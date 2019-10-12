Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos

Hickman players stand united against breast cancer on a touching pink out night | Amanda Gilchrist, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 7 Game of the Week features an interesting game between a traveling Rockhurst (3-3) and Battle (4-2).

Rockhurst won a lion’s share of their games by scoring less than 20 points (they've only topped that score once). Battle is the complete opposite. Battle has scored below 20 just once, and they have cracked 60 points multiple times.

This looks to be an exciting matchup between Battle’s high scoring offense and Rockhurst’s defense.Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top

After their 63-0 win tonight against Jefferson City, the DeSmet Spartans improve to 7-0 and will look to remain undefeated next week against Central Cape Girardeau! The Jays, on the other hand, will look to pick up another win before districts against Battle! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BoKrPatcrF — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Jeaven Brown continues to show why he’s not a snowFLAKEY quarterback as he dives in for a Hickman touchdown! After a blocked PAT, N. Kansas City and Hickman are tied at 35 as things start to heat up in this chilly weather! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vZCHsRjqaq — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Booneville Pirates with another sweeping victory as they take out the struggling Eldon Mustangs 56-26 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VQ6lf91Wjd — Zack Komoroski (@KomoroskiZack) October 12, 2019

The DeSmet Spartans pushed through chilly temperatures tonight and came up with a big win over the Jefferson City Jays 63-0! The Spartans remain undefeated and improve to 7-0, while the Jays fall to 2-5 on the year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X6U5xESR3c — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Hannibal makes it four wins in a row, improving to 4-3 on the year as they knock off Moberly. Final Score: Hannibal: 31 - Moberly: 17 @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/PkBjk4PoWM — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) October 12, 2019

The Hornets have woken back up after a quick hibernation and have taken the lead back, with a minute left in the third quarter:

North Kansas City 35

Hickman 29@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8qB7oJ2TNL — Robbie (@Liapis_) October 12, 2019

After a long battle in North Callaway, the Montgomery County Wildcats fall to the North Callaway Thunderbirds.

FINAL:

NORTH CALLAWAY- 28

MONTGOMERY COUNTY- 22@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9d0HDEMVp0 — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

FINAL: @rbhsbruinbear 48, Smith-Cotton 21.



The Tigers came prepared to play, but the Bruins outmatched them as the game went on. RB moves to 3-4, while SC still searches for their first win.



That’s all for tonight. I leave you with the play of the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Kpki4Vtmz6 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

To kick off the fourth quarter, senior kicker Luke Bauer drills a 29-yard field goal to extend DeSmet’s lead to 63-0! Jefferson City will get the ball back in hopes of finding the end zone for the first time tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kDkwxTvbIe — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Fr. Tolton High School would score late in the 4th but St. Mary’s took the Dub 44-6.



Apparently Tim Muxo has already been contacted by several NFL teams after his other-worldly performance ???? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TtQCVELRK6 — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) October 12, 2019

That’s all folks! The Hallsville Indians have crossed the finish line and have defeated the California Pintos with Husky Mason scoring five touchdowns for the Indians tonight! Final score Hallsville 38-0 California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hPNGdBE3F1 — Ben Beythoun (@BBeythoun) October 12, 2019

This has definitely not been the cleanest game. Penalty flags have been thrown all over the field tonight, especially against Jefferson City. At the end of the third quarter, DeSmet leads the Jays 60-0! Stay tuned for fourth quarter updates! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UZr8r6bT9t — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Starting the fourth quarter, the Fulton Hornets lead 62-14 over the KC Southeast Knights. Normally Hornets hibernate when it gets cold, but not in Mid-Missouri @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kxwDhhhzUK — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

#13 continues to deliver touchdowns for the Indians as Husky Mason scores his fifth one of the night over the Pintos! Hallsville leads California 38-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yeYukuoS0G — Ben Beythoun (@BBeythoun) October 12, 2019

Going home as the ice queen ?? this evening is your Hickman High School Homecoming Queen . . .



TAYNAYIA BROADUS ??@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rnrx5TLfKu — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Cole Camp extends their lead to 42-6 against the Tipton Cardinals. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hiwL3euXvJ — Sam Olsen (@sam_olsen_) October 12, 2019

According to Spongebob, Leif Erikson Day was just this past Wednesday! But unfortunately for Southern Boone, their lucky Viking on the sideline could not help them pull out the victory.



