From Our Hearts Prepares for Mother's Day

JEFFERSON CITY - The organization From Our Hearts is getting ready to send out boxes of Mother's Day cards to troops overseas. For many of the holidays, From Our Hearts sends cards to 39 stations in Iraq, Afghanistan and others for troops to write in and send to loved ones back home. All of these cards are homemade. From Our Hearts gets donations from all 50 states and from Canada. The founder, Martie Shea, said she loves getting cards from people.