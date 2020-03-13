From no visitation to temperature screenings, assisted living centers wrestle with COVID-19

COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN — Assisted living centers around Columbia have begun taking steps to ensure the safety of some of the city’s most vulnerable residents as the COVID-19 response escalates rapidly nationwide.

A number of homes in Columbia are stopping or limiting visitation, enhancing health screening of staff and guests and taking other steps to deal with COVID-19, which is particularly deadly to older populations.

Lenoir Woods, owned by Lutheran Senior Services, is restricting all outside visitors without approval from its executive director and is screening employees before every shift for signs of fever or respiratory illness.

Lutheran Senior Services’ representative Maryanne Wallace said that the move has been met with approval from residents and family members. She explained that exceptions would be granted, particularly for those in end-of-life/hospice care, pending director approval.

The Bluffs is only allowing caregivers to have access to residents, said Donna Bowers, executive director of the facility.

"We are looking at it every day and staying abreast of what they're (the CDC) telling us to do,” Bowers said. “But we, you know, we really don't know ... I would hope that within a week or two things would semi go back to normal, but I have no idea, and I don't think they do, either."

Cedarhurst of Columbia has posted a number of updates on its site, including a new visitor policy handout with “Visitors are restricted” underlined and in bright red. The form details that residents may only leave the center for trips deemed medically necessary and that limited visitation will be allowed only in special circumstances.

At Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living, visitors are given surgical masks, said Stacy Richardson, front desk receptionist. “We are taking visitors,” she said, “but they have to put on a mask when they come through the door.”

At Solstice Senior Living, Executive Director Miguel Martinez said preparations have been underway for the past few weeks. Starting Friday, Martinez said, "we will have a temperature scanner that will scan their temperature. If the temperature goes over 100.4 degrees, we will have to advise them to not walk into our property."

According to the CDC, a fever can be one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Americare Senior Living, which operates five centers in Columbia, has put several measures in place but is not limiting entrance other than for volunteer groups. According to a news release, other steps include enhanced cleaning measures, signs asking visitors not to enter if they have symptoms of COVID-19, daily checks of staff and residents and more.

Lake George Assisted Living is asking visitors not to come.