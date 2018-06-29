Friends of Slain MU Student Start Scholarship Fund

COLUMBIA (AP) - Friends of a slain University of Missouri-Columbia student have raised more than $5,000 to help his family and create a scholarship fund.

The Columbia Missourian reports part of the money has gone to the family of 21-year-old Jarrett Mosby for immediate expenses. The rest will establish an ongoing college fund that will benefit Mosby's 6-year-old son, Jarrett Mosby Jr., and later help other African-American men attend college.

Mosby, of Collinsville, Ill., found shot to death Dec. 23 in a car in the village of Madison, Ill. He was five months from graduating as a business major and was in the area during the university's winter break to visit his son.

A 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree murder.