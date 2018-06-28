Frontenac in St. Louis County cited as happiest place

FRONTENAC (AP) — The happiest place in America is in St. Louis County, at least according to one evaluation.

Zippia, a San Francisco-based career-counseling service, says Frontenac is No. 1 on its list America's happiest towns. Another St. Louis County town, Glendale, is No. 3, and Ladue is 39th.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the list only looked at cities with less than 10,000 residents.

Frontenac is an affluent suburb with a population of 3,500. Oak Hill, Tennessee, was second on the list.

Zippia found that characteristics promoting happiness include being well-educated, having a job, having a short commute to work, a low cost of living, having a family, and owning a home.