Frustrated Mayor Considering Resigning

ST. JOSEPH - Although he says he hasn't made up his mind yet, St. Joseph Mayor Ken Shearin is so frustrated by his relationship with the city manager that he's considering resigning. In a memo to the St. Joseph City Council, Shearin says city manager Vince Capell is dividing the city council and making it difficult for him to govern the city. Capell and Shearin have clashed frequently. Shearin says he cannot continue in the job unless the city council starts performing as a team. But when asked if he would resign, Shearin says he hasn't decided yet. Capell says problems arise when he discusses Shearin's ideas with the council. He says Shearin could cooperate to make his ideas happen. Shearin has repeatedly accused Capell of lining up council members against him.