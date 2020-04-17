From 40 to 4,000: Telehealth visits skyrocket and could be here to stay

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – Doctors are seeing a major uptick in virtual visits for routine care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts say it may be the start of a new normal in medicine, even after the pandemic passes. 

Before the Pandemic, MU Health Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Thomas Selva said the number of patients using telehealth for routine medical visits was small. 

“On any given week, we may have done maybe 40 visits a week,” Selva said. “There just wasn’t a lot of uptake on the part of the patients or on the providers.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit, MU Health had to take action to adjust. 

“We very quickly spun up our telehealth platform knowing that we needed to do this,” Selva said.

The platform has been up and running now for three weeks. And it certainly been put to use. 

“In the first week… we did almost 2,000 visits,” he said. “The second week we did over 4,000 visits. Yesterday we did 1,000 visits in one day.”

Dr. Selva said those numbers don’t include patients looking to get screened because of COVID-19 symptoms. Instead, it just means more people are choosing to conduct routine medical visits virtually, independent of COVID-19. 

“Understand that our typical clinic visits on any given day, pre public health emergency, was about 4,000 to 4,500 visits a day,” Selva said. “Where now at about 25% of what we would normally do in person, we’re now doing through telehealth.”

While the recent uptick stems from the need to social distance and stay away from people, Selva said now that people have gotten to experience telemedicine, many will choose to keep using it going forward. 

“Before this public health emergency, the other thing that kept us from doing telehealth, as much as we wanted to, is that the payers wouldn’t pay for it,” he said. “That has been greatly relaxed. Many of us believe that genie has been let out of the bottle and you’re not gonna be able to put it back.”

He said the number of people choosing to keep doing their routine medical visits virtually could be drastic. 

“I think probably moving forward after the COVID emergency is over, I would expect that we still deliver 30 to 40% of what we do on a typical day will still probably be via telehealth.”

But still, Selva said there will always be a need and demand for in-person visits. 

“Medicine, you have to remember, is an inherently human endeavor," he said. "We still have to have that person to person connection. Sometimes we do have to put our hands on you to do a physical exam. We still can’t do that completely through telehealth.”

