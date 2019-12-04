Fuentes earns AVCA Player of the Week

COLUMBIA- Following a rewarding Monday for the Mizzou volleyball red shirt sophomore, Andrea Fuentes was met with some more good news Tuesday morning.

After being named the SEC Player of the Week and Setter of Week Monday, Fuentes now claims the AVCA Division 1 Player of the Week award following match ups against Ole Miss and LSU this past week.

She is the seventh Tiger to win this award, six years after Molly Taylor in 2013.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Tigers head out to Nebraska for the NCAA tournament where they start with a match against Northern Iowa University on Friday.