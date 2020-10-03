Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are bolded and home teams are on the bottom.
|
Battle 37
Moberly 36
|
Hickman 14
|
Helias 51
|
Blair Oaks 69
Eldon 6
|
Paris 0
Fayette 32
|
Fulton 28
Mexico 49
|
Louisiana 34
MMA 47
|
Bowling Green 30
|
Boonville 55
Osage 31
|
Liberty 52
Rock Bridge 28
|
Van-Far 12
|
Marshall 26
Hallsville 28
|
California 43
|
Clopton 7
|
Tipton 12
Cole Camp 13
|
Sullivan 41
Hermann 7
|
Centralia 50
Cuba 12
|
Hannibal 47
Kirksville 14
|
Salisbury 12
Knox County 42
|
Slater 13
Lincoln 14
|
Brookfield 12
Monroe City 26
|
Owensville 46
Pacific 28
|
Camdenton 38
Hilcrest 14
|
Westran 26
Scotland County 12
|
Macon 50
South Shelby 0
