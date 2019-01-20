Friend remembers professional bull rider who died after rodeo injury

By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter
ROCHEPORT – A professional bull rider who lived in Rocheport died Tuesday evening during a competition in Denver.

Mason Lowe, 25, was competing at the National Western Stock Show. The Professional Bull Riders Association said Lowe died after the bull, “Hard Times,” bucked him off and stepped on his chest.

The association released this statement from Mason Lowe's wife, Abbey:

“Mason was the love of my life and he was my best friend,” she said. “He loved the sport of bull riding and the family of the PBR. He was loved by his family and friends. Mason had a kind soul and a heart of gold and was always willing to help someone in need. I appreciate all of the prayers and kind words spoken of Mason. He is dearly missed.”

Many of his friends and family described Lowe as a “cowboy.”

Clint Jackson, the president of the National Federation of Professional Bull Riders and a longtime friend of Lowe, said he was a "pure cowboy" and that was what he was bound to be.

"He was a horseman. He was a cattleman. He loved the sport but he also loved the lifestyle of getting out there and getting your hand's dirty being with the animals," Jackson said. "That's a big part of who he was."

Jackson has known Lowe since he was 14. He said he remembers a time when Lowe was quiet and reserved, only letting his mom talk. Jackson said when he eventually loosened up, his witty, sarcastic humor showed.

The best thing about Lowe, he said, was his humble nature.

“The guy - he almost reached the pinnacle of the sport and you wouldn’t have known that. If you’d see him somewhere, anywhere, he’d come up, he’d sit down, he’d visit with you. He didn’t care who you were,” Jackson said.

Jackson recounted a story that sums up Lowe's character, saying that he never changed.

“He was in Sedalia, Missouri, last winter and he’d won the event and there was a pair of custom trophy spurs that he’d received. And there was a young boy over there that wanted his autograph, and Mason says 'I don’t have any pen on me. Will these do?' And [he] handed this young man these spurs that he’d just won," Jackson said.

Jackson said Lowe started his passion at age 3. The Associated Press reported Lowe was ranked 18th in the world.

Jackson said there is a lot of risk with the sport.

“It’s a possibility and we all know it, like in any sport," Jackson said. "But with somebody that talented, it catches you off guard. You never expect it."

Lowe was originally born in Springfield, lived in Exeter, but moved to Rocheport a couple years ago to be with his wife, according to Jackson.

According to Lowe's obituary, the funeral will be held Tuesday at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville. The service will be held Wednesday at the same location.

The Howard Funeral Home in Boonville said it is expecting 800 to 1,000 family, friends, PBR staff and fellow bull riders on Wednesday.

In memory of Mason, the National Western Stock Show and PBR are accepting donations online or by mail. The donations should be made to the Nation Western Stock Show and the funds will be sent to Mason’s family. The online link is: https://secure.nationalwestern.com/Mason-Lowe.aspx

 

