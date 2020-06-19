Fugitive found in hole under Callaway County home

CALLWAY COUNTY— Callaway County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on a home in the 1800 block of Stephanie Court near Hatton, Missouri on Tuesday after receiving "credible information" that federal fugitive Jay Hager was inside.

Deputies, assisted by state troopers, used a K-9 team to find Hager, who was wanted on a federal warrant for firearms violations, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Hager was found in a hole under the home, the statement said.

He was transported to the custody of the United State's Marshal's Service on Wednesday, the statement said.