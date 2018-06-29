Fugitive for 15 years, arrested in Morgan County

VERSAILLES - A fugitive who has escaped police for 15 years was arrested Thursday according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Ivan Rodriquez-Duran, 45, had outstanding felony warrants from Las Vegas Nevada for kidnapping and burglary with a deadly weapon and from Montgomery County Missouri for rape.



Detectives from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office found Duran, who went under the alias Juan Delgatto, at 24888 Tall Oaks Drive outside of Versailles. The detectives took Duran in custody without incident. Duran was sent to the Morgan County Jail for booking, and a hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, was placed on him.