FINAL:

Southern Boone: 0

Blair Oaks: 40@KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/IZQCkkD4Nu — Shane Palma (@TheShanePalma) October 12, 2019

FINAL:

South Callaway 50

Van-Far 0

This has given Van-Far's 1st season coach John Kliewer his 5th loss of the season.

Van-Far now has a 1-5 record and S. Callaway now has a 3-4 record@KOMUsports #FridayNightFever #FNF pic.twitter.com/nWqbJcBz2I — Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) October 12, 2019

North Callaway scored again, but this time Montgomery County answered! The score is now 28-22 with North Callaway leading with about 3 minutes left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/210ETWeUCy — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

Smith-Cotton has scored for the first time since the first quarter, with a one-yard TD run. They trail 48-14 in the final frame. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/of3PFHE4iV — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Fayette scores once again! The score is now 38-6 with the Fayette Falcons leading the Harrisburg Bulldongs at the end of the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/cphH1YrFlv — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) October 12, 2019

They cannot be stopped! The DeSmet Spartans add to their lead after quarterback Michael Wheeler delivered an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ra’shod Harvey-Smith. The score is now 60-0, midway through the third quarter! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BryMBqCcaT — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Cheatum punches it in with a short-yardage score. Rock Bridge leads 48-7 in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8QKaJQaUmb — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

End of 3rd quarter and Blair Oaks keeps their shutout with a 34-0 lead. It really is a great game for a falcon homecoming @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vafSbZa966 — Mia Rugai (@MiaRugai) October 12, 2019

There’s a lot to be excited about for DeSmet at halftime. They find themselves leading Jefferson City 47-0 at halftime. Both Darez Snider and Rico Barfield have two rushing touchdowns in this one. Turnovers and penalties have been hurting the Jays all night long. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b4lIo5YtVF — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

QB Nick Ferrari is rocked by #66 Jonathan Schoenfeld of the Mustangs before halftime as Boonville leads 21-12 @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/kBr6dqlXrI — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) October 12, 2019

N. Kansas City appears to have cold feet as Hickman’s #10 Felix Pippenger brings his touchdown total to 3 on the night giving the Kewpies the lead as we head into Homecoming festivities at halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nvE9r7J2Ti — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Hajicek isn’t slowing down. He fires a dime to Nivens for a 40-yard score. PAT is no good. 41-7 Bruins. This escalated quickly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/42SqUhB8ZR — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Tonight at North Callaway was BYOB- bring your own blanket!! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/a16qXcK6oO — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

That’s Tim Muxo of St. Mary’s doing his best Tyreek Hill impression on the 60+ yard dash to the house! ??‍???? The Dragons of St. Mary’s are burning the Trailblazers of Tolton High 31-0 late in the third @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vMhhrF3U5s — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) October 12, 2019

Hickman looks like they’re starting to have a SNOW ball of a time as #6 Jeaven Brown connects with #8 TJ Turner for another touchdown as they close the gap on N. Kansas City’s lead, 28-22@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QtHinn6Wb6 — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Eldon Head coach Chad Hult calls a timeout as the Mustangs try to decrease their deficit before halftime against the Pirates @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/kRPieFQmwV — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) October 12, 2019

We pick it up in the 2nd quarter as Boonville’s Trammell Coleman weaves through the Eldon defense to lengthen their lead 21-12 @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/t4IOpEXoKX — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) October 12, 2019

It’s a special night for Fayette High School as it is their homecoming game, during half time they crowned their king and queen. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Efc4mVwhM3 — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) October 12, 2019

The Spartans are racking up the rushing touchdowns tonight! This time it’s junior running back Taj Butts that gets the score for DeSmet. The score definitely isn’t pretty out here for Jays fans. DeSmet leads by a score of 47-0 with 2:30 to go in the first half! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rXi5saMuMr — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

WHAT. A. PLAY. Moberly’s Toby Short swipes a sure interception out of the Hannibal DB’s hands to get a huge gain for the Spartans! That catch would set up a field goal for Moberly, who leads 17-13 at half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Fm0S6c2VjD — Nate Brenner (@natebrenner4) October 12, 2019

