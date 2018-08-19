Friends Prepare Benefit for Former Columbia Councilwoman

COLUMBIA - Boone Tavern is hosting a benefit for former Columbia city council member Almeta Crayton Friday from 4 p.m. until midnight. Crayton served on the city council from 1999 until 2008.

Crayton, now sick with kidney disease and congestive heart failure, has leant a helping hand in the community for the past fifteen years. Despite her daily health struggles, Crayton is still searching for ways to help others. After a dialysis treatment, Crayton said she felt exhausted, but still focused on a new project to give kids haircuts for Easter. "People have been good to me and I want to be good to them," said Crayton.

Crayton has volunteered her time over the years to helping people of all ages and race. She said she wants to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak up and ask for help. "Let those you've helped now help you," said Crayton's friend, Curtis "Boogieman" Soul. He said Crayton's done a lot for the community and now it's time for the community to give back. Soul will DJ at tomorrow's event.

Crayton lives on $618 per month from Medicare and Medicaid. So the donations at Friday's benefit will go toward Crayton's medical bills.