Fugitive Captured after Two Days on the Run

PERRYVILLE (AP) - A southeast Missouri fugitive is behind bars after two days on the run, and two women who allegedly helped him evade capture are in trouble, too.

The Southeast Missourian reports that authorities tried to arrest Michael Fuller of Perryville on Wednesday. He was wanted for unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say Fuller's vehicle was stopped in Perryville, and he ran away. He was captured on Friday. He had been considered armed and dangerous.

Two Perryville women, ages 53 and 24, are charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly driving Fuller out of Perry County. One of women is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.