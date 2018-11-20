Friday Night High School Basketball Scores

6 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 27 2012 Jan 27, 2012 Friday, January 27, 2012 7:42:00 PM CST January 27, 2012 in Basketball
By: Adam Beard
COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Friday night.

Girls Basketball

  • Moberly 43 - Helias 59
  • S. Shelby 26 - Centralia 55
  • New Haven 41 - Warrenton 35
  • Chamois 48 - St. Clair 42
  • Hermann 65 - Owensville 46
  • S. Calloway 36 - Westran 30 (OT)
  • Slater 22 - Fayette 44

Boys Basketball

  • SLUH 51 - Jefferson City 45
  • Hickman 59 - Harrisonville 67
  • Mexico 65 - Marshall 38
  • Fulton 36 - Boonville 29
  • Tipton 50 - N. Calloway 55 (Justin Murphy 18 pts.)
  • S. Shelby 61 - Centralia 59 (OT)
  • Moberly 39 - Helias 56
  • Pilot Grove 42 - Fayette 70