The Battle High School band performs their halftime show, entitled Me, Myself, and... The show is a musical comment on the prevalence of social media. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/y15AuvjcV7 — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 12, 2019

At this point in the season, every game is crucial. Let’s take a look at the current district standings for both teams. Jefferson City is looking to pick up a few wins to reach a higher seed for the tournament, while DeSmet is flying high on top of their district. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OYXNQrB7P2 — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Halftime! To wrap up the Homecoming event, students were donned royalty of the Blair Oaks court. Special guests include last years King and Queen along with some little friends! The Falcons lead the Eagles 28-0 as we make our way into the 3rd Quarter! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/xilgNNh1dg — Shane Palma (@TheShanePalma) October 12, 2019

Boonville ahead of Eldon 21-12 as the first half comes to a close with a pick by Eldon, but they couldn’t take it home getting knocked out of bounds @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YW39JCnqoN — Zack Komoroski (@KomoroskiZack) October 12, 2019

It’s halftime here in Fayette and the homecoming royalty took centerfield! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/KbmrFkmYkd — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) October 12, 2019

Warmups are in full swing for the Fayette Falcons! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rvTZg4qXtN — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) October 12, 2019

The cheerleaders from Van-Far don't need the traditional uniform to prove they are a team with spirit. The cheerleaders for both Van-Far and S. Callaway bundled up tonight in jackets, headbands, and leggings to support their respective teams@KOMUsports #FridayNightFever #FNF pic.twitter.com/cVIPVbo9BE — Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) October 12, 2019

The Rockhurst Hawklets bring the score to 16-0 with 30 seconds left in the half. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/epY3az74LV — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 12, 2019

The Kewpies avoid a complete “meltdown” with #10 Felix Pippenger’s second touchdown of the night making this a two possession game as N. Kansas City leads Hickman 28-14@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2hBOhSzTy2 — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Cold October Friday nights means cold October high school football (aka the best kind of football). The North Callaway student section is keeping warm with hot chocolate and lots of blankets!! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CzweFoSRUE — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

.@JJAngelo3 and I have arrived at Father Tolton, where the Trail Blazers trail 24-0 to St. Mary’s at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nB0aRkJthS — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

They say it’s hard to play the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on a Friday night. Well it’s equally as hard to play the Spartans on their home field on a Friday night. The crowd shows energy on every single play. Even if the Spartans are leading by 47. Spartans lead 47-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kMrfY0ivC9 — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) October 12, 2019

It’s halftime under the bright lights of Rock Bridge High School. 28-7, Bruins lead over Smith-Cotton. QB Hajicek has two TD passes and the run game got going in the 2nd quarter. Tigers QB Grupe has a couple very impressive scampers, but his team trails in this one. @komusports pic.twitter.com/BeFZ331CXf — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Fayette scores once again! #40 DJ Moore punches it in! A successful 2 point conversion makes the score 30-6 for Fayette with just under a minute left in the first half. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/SMiyQyBQPd — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) October 12, 2019

63 miles and over an hour drive couldn't stop the South Callaway Bulldogs from showing up to represent at Van-Far high school for the Varsity football game tonight.

S. Callaway currently leads 26-0 against Van-Far at the half@KOMUsports#FridayNightFever#FNF pic.twitter.com/TTC6Hj7dkQ — Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) October 12, 2019

The crowd is loving this halftime show at North Callaway!! The score going into half is 14-14 against Montgomery County. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zPwqTSbjPk — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

Heisman Trophy player Mike Garrett coaching the Rockhurst Hawklets...possibly to victory? CURRENT SCORE: 14-0 with Rockhurst in the lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u9FbH9IyDr — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) October 12, 2019

Only the essentials for hydration: water, Powerade, and hot chocolate. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/823jndzQAW — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

Can’t get much better than watching the one and only Tony Serevino coach his team @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8Mqwe7Cu3U — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) October 12, 2019

Hallsville run in a third consecutive touchdown with the lightning speed of #13 Husky Mason! The Indians now lead the Pintos 18-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yxernulYMU — Ben Beythoun (@BBeythoun) October 12, 2019

