Friend of Michael Brown wanted in Jefferson City theft

JEFFERSON CITY - A man accused of robbing a convenience store with Michael Brown on the day Brown was shot has a warrant out for his arrest in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City Police Department said Dorian Johnson is wanted for a June 2011 theft.

Police said a maintenance employee for the Broadmoor apartment complex in Jefferson City saw Johnson take a package from the doorstep of an apartment and then ditch it before going into a YMCA down the road.

According to police, Johnson lied about his name and age when talking with police about the theft. The police report said Dorian Johnson went by the name Derrick Johnson. Police said Johnson also denied stealing the package.

Police charged Johnson with making a false report. Johnson pleaded guilty to that charge in September 2012.

Police issued the arrest warrant Aug. 2, 2013.