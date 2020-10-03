Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri

By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are bolded and home teams are on the bottom.

Battle 37

Moberly 36

Jefferson City 17

Hickman 14

Helias 51

Capital City 6

Blair Oaks 69

Eldon 6

Paris 0

Fayette 32

Fulton 28

Mexico 49

Louisiana 34

MMA 47

Bowling Green 30

North Callaway 23

Boonville 55

Osage 31

Liberty 52

Rock Bridge 28

Van-Far 12

South Callaway 62

Marshall 26

Hallsville 28

California 43

Versailles 7

Montgomery County 42

Clopton 7

Tipton 12

Cole Camp 13

Sullivan 41

Hermann 7

Centralia 50

Cuba 12

Hannibal 47

Kirksville 14

Salisbury 12

Knox County 42

Slater 13

Lincoln 14

Brookfield 12

Monroe City 26

Owensville 46

Pacific 28

Camdenton 38

Hilcrest 14

Westran 26

Scotland County 12

Macon 50

South Shelby 0

