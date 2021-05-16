COLUMBIA - On Friday, the Columbia Police Department along with numerous other law enforcement agencies helped rescue nine victims of human trafficking at the Holiday Inn East Hotel. Officers also located two children in the operation.
Multiple anti-human trafficking groups also helped provide services for the victims including the RISE Coalition, True North and Relentless Pursuit.
The RISE Coalition is a grassroots group called on by law enforcement, and, at times, the attorney general's office when they have an operation and want to have a victim centered approach. RISE stands for Regional Intervention of Sexual Exploitation.
After Friday's operation, the organization provided on-site medical services, a hot meal, opportunities for individuals to connect with case management to find a safety plan, housing, counseling and rehab, if needed.
The victim services coordinator for the RISE coalition, who wishes to remain anonymous, said Friday's incident represents a consistent problem in any city located by an interstate in Missouri.
"Missouri is a cross-roads of many interstates that individuals are traveling along our speedways," the coordinator said. "But, I do think that in Missouri, we have that cross section. So, I think it is something that is very much a daily issue," the coordinator said.
The coordinator said it is the public's responsibility to understand the travesty of human trafficking, as well as knowing how to recognize the red flags.
"If you see someone is being controlled by someone else, someone is not being permitted to speak for themselves, they don't have their own documentation, they don't make eye contact, they seem very withdrawn, those are suspicious things that might get you to kind of being more alert to the situation," the coordinator said.
The coordinator also said human trafficking is typically a crime committed by someone familiar to the victim.
"I think a lot of times we consider human trafficking to be much like the movie 'Taken' and while there are such incidences, we really need to be aware of the fact that most trafficking is often done by a familial member, or someone that that person is very comfortable with," the coordinator said. "So, it'll start with someone reaching out predominantly through a social media or a chat platform, and begin to groom the individual to woo them into a relationship, that often then leads to some kind of manipulation, some type of coercion."
It is unclear if the victims of Friday's incident knew the traffickers and were coerced into being at the hotel, or if it was by force.
According to the news release, officers detained two suspects in the operation, but did not release more details about them. CPD said the hotel cooperated with the operation.
KOMU 8 News reached out to the CPD, but the department was unable to provide any new information as of Sunday.