm — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 2, 2020

Going into tonight’s game the visiting Fulton Hornets are 0-5 while the home team, the Mexico Bulldogs, are 2-2. @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever — Karsen Idelman (@IdelmanKarsen) October 2, 2020

Hallsville High School encourages fans to pick up a team roster and use the hand sanitizer provided when entering the stadium! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/p7BjhYX7qy — Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) October 2, 2020

Stage is set for some football!! Boonville Pirates (2-3) at Osage Indians (2-3) kicking off in just over 30 minutes! @KOMUnews #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/1obLq1rQQI — Harrison (@harrisonvapnek) October 2, 2020

The Hallsville Indians host the

Marshall Owls tonight at 7pm! I will be tweeting live updates and scores from the game :) @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/akR89mpUPe