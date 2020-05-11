Fuel breaking news test.

UPDATE: Structure fire at Dollar General under control in 30 minutes
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Dollar General on Flanders Court just after 11:30... More >>
24 minutes ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News

Moniteau County stay-at-home order lifted
CALIFORNIA - Moniteau County ended their stay-at-home order two weeks after the state of Missouri lifted the statewide regulation. ... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News

How isolation is impacting people with eating disorders
Mental health experts estimate that approximately 30 million people in the united states will suffer from an eating disorder at... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 4:16:16 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri schools think about changes for reopening in Fall
COLUMBIA - The Missouri School Boards' Association published new recommendations for schools when they decided to reopen post COVID-19. ... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News

Employee at Columbia care facility tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - An employee working at Columbia Post Acute has tested positive for COVID-19. The care facility learned about the... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News

Her daughter was the first COVID-19 death in St. Louis City
St. Louis, MO ( KMOV ) - While Mothers Day is typically a time for celebration, one mother knew it... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 9:10:00 AM CDT May 11, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 100th case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT May 11, 2020 in News

Local musicians keep their work alive despite social distancing
COLUMBIA - Barnhouse's Crazy Music Store is one of many businesses that reopened its doors Monday after Missouri's stay-at-home order... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 10:23:00 PM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Family sings to grandma through window for Mother's Day
COLUMBIA - It was not the Mother's Day the Keithahn family was expecting, but they still made the most of... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

B&B Moberly 5 and Drive opens for drive-in screenings
MOBERLY - B&B Moberly 5 and Drive is taking steps to make sure the drive-in movie experience is safe during... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 4:35:00 PM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested after SWAT intervention
COLUMBIA — Police arrested Montreil Donell Johnson, 34, after he barricaded himself in his home overnight. Officers responded to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 12:18:00 PM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County announces no new cases
As COVID-19 spreads,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Senior living facility employee tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA — Senior living facility The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 10:07:00 AM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

New virus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare
BERLIN (AP) — A family in China, nightclubs in South Korea and a slaughterhouse in Germany: New clusters of coronavirus... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 Sunday, May 10, 2020 9:39:44 AM CDT May 10, 2020 in News

Local floral shops delivering countless Mother's Day flowers
COLUMBIA - With Mother's Day just around the corner, floral shops across mid-Missouri are staying busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 6:01:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

Fayette community holds drive-in movie showing
FAYETTE - Community members gathered at Central Methodist University to watch a drive-in movie Saturday. Fayette Main Street, Inc.,... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Overturned semitrailer on I-70 stopped traffic, spilled planks of wood
COLUMBIA - A semitrailer overturned on I-70 under the U.S. Hwy 63 bridge, spilling planks of wood across the interstate.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 3:53:00 PM CDT May 09, 2020 in News
