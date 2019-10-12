Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos

9 hours 18 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT October 11, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Joe Miller, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Hickman players stand united against breast cancer on a touching pink out night | Amanda Gilchrist, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 7 Game of the Week features an interesting game between a traveling Rockhurst (3-3) and Battle (4-2).

Rockhurst won a lion’s share of their games by scoring less than 20 points (they've only topped that score once). Battle is the complete opposite. Battle has scored below 20 just once, and they have cracked 60 points multiple times.

This looks to be an exciting matchup between Battle’s high scoring offense and Rockhurst’s defense.Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top

Loading ...