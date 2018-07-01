FSMidwest Offering Mizzou Football & Blues Hockey on Saturday
COLUMBIA - Saturday's Mizzou football game at Baylor is scheduled to air on FSMidwest but so is the St. Louis Blues game against the Minnesota Wild. FOX Sports Midwest has developed a new channel called FOX Sports Midwest Plus (FSMidwest Plus) that will allow fans the opportunity to watch games scheduled at the same time.
FSMidwest Plus is available to all video providers that carry FSMidwest. Some providers carry FSMidwest Plus as 24-hour full-time channel while others choose to offer it as selected programming and designate a channel to show certain events.
Below is the information on how to view each game depending on your provider and region.
Saturday, November 5th at 6 PM: Big 12 Football featurirng Missouri at Baylor
- Cable TV: FSMidwest in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana, Central and Western Missouri
- DirecTV: channel 675 (HD 675-1)
- Dish Network: channel 444 (HD 9514)
- AT&T U-verse: channel 691 (HD 1691)
- Cable TV: FSMidwest Plus in St. Louis and Illinois
- Cable America: channel 12
- Charter - St. Louis: channels 3, 8 or 21
- Consolidated: channel 181
- Fidelity-Sullivan: channel 95
- HomeTel: channel 3
- Madison: channel 8
Saturday, November 5th at 7 PM: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
- Cable TV: FSMidwest in St. Louis and Illinois
- DirecTV: channel 671
- Dish Network: channel 418
- AT&T U-verse: channel 748
- Cable TV: FSMidwest Plus in mid-Missouri, Iowa, Kansas City and Indiana
- Charter - Cape Girardeau: channel 11 or 164
- Comcast - Kansas City: TBD
- Mediacom - Columbia/Springfield: channel 126
- Popular Bluff: channel 2
- Time Warner - Kansas City: channel 5
For more information about FSMidwest Plus please visit foxsportsmidwest.com or contact your cable provider.