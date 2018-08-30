Ft. Leonard Wood serves 25,000 meals to soldiers in training

Tradition is that Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeants and senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers in Training. (Photo credit: Dawn Arden, Public Affairs Office)

Soldiers in training at Fort Leonard Wood go through the serving line where commanders, first sergeants and other senior leaders take time out to serve Thanksgiving meals.

FORT LEONARD WOOD - More than 25,000 Thanksgiving meals were served to soldiers in training at Ft. Leonard Wood Thursday.

Part of the post's tradition is that drill sergeants and senior leaders serve the meals to the soldiers in training.

Dining facilities served more than four tons of turkey, 900 pounds of shrimp, 3,000 pounds of ribeye and more than 2,000 assorted pies to soldiers not able to be at home. A statement from the post said some of those soldiers were away from their families for the first time.

Hundreds of food service employees worked to prepare the meal, which took six months to plan.