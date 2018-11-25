Fugitive accused of shooting at police arrested in Alabama

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department said Wednesday a felon on the run after allegedly shooting at police was arrested.

Police said U.S. Marshals arrested Carl Roettgen in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Roettgen was on the run after they said he shot at a police officer in a Marshall Walmart parking lot May 13.

Police said they attempted to make contact with Roettgen, who was a wanted felon, in the parking lot. After they made contact they said Roettgen attempted to drive away. An officer entered Roettgen's car through the passenger door and stopped the car. That's when they said Roettgen put a gun to the officer's head and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire.

Police said the officer left the vehicle and Roettgen drove away.

Friday, police surrounded the QT Inn in Boonville where they suspected Roettgen was inside. A resulting standoff lasted several hours. When police entered the room where they expected to find Roettgen, no one was there.

Authorities did not confirm how Roettgen was arrested or what charges he could face.