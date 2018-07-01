FSMidwest Offering Mizzou Football & Blues Hockey on Saturday

COLUMBIA - Saturday's Mizzou football game at Baylor is scheduled to air on FSMidwest but so is the St. Louis Blues game against the Minnesota Wild. FOX Sports Midwest has developed a new channel called FOX Sports Midwest Plus (FSMidwest Plus) that will allow fans the opportunity to watch games scheduled at the same time.

FSMidwest Plus is available to all video providers that carry FSMidwest. Some providers carry FSMidwest Plus as 24-hour full-time channel while others choose to offer it as selected programming and designate a channel to show certain events.

Below is the information on how to view each game depending on your provider and region.

Saturday, November 5th at 6 PM: Big 12 Football featurirng Missouri at Baylor

Cable TV: FSMidwest in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Indiana, Central and Western Missouri

DirecTV: channel 675 (HD 675-1)

Dish Network: channel 444 (HD 9514)

AT&T U-verse: channel 691 (HD 1691) Cable TV: FSMidwest Plus in St. Louis and Illinois

Cable America: channel 12

Charter - St. Louis: channels 3, 8 or 21

Consolidated: channel 181

Fidelity-Sullivan: channel 95

HomeTel: channel 3

Madison: channel 8



Saturday, November 5th at 7 PM: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Cable TV: FSMidwest in St. Louis and Illinois

DirecTV: channel 671

Dish Network: channel 418

AT&T U-verse: channel 748

Cable TV: FSMidwest Plus in mid-Missouri, Iowa, Kansas City and Indiana

Charter - Cape Girardeau: channel 11 or 164

Comcast - Kansas City: TBD

Mediacom - Columbia/Springfield: channel 126

Popular Bluff: channel 2

Time Warner - Kansas City: channel 5

For more information about FSMidwest Plus please visit foxsportsmidwest.com or contact your cable provider.