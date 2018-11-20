Friday Night High School Basketball Scores
COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Friday night.
Girls Basketball
- Moberly 43 - Helias 59
- S. Shelby 26 - Centralia 55
- New Haven 41 - Warrenton 35
- Chamois 48 - St. Clair 42
- Hermann 65 - Owensville 46
- S. Calloway 36 - Westran 30 (OT)
- Slater 22 - Fayette 44
Boys Basketball
- SLUH 51 - Jefferson City 45
- Hickman 59 - Harrisonville 67
- Mexico 65 - Marshall 38
- Fulton 36 - Boonville 29
- Tipton 50 - N. Calloway 55 (Justin Murphy 18 pts.)
- S. Shelby 61 - Centralia 59 (OT)
- Moberly 39 - Helias 56
- Pilot Grove 42 - Fayette 70