Hajicek finds receiver Spencer Nivens for another RB touchdown. Smith-Cotton punched Rock Bridge in then mouth, but the Bruins responded very well. 28-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2wk8QMUGGl — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Here at North Callaway, the North Callaway Thunderbirds are locked 14-14 with the Montgomery County Wildcats with 47 seconds left in the half. This ones gonna be a close one!@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nNe4pVUYP8 — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

The faithful North Kansas City student section coming out in the cold, not to mention the two hour drive. They currently lead Hickman 28-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HUZS3lDpmE — Robbie (@Liapis_) October 12, 2019

Just as the Eagles would say, Lentz is living his “life in the fast lane” and it’s surely making SB lose their mind! A touchdown for the Falcons puts them up 28-0 late in the 2nd. Comeback time? Or will the ?? leave the Falcons checking into their Hotel California?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Wy2sUHCJEB — Shane Palma (@TheShanePalma) October 12, 2019

Touchdown Spartans! Moberly’s 5’11”, 225 pound RB Jarrett Kinder mows his way through the Hannibal defense to score a 20-yard rushing touchdown. Moberly 14-7 Hannibal @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yjhCynU9hF — Nate Brenner (@natebrenner4) October 12, 2019

Freshman Tyson Ellison from Battle High Shool stays warm in the 40 degree temperatures. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/CdDjTM8WmK — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 12, 2019

RB Bryce Jackson was a tank on this drive. He had a bruising 20-yard scamper to set up this run up the middle, which he took in for the score. Halftime approaching AND ROCK BRIDGE WENT ONSIDE AND RECOVERED. 21-7 and they have the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QeMfz67kfu — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Because of this t-shirt donned here by Bruin Bear. The Rock Bridge athletic program was able to raise $2,000 towards cancer research @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dhZzfHhFpZ — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) October 12, 2019

The N. Kansas City Hornets have not “chilled out” as they strike first in the second quarter to extend their lead over the Hickman Kewpies 28-7@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Rw80rGLFUc — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Rico Barfield with his second touchdown. What’s surprising is that it’s only his second one because the Spartans have scored 40-0 points and there’s still less than 2 minutes left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U5mEecu7Bi — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) October 12, 2019

Hannibal fumbles the punt and Moberly gains possession 45 yards away from the end zone. Score still 7-7 @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/VNmtf3Co1g — Jack McGrath (@byJackMcGrath) October 12, 2019

The score of the Cardinals game was just announced.... which means I'm at a Missouri High School football game in October.

S. Callaway 20

Van-Far 0

5:40 left in the half@KOMUsports #FridayNightFever #FNF pic.twitter.com/fG65icW4dl — Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) October 12, 2019

These fans have their hot chocolate and are bundled up to support their favorite team! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ohf26Y9Dkl — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) October 12, 2019

Kicking off the Homecoming Festivities with a beautiful sunset @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/a96XWXbkFF — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) October 12, 2019

Warm Ups are in full swing for the Fayette Falcons @KOMUsports @fayettehighschool pic.twitter.com/ib04MuK9Az — Kiersten Hess KOMU 8 (@HessKomu) October 12, 2019

Oh Hey ????! What if I told you that De Smet scored again. Would you believe me? If so you’re correct. Spartans now lead 34-0 with less than 4 minutes left to play in the first quarter. No that is not a typo. We’re still in the first quarter here at Creve Coeur. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5tfPmvDUE9 — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) October 12, 2019

Hesimen Trophy player Mike Garrett coaching the Rockhurst Hawklets...possibly to victory? CURRENT SCORE: 14-0 with Rockhurst in the lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tqroH18owu — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) October 12, 2019

The Kewpies answer right back with their “frost” touchdown of the night on a run by #10 Felix Pippenger to bring the score to 21-7 as they still trail N. Kansas City@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QqYHYytHzB — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Guess who?! DeSmet running back Darez Snider took it the distance for another long touchdown run. It’s getting ugly in Creve Coeur as the Spartans lead Jefferson City 27-0. There’s still 4:20 left in the first quarter! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SUsKygqF5A — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Harrisburg Touchdown! #12 Tanner Lanes completes a pass to #32 Jace Carr deep in the end zone. The score stands 8-6 with Fayette in the lead. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/mOL1VzLAuG — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) October 12, 2019

After an un-brrrr-lievable ?? touchdown pass from #15 Seth Mattly to #89 John Elful, N Kansas City leads Hickman 21-0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vtH8qs13bp — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

Wow! The Spartans continue to dominate the Jays. 27-0 halfway through the first quarter. The temperature clearly not affecting the Spartans. Now the crowd starts to shout “We want Bama”. Think the Spartans can battle it out with the Crimson Tide? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yey8l8MuZm — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) October 12, 2019

Smith-Cotton has tied it! What a run from Grupe, stretching the ball across the goal line for the touchdown. PAT good, and it’s 7-7 in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BJ7U2PySgo — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Tigers’ QB Brett Grupe takes a QB draw 8 yards for a key fourth down conversion. Still 7-0, but the Tigers are driving. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4Fnm89iUqe — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Hallsville strike the first blow as #17 Crane Cooper scores the first touchdown of the night with just over a minute left in the first quarter! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KelZrpOLZf — Ben Beythoun (@BBeythoun) October 12, 2019

Here’s Stockman! He doesn’t have a wooden door to break down like Jack Nicholson in The Shining, but the Falcons smash their way into the end zone for another touchdown! Blair Oaks score faster than I can tweet, and lead the Eagles 21-0 in the 1st. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/WLfXm1VyRl — Shane Palma (@TheShanePalma) October 12, 2019

No, you’re not seeing double. #9 Stockman completes another falcon 3 yard run to make Blair Oaks lead 21-0 over Southern Boone @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DiHuAxbBz1 — Mia Rugai (@MiaRugai) October 12, 2019

Who says tweeters can’t also be athletes?! While I might’ve had a road easier traveled, Lentz once again drove the defense with him down the field for a 45 yard gain. Blair Oaks leads Southern Boone 7-0 late in the 1st Quarter. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/F0cJbhubuI — Shane Palma (@TheShanePalma) October 12, 2019

They should rename this place Burrrr Oaks (yes my fingers are extremely cold and I’m freezing)??. Falcons RB Riley Lentz breaks the ice first in this game with a 2 yard touchdown run. 7-0 Blair Oaks over Southern Boone here in the 1st Quarter @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/hMfU8k64jm — Shane Palma (@TheShanePalma) October 12, 2019

FUMBLE!! The Van Far Indians take full advantage of S. Callaway’s redzone fumble and get their first takeaway of the night.

S. Callaway 14 - Van Far 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hQIwcTe1Uc — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) October 12, 2019

Touchdown Pirates! Senior LB Owen Johnson forces the fumble on the edge of the Hannibal red zone, and Kaiser Greenwell returns it 75 yards for the touchdown. 7-0 Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UwdkFJN9Zf — Nate Brenner (@natebrenner4) October 12, 2019

S. Callaway getting some much needed rest after another S. Callaway TD! Bulldogs RB Hayden Vaught showed off the burners on his 60 yard run for the score.

S.Callaway 14- Van Far 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6QlBjoNZQU — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) October 12, 2019

When coaches say “if it hits you in the hands, catch it” junior AJ Henderson listens!! The Fulton Hornets now lead the KC Southeast Knights 8-0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vKzvEBtwJi — Courtney Richter (@courtrichter) October 12, 2019

Rock Bridge QB Grant Hajicek escaped pressure and made an incredible throw to WR Brett Mooney, who flashed some toe drag swag to finish it off.



