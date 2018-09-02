Frontier Airlines Unexpectedly Stops Flights From Columbia to Orlando

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport announced Frontier flights to Orlando, Fla. will apparently stop in May.

Customers booking flights for Orlando brought this to the airport's attention after they noticed they could not book any after May 13.

The airport said it is trying to get an official statement on why Frontier would stop those flights, but a notice on Frontier's website said "service between Columbia/Jefferson City Area, Mo. and Orlando is discontinued after May 13, 2013."

Frontier began flights from Columbia to Orlando in Nov. 2012.