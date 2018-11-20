Friday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Friday night.

Girls Basketball

Moberly 43 - Helias 59

S. Shelby 26 - Centralia 55

New Haven 41 - Warrenton 35

Chamois 48 - St. Clair 42

Hermann 65 - Owensville 46

S. Calloway 36 - Westran 30 (OT)

Slater 22 - Fayette 44

Boys Basketball