This led to a TD catch by WR Brett Bowers on a backshoulder fade from Hajicek. 7-0 Bruins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/29leoJdTuK — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

The DeSmet offense strikes again! After an interception on defense, junior running back Rico Barfield gets a touchdown run of his own on 1st and goal. The extra point was good, so the Spartans are up 13-0 with 9 minutes to go in the first! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IbzJn2uxwI — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

The Fulton Hornets score on fourth down, a Fulton 4th down you could say. After a successful 2 point conversion the Fulton Hornets are up 8-0 over the KC Southeast Knigts. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0opIHIID1t — Justin Baer (@JustinB14191576) October 12, 2019

And a big time INT from S. Callaway DB Brendon Mealy. ????@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DeATIobyre — Thomas Zaffalon (@ZaffySports) October 12, 2019

Hickman players stand united against breast cancer on a touching pink out night ?? we are almost underway as they look for a homecoming win against North Kansas City@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hR6rIvvLoK — Amanda Gilchrist (@aegilchrist) October 12, 2019

The DeSmet Offense is starting out hot! On what looked like a tackle for a short gain, Spartan running back Darez Snider took it to the house for a quick touchdown! DeSmet leads 6-0 early after a blocked extra point attempt @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OZeTFaec4O — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 12, 2019

Harrison Keller of Battle High School makes the Spartan’s first down. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/lAIN5J43z4 — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 12, 2019

Smith-Cotton came to play. A big run from RB Cameron Finley moves them into Bruin territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q3kjLqhx4s — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 12, 2019

Not the way the Jays wanted to start the game. They get a penalty before their first play of the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SHZ4EtTd7b — Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) October 12, 2019

It’s pajama night in the Moberly student section! They keep warm with some solid quad stretches @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cyymcn4mBv — Nate Brenner (@natebrenner4) October 11, 2019

It’s a chilly night of football at Moberly High School! The Hannibal Pirates will take on the Spartans in just a few minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gvPkwn7epr — Nate Brenner (@natebrenner4) October 11, 2019

Kickoff is less than 30 minutes away at DeSmet High School. With that said, let’s take a look at some keys to the game for the Jefferson City Jays and the DeSmet Spartans! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dvfNP0oUTN — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 11, 2019

Battle High School junior Erin Wiedmier covers up with blankets in the 45 degree temperatures. Kickoff is in 20 minutes. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/qMPEeJ9Pqi — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 11, 2019

We all know the famous color pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. But you might also notice the Rock Bridge Bruins wearing blue socks tonight. They’re rocking the blue as a tribute to Rock Bridge families affected by colon cancer. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U6NMaeffn1 — J.J. Angelo (@JJAngelo3) October 11, 2019

In the midst of the first Cardinals NLCS playoff game since 2014, we got Friday Night Fever in St. Louis! I’m in Creve Coeur tonight covering:

Jefferson City (2-4) at DeSmet (6-0)

It may be cold, but it’s a beautiful night for football. Stay tuned for updates! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D9tbzDpgMA — Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) October 11, 2019

I spoke with three of Rock Bridge’s inactive players about rebounding from an 0-4 start to the season, as well as what it’ll take to defeat Smith-Cotton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wNSSzs0qNc — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 11, 2019

The Battle Spartans are ready for a good game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y6ElZ0FLWc — Reagan Di Trolio (@ReaganTrolio) October 11, 2019

@ReaganTrolio interviews the Rockhurst Hawklets coach Tony Severino ahead of their game against the Battle Spartans. Severino has a 37 year high school football career with seven state championships under his belt. This is going to be a great game! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/lMDBsiIxBP — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 11, 2019

In Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Atlanta Falcons in a prime time matchup. The total points scored was 44 with the Falcons victorious. When @BlairOaks_1 takes on @SBooneHS, will the point total be higher or lower? @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever — Shane Palma (@TheShanePalma) October 11, 2019

Harrisburg @ Fayette is an hour out from game time! Who’s gonna win this one? Follow me and @HessKomu for updates on the game! @KOMUsports #FNF — Lukas Parrish (@parrish_lukas) October 11, 2019

It’s the first chilly Friday Night Football @KOMUsports. I’m in California for tonight’s game between Hallsville and California. pic.twitter.com/S2gGEpS6Zm — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) October 11, 2019

“I’m always trying to learn stuff... I just hope we all have fun,” says brand-new Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison on facing off against longtime head coach of Rockhurst High School Tony Severino. @ReaganTrolio interviews Ellison prior to the game. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/X5eQXFKVAl — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 11, 2019

The Battle High School Spartans huddle up for a pep talk. The game begins at 7 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/6YxhjhOpT9 — Luke Hoffman (@lukhffmn) October 11, 2019