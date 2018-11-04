From the Gridiron to the Line of Duty

MU Police Captain John Worden says, "I see a lot of correlations between athletics and police work. The adrenaline rushes, the being able to change directions quickly, have one idea in mind and then have to go to a different idea when circumstances dictate."

Passing a physical abilities test is one of the first obstacles in police training. Omboga had two minutes to finish an obstacle course. He faced hurdles like jumping over a wall and and leaping over a large dirt mound. Not exactly the type of obstacles he saw on the football field.

"There were people asking about times and all," Omboga says, "But I didn't want to run too fast and break any huge records."

Still confident, Omboga is going to face some adjustments. From the black and gold to the blue and white.

"I make any uniform look good," Omboga jokes.

And from a pick-up truck, to a ride that implies slow down.

Omboga adds, "I can handle it and make it look real good."

And you might want to think twice before causing any trouble around Columbia.

"Be on the look out, and watch out, because I will catch you," Omboga warns.

After passing a written and physical test, Omboga still needs to complete several other steps before suiting up in his new uniform. His new position could begin as early